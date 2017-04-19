Ministers have paid £33,000 for advice from a UK public relations firm, founded by an adviser to former prime minister Tony Blair, on how to handle media interest in Jersey's Care Inquiry.

Previously, ministers had hired the company to advise on party conferences, tax compliance initiatives and working with some European countries.

Most recently the firm advised on the expected national and international interest in the inquiry.

Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst said the consultation was "to improve upon the past handling of such matters by the island and to be fully open and informative in the public response".

Jersey's care inquiry investigated claims of child abuse in Jersey's care system dating back to 1945.

The report is due to be made public soon.