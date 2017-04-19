Simple yes/no 'takes decision out of islanders' hands'
A simple yes/no referendum on island-wide voting could effectively take the decision on how Guernsey's politicians are elected out of the public's hands, warns a politician leading the work.
Plans will be unveiled soon for the island's first referendum to decide whether politicians are elected on an island-wide, or on a district-by-district basis, from 2020.
Deputy Matt Fallaize said he believes islanders should be given options on the type of island-wide voting they want.
JT 'considering' concerns raised over extra billing charges
Rob England
A JT spokesman has said they are "considering all points raised" in the States assembly yesterday regarding the company's plans to charge customers extra for paper bills and direct debit payments.
They said customers on their PrimeTalk services would not be subject to these charges until 2021 at the earliest, but did not say whether charges would affect customers on other packages.
Regarding the comments made by Deputy Geoff Southern, that the charges would impact on elderly people without computers, they said: “We will be working with Age Concern, the Consumer Council and
Digital Jersey to organise workshops to help our customers."
They also advised customers with concerns to call a dedicated support number (01534) 882 622.
Park closed for day after sparks from a dinosaur started fire
States clamp down on parking could impact on housing estates
The constable of St Saviour has said he is "worried sick" about parking in housing estates near Rue des Pres in St Saviour, after the States agreed to clamp down on parking there.
Following months of dispute, the States agreed to class the streets on the trading estate as main roads, so you'll have to pay to park there and Constable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard said it could encourage people to park in nearby housing estates.
GoogleCopyright: Google
Service planned for Australian and New Zealand soldiers lost in WW1
A service has been planned in Guernsey to honour thousands of Australian and New Zealand soldiers that fought in the 1915 Gallipoli campaign in WW1.
It forms part of this year's Australian and New Zealand Army Corp day services, a national day of rememberance across the two countries.
The service starts at 07:00 on 25 April at the World War One memorial in Fort George.
lt will be conducted by Reverend Karen Dack, from the St Sampson’s Parish Church, and a wreath laying will be led by the Lieutenant Governor Sir Ian Corder.
States hopes to capitalise on growing digital sector
Guernsey is well-placed to seize on opportunities offered by the growing digital sector, according to the politician leading policy on expanding the industry in the island.
Her comments come as the government's digital strategy is published.
Quote Message: The information services sector was Guernsey's third largest in terms of employment in 2015, with more than 1,000 people working in it. We hope this figure will grow within the next decade. The upskilling of our current workforce and students is I believe essential to support this growth. If this can be achieved, the increase in value to the economy and government revenues would be significant." from Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen Digital lead for Economic Development Committee
The information services sector was Guernsey’s third largest in terms of employment in 2015, with more than 1,000 people working in it. We hope this figure will grow within the next decade. The upskilling of our current workforce and students is I believe essential to support this growth. If this can be achieved, the increase in value to the economy and government revenues would be significant."
The digital economy includes IT support, software and web developers, designers, finance technology, data centres and telecoms operators.
Guernsey artist in Ivor Novello shortlist
Ben Chapple
Guernsey-born DJ Mura Masa has been nominated for this year's Ivor Novello Awards.
Lovesick featuring A$AP Rocky has been shortlisted for "best contemporary song".
The nominations - out today - see Coldplay nominated twice for "most performed song".
New dean hopes everyone will thrive in Jersey's churches
Jersey's new Dean Reverend Mike Keirle said he is looking forward to working with women priests in Jersey, and has trained two women in key Church posts.
But he hopes everyone in the community can thrive together.
Quote Message: I think it's important that we encourage all churches, all people to flourish within their distinctive communities. I'm delighted for instance that the reverend Beverley Sproats is going to be a part of island life, I look forward to working with her." from Reverend Mike Keirle Dean of Jersey
I think it's important that we encourage all churches, all people to flourish within their distinctive communities. I'm delighted for instance that the reverend Beverley Sproats is going to be a part of island life, I look forward to working with her."
Taxes Office to close for refurbishment
Ben Chapple
Jersey’s Taxes Office will
close for two days next week so seating can be installed for visitors.
A spokesman said: "It means taxpayers will no longer have to stand to
wait for their turn. Instead they can take a ticket and sit down to wait."
Quote Message: The Taxes Office helpdesk currently sees about 600 people each week. The new queue management system will also help us gather more information about why islanders call at the helpdesk which will help us to improve our services." from Richard Summersgill Comptroller of Taxes
The Taxes Office helpdesk currently sees about 600 people each week. The new queue management system will also help us gather more information about why islanders call at the helpdesk which will help us to improve our services."
During the closure on Monday
and Tuesday the office will still be contactable by phone or email.
Targeting high-value, low footprint, digital
industries
Support to stimulate the digital
economy
Establishing a flexible and world class digital
infrastructure
Deliver responsive legislation and regulation
Put a robust data protection
framework in place
Former Blair advisor's PR firm consulted by States over care inquiry
Ministers have paid £33,000 for advice from a UK public relations firm, founded by an adviser to former prime minister Tony Blair, on how to handle media interest in Jersey's Care Inquiry.
Previously, ministers had hired the company to advise on party conferences, tax compliance initiatives and working with some European countries.
Most recently the firm advised on the expected national and international interest in the inquiry.
Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst said the consultation was "to improve upon the past handling of such matters by the island and to be fully open and informative in the public response".
Jersey's care inquiry investigated claims of child abuse in Jersey's care system dating back to 1945.
The report is due to be made public soon.
Fire is out and emergency services have left Tamba Park
Rob England
The fire at Tamba Park started during "routine maintenance" on one of the dinosaur exhibits says Christopher Colin, the park's operations manager.
"The sparks set it alight and we very quickly jumped on the fire extinguishers and water, but it just wasn't enough, it went up too quick.
"Very quickly it went from a minor, small, fire to a full evacuation."
He said staff spend about 20 hours a week on repairs to the dinosaurs in the park, and that they had "never seen anything like it".
"We're missing a dinosaur but at the end of the day, no one's hurt, so I'm happy," Mr Colin added.
‘Unusual’ flag which celebrates Liberation cut down from rock
An unusual Guernsey flag which is usually seen flying from a rock off Cobo appears to have been stolen.
Weather: Sunny evening, but possible frost overnight
There will be plenty more sunshine this evening. It will be cold and clear overnight but frost is unlikely. Minimum Temperature: 5C (41F).
Tomorrow will be dry and sunny yet again with very little cloud all day. Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).
States paid £33k to PR firm for advice on care inquiry
Rob England
Ministers have paid £33,000 for advice from a UK public relations firm on how to handle media interest in Jersey's care inquiry.
Yesterday the Chief Minister Ian Gorst said this was to "improve upon the past handling of such matters by the island and to be fully open and informative in the public response".
The figure was revealed in reply to a question in the States Assembly from Deputy Russell Labey.
Portland Communications Limited is a political consultancy founded by Tim Allan, a former advisor to the ex-British prime minister Tony Blair.
School prays for Five Mile Road crash victims
The ‘thoughts and prayers’ of the De La Salle community are with four of its A-level pupils who were injured in a serious car crash on the Five Mile Road on Easter Sunday, the school has said.
Extra buses may be added to round island route
Extra buses could be added to Guernsey's round-the-island route, with an increased fare.
The move follows the delivery addition of a dozen new vehicles to the fleet next month, says the president of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee.
Deputy Barry Brehaut said some of the older buses being replaced could now serve on the 91 and 92 routes, which see increased demand during the cruise ship season.
States releases plan for developing digital industries
States digital plan sets out 10 actions including:
Jersey Reds boss names side for B&I Cup final
Tim Pryor
Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon has named his squad for Friday night's British and Irish Cup final against Munster "A".
Lock James Voss is named in the second row for the trip to Cork, with Australian Dave McKern ruled out with a shoulder injury.
Ross Adair gets the nod at full-back ahead of Jack Cuthbert, while Kieran Hardy and Callum Sheedy start at half-back.
The game is one of the biggest in Jersey's history and there'll be full live commentary on BBC Radio Jersey's Friday Sportscene.
Roads close to Tamba Park reopen after major fire