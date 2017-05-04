04 May: Further arrest made in murder probe

There is news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.
Scrutiny of ministers 'failing' in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A deputy has claimed scrutiny of government is "failing" because panels do not have enough resources to keep up with their workload.
Deputy Tracy Vallois, who left a ministerial position because she felt marginalised, said the current system isn't working because the gap between scrutiny and ministry is too great.
This week the chief minister said he wanted to make the system of government more inclusive, and help politicians work together more effectively.
There is one officer to a scrutiny panel compared to a minister with a whole department of officers. I talk about this frequently with regards to the resources offered to all members, we're not equal in that respect. Previously and currently scrutiny fail to follow up on reviews, and it's something we have to improve on."
Channel Islands' Air Search 'grateful' for Condor support
Rob England
BBC News Online
Channel Islands' Air Search has thanked Condor Ferries for its continued support.
The ferry company calculates it has raised more than £20,000 for the organisation over the past five years.
The voluntary service provides a "rapid response airborne search and rescue service in Channel Island waters".
Each year it costs around £140,000 to keep Air Search operational so we need all the help we can get. We are all looking forward to the new aircraft arriving later in 2017 and on behalf of all of the volunteers, we would say a big thank you."
Lieutenant Governor supports Fermain project
Tyler Allen
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor has expressed his support for a Guernsey National Trust project to restore the loophole tower at Fermain, St Martin.
The Trust hopes to raise £200,000 to restore the 18th Century tower.
They plan to convert it into a holiday home for paying guests by spring 2018, and have already spent more than £20,000 on it.
Lieutenant Governor Sir Ian Corder, a patron of the project, said the development could help put Guernsey's National Trust on the map.
It's a great idea, it's fascinating. I'm sure it'll attract a lot of attention, it's fairly unique and it will help put the national trust a little bit more the map as well."
The skies will cloud over again overnight, although there will be a few clear spells too.
The winds will also strengthen towards dawn.
Minimum Temperature: 9C (48F).
Friday will remain mostly cloudy and dry, although there may will be some brighter spells too.
It will become rather windy through the day too. Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).
Minister responds to retirement of Jersey police chief
BBC Radio Jersey
The Minister for Home Affairs Deputy Kristina Moore has commended Mike Bowron, Chief Officer for the States of Jersey Police who announced his retirement yesterday, saying he would leave "an enduring legacy" after "exemplary" leadership.
Deputy Moore said: "Mike
has overseen significant improvements to the force, which have undoubtedly
resulted in a greatly enhanced level of public confidence in the police.
"I have
seen for myself the commitment and professionalism of officers under Mike’s
leadership and how in touch they are with the public they serve.
"Whilst I am disappointed to be losing a chief officer
of such ability, I fully understand his decision to retire. On behalf of the
people of Jersey, I wish Mike all the very best for his future retirement."
Charity flights for last remaining Trislander
Rob England
BBC News Online
The airline Aurigny has launched special flights to Southampton Airport ahead of the retirement of its final Trislander aircraft.
Tickets are priced at £50 each, with all the profits going to the charity, Channel Islands Air Search.
"Both Southampton and Guernsey Airports have agreed to waive all the airport fees, so extra funds can
go to the charity", a spokesman for Aurigny said.
Nursing vacancies double at Jersey hospital in three years
BBC Radio Jersey
The number of nursing vacancies at Jersey's hospital has more than doubled in the past three years.
Latest figures show more than one in 10 qualified nursing posts are vacant.
A spokeswoman said: "All vacancy statistics of this type are snapshots giving the picture at a particular point in time.
"The numbers fluctuate constantly as new staff are hired and others leave. Not all vacancies are open to recruitment, as around one-third of the vacant posts have been offered, with successful applicants going through clearance or awaiting a start date to come into post.
"This reflects the fact that managers are pro-actively recruiting and taking steps to address the vacancy situation."
Sexual Assault Referral Centre open in Jersey
BBC Channel Islands News
Jersey's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, located at Dewberry House on Route du Fort, has opened.
Evidence from sex attacks will now be kept at the centre for up to two years to give victims more time to decide if they want to prosecute.
A States of Jersey spokesman said: "It is estimated around 800 people are affected by rape or sexual assault in every year."
The centre will also help victims seek medical examinations with or without the authorities.
Royal Navy helicopter cancelled for Guernsey's Liberation Day
BBC Radio Guernsey
RNAS Culdrose has said it is "with a heavy heart" that it will not be providing an 829 Naval Air Squadron Merlin helicopter for the Liberation Day celebrations.
Lt Daniel Gregory said he had been looking forward to it, but only a limited number of aircarft are available, and hoped to get involved again in the future.
The helicopter had been due to land and be on display at North Beach car park.
As a result, parking restrictions due to be in place at the car park before and on Liberation Day have been lifted.
Jersey politics 'failing' because of 'poor abilities'
BBC Radio Jersey
Its claimed Jersey's political system is failing because of politicians poor abilities and self interest.
Political reformer John Henwood, who helped to formulate the ministerial system with the Clothier report, said members have failed to reform the way the island is governed because they are "too concerned about themselves".
He added that he is "sceptical" about the chief minister's call for change this week, and said changes could have been made a long time ago.
One of the proposals in the Clothier report nearly 20 years ago was that there should be a single category of states member.
When we get a single class of member, and individuals who can see that under the new system they may have a better, more equal, opportunity of making a contribution, better candidates will come forward. Frankly, a lot of the problems we have today is the poor ability of the people that we elect."
Campaign to restore 18th Century tower launched
Tyler Allen
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's National Trust is hoping to raise £200,000 to
restore an 18th Century loophole tower at Fermain Bay.
The fundraising campaign was launched this morning and aims to converted the tower into a holiday home for paying guests by spring 2018.
More than £25,000 has already been spent on renovating the site.
Final tickets available for Liberation International Music Festival
Rob England
BBC News Online
The last round of tickets have been made available for the Liberation International Music Festival in Jersey.
Organisers describe the festival's theme as "exploring liberation, artistic freedom and the power of music to liberate the spirit".
It is one of several events to mark the Channel Islands 72nd anniversary of Liberation from Nazi occupation during World War Two.
Chief minister attending World Economic Forum on Africa
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey's Chief Minister Ian Gorst is currently in Durban, South Africa, attending the World
Economic Forum on Africa.
The meeting is a gathering of regional and global
leaders from business, government and civil society to "agree priorities that
will help Africa achieve growth", a spokesman from the chief minister's office said.
The minister will also attend meetings and offer African ministers advice on anti-corruption policy.
A spokesman said: "Jersey
has a strong message to convey on its recent
successes in prosecuting complex corruption, fraud and money laundering cases;
which is indicative of the Island’s commitment to combat financial crime and
particularly issues of bribery and corruption."
The forum finishes tomorrow.
Jersey has positive, strengthening relationships with several countries in Africa and these continue to develop positively for our mutual benefit. In late 2016 we entered into an important Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Rwanda, and in March of this year I signed a preliminary asset sharing agreement, paving the way for the return of £3m of stolen assets to the people of Kenya."
Difference to UK school holidays makes it 'more affordable' for families
BBC Radio Guernsey
The president of the Education, Sport and Culture Committee wants to continue to shift Guernsey's school holidays so they are slightly out of step with the UK.
Deputy Paul Le Pelley said adjusting the February half term so it's a week later than England has made family travel more affordable during the holiday period.
He's open to extending the initiative to other parts of the school calendar.
Professor says Guernsey suits wind power better than Jersey
Guernsey Press
A strong financial case could exist for offshore wind power in Guernsey, an industry professor has said, as he urged government to look into sustainable energy supplies for the future.
Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service marks one-minute silence
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service marked a one-minute silence today as part of the Firefighters Memorial Day.
The last Guernsey firefighter died serving in 1964.
The day remembers firefighters who have died while working.
I'm asking for an in committee debate. This type of debate is like debating a proposition except whereas we normally only get one chance to speak on a proposition we can speak more than once. If points are raised by other members or other comments are mentioned you would like to comment on you get a second chance. Therefore we can have a full examination of what the innovation report actually says."
Ana Rebelo murder probe: What we know so far...
Rob England
BBC News Online
Since 4 April police in Jersey have been investigating the death of Ana Rebelo in St Helier.
Here's what we know so far:
Her body was found in a property in Victoria Street at 10:49 on Tuesday 4 April after police and an ambulance were called.
Police immediately announced they were treating her death as "suspicious".
Detectives opened a "major incident room" at police headquarters and began interviewing key witnesses.
A 58-year-old man was arrested at 14:50 on Tuesday 4 April on suspicion of murder, but was subsequently released on bail.
A UK Home Office pathologist travelled to Jersey on Wednesday 5 April to carry out a post-mortem examination.
Specialist liaison police officers were appointed to support the victim's family.
Officers at the time told the BBC there was "no issue of public safety".
Police later announced Ms Rebelo, 51, died as a result of being "strangled" and launched appeals to speak to anyone who knew her.
On 26 April, investigating officers announced there was more than 40 officers and staff working on the case, with 166 lines of inquiry.
They added they were continuing forensic work, "house-to-house" questioning, and reviewing "passive data" from CCTV, phones and social media.
Today police announced a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and both he and the man released on bail were to be interviewed.
Town parking charges to rise to tackle congestion?
Fuel shortage at Alderney Airport 'should not impact on passengers'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A Guernsey Airport spokesperson has reassured travellers that they do not expect a fuel shortage at Alderney Airport to have "any impact" on passengers, but they will need to factor the situation into their plans.
They added: "The fuel
shortage will mean that pilots intending to visit Alderney will have to factor
the unavailability of fuel into their pre-flight planning.
"Guernsey Airport
will offer concessions to those aircraft that fly down from Alderney to pick up
fuel here."
States relaunched initiative to get young people into politics
Rob England
BBC News Online
An initiative has been relaunched by the States of Guernsey to encourage more young people to get involved with the islands' politics.
The initiative, At the States, is designed to equip young people with the skills they need to put themselves forward for the states assembly.
The relaunch took place at Notre Dame Primary School.
This is our opportunity to explain what we do locally, how different it is. They will have some idea of elections and preparing a manifesto, so it's building on those ideas, saying this is the next step towards putting yourself forward.
States campaign appeals to islanders to 'talk about Brexit'
Guernsey 'at risk' if £25m waste transfer station not completed on time
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's landfill is now expected to be full by the end of next year, three months later than the previous estimate, it's emerged.
However, the president of the States' Trading Supervisory Board Deputy Charles Parkinson said the space has to be kept free for hazardous waste.
Deputy Parkinson said if the £25m waste transfer station project at Longue House falls behind schedule - which is designed to replace the current landfill system - then there are risks the island could run out of options for waste disposal.
The planned station will process the island's waste, before preparing it to be shipped away.
St Helier murder probe: 25-year-old in police custody
Rob England
BBC News Online
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ana Rebelo, who was found dead in a property on Victoria Street, St Helier, on Tuesday 4 April.
Police confirmed that a 25-year-old male had been arrested at 08:20 this morning.
A 58-year-old male who was previously arrested is also due to answer bail today, a police spokesperson said.
Police added: "Both men will be interviewed today. Enquiries into the circumstances of Anna’s death continue. Forensic analytical work is also on-going."
BreakingSt Helier murder probe: Further arrest made
A survey of almost 300 local companies in Jersey has found that future business prospects are looking bright, particularly in the finance industry.
However, the survey also showed that the cost of doing business is going up.
Chief Statistician at the States of Jersey, Duncan Gibaut, said the latest quarterly Jersey Business Tendency Survey, taken in conjunction with other recent reports, bodes well for the island's economy.
Vehicle registration problems 'waste' police time in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Hundreds of hours of police time is being wasted because of drivers in Guernsey failing to register their vehicles correctly, a police spokesperson has said.
Each time a car changes hands, or the owner moves, the vehicle registration document should be updated.
Roads Policing Sergeant, Tom Marshall, said officers come across up to six cases a day where drivers have failed to do this.
He said: "This makes it harder when pursuing other offences such as unpaid parking tickets and abandoned cars".
Part of the issue is the fact that when vehicles had to be taxed once a year, or every six months, you had to take your paperwork into the licencing authority. At that point they would check that all the documentation was correct. Now the tax is on fuel, there isn't that annual check so to speak, and I think that's one of the reasons things have sort of slid.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the Channel Islands
Thanks for joining us today, we'll be back with all the latest news, weather, travel and sport from 08:00 on Friday.
Don't forget BBC Channel Islands News on BBC One at 18:30 and 22:30.
There is news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.
Scrutiny of ministers 'failing' in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A deputy has claimed scrutiny of government is "failing" because panels do not have enough resources to keep up with their workload.
Deputy Tracy Vallois, who left a ministerial position because she felt marginalised, said the current system isn't working because the gap between scrutiny and ministry is too great.
This week the chief minister said he wanted to make the system of government more inclusive, and help politicians work together more effectively.
Channel Islands' Air Search 'grateful' for Condor support
Rob England
BBC News Online
Channel Islands' Air Search has thanked Condor Ferries for its continued support.
The ferry company calculates it has raised more than £20,000 for the organisation over the past five years.
The voluntary service provides a "rapid response airborne search and rescue service in Channel Island waters".
Lieutenant Governor supports Fermain project
Tyler Allen
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor has expressed his support for a Guernsey National Trust project to restore the loophole tower at Fermain, St Martin.
The Trust hopes to raise £200,000 to restore the 18th Century tower.
They plan to convert it into a holiday home for paying guests by spring 2018, and have already spent more than £20,000 on it.
Lieutenant Governor Sir Ian Corder, a patron of the project, said the development could help put Guernsey's National Trust on the map.
Weather: Mainly cloudy, but dry
BBC Weather
The skies will cloud over again overnight, although there will be a few clear spells too.
The winds will also strengthen towards dawn. Minimum Temperature: 9C (48F).
Friday will remain mostly cloudy and dry, although there may will be some brighter spells too.
It will become rather windy through the day too. Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).
Minister responds to retirement of Jersey police chief
BBC Radio Jersey
The Minister for Home Affairs Deputy Kristina Moore has commended Mike Bowron, Chief Officer for the States of Jersey Police who announced his retirement yesterday, saying he would leave "an enduring legacy" after "exemplary" leadership.
Deputy Moore said: "Mike has overseen significant improvements to the force, which have undoubtedly resulted in a greatly enhanced level of public confidence in the police.
"I have seen for myself the commitment and professionalism of officers under Mike’s leadership and how in touch they are with the public they serve.
"Whilst I am disappointed to be losing a chief officer of such ability, I fully understand his decision to retire. On behalf of the people of Jersey, I wish Mike all the very best for his future retirement."
Charity flights for last remaining Trislander
Rob England
BBC News Online
The airline Aurigny has launched special flights to Southampton Airport ahead of the retirement of its final Trislander aircraft.
Aurigny donated one of its Trislanders to Solent Sky Museum last month.
The aircraft G-BEVT was built in 1977 and was registered to Aurigny in 1983 and has flown more than 86,000 flights in its lifetime.
The Trislanders are being replaced by Dornier 228s.
Tickets are priced at £50 each, with all the profits going to the charity, Channel Islands Air Search.
"Both Southampton and Guernsey Airports have agreed to waive all the airport fees, so extra funds can go to the charity", a spokesman for Aurigny said.
Nursing vacancies double at Jersey hospital in three years
BBC Radio Jersey
The number of nursing vacancies at Jersey's hospital has more than doubled in the past three years.
Latest figures show more than one in 10 qualified nursing posts are vacant.
A spokeswoman said: "All vacancy statistics of this type are snapshots giving the picture at a particular point in time.
"The numbers fluctuate constantly as new staff are hired and others leave. Not all vacancies are open to recruitment, as around one-third of the vacant posts have been offered, with successful applicants going through clearance or awaiting a start date to come into post.
"This reflects the fact that managers are pro-actively recruiting and taking steps to address the vacancy situation."
Sexual Assault Referral Centre open in Jersey
BBC Channel Islands News
Jersey's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, located at Dewberry House on Route du Fort, has opened.
Evidence from sex attacks will now be kept at the centre for up to two years to give victims more time to decide if they want to prosecute.
A States of Jersey spokesman said: "It is estimated around 800 people are affected by rape or sexual assault in every year."
The centre will also help victims seek medical examinations with or without the authorities.
Royal Navy helicopter cancelled for Guernsey's Liberation Day
BBC Radio Guernsey
RNAS Culdrose has said it is "with a heavy heart" that it will not be providing an 829 Naval Air Squadron Merlin helicopter for the Liberation Day celebrations.
Lt Daniel Gregory said he had been looking forward to it, but only a limited number of aircarft are available, and hoped to get involved again in the future.
The helicopter had been due to land and be on display at North Beach car park.
As a result, parking restrictions due to be in place at the car park before and on Liberation Day have been lifted.
Jersey politics 'failing' because of 'poor abilities'
BBC Radio Jersey
Its claimed Jersey's political system is failing because of politicians poor abilities and self interest.
Political reformer John Henwood, who helped to formulate the ministerial system with the Clothier report, said members have failed to reform the way the island is governed because they are "too concerned about themselves".
He added that he is "sceptical" about the chief minister's call for change this week, and said changes could have been made a long time ago.
One of the proposals in the Clothier report nearly 20 years ago was that there should be a single category of states member.
Campaign to restore 18th Century tower launched
Tyler Allen
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's National Trust is hoping to raise £200,000 to restore an 18th Century loophole tower at Fermain Bay.
The fundraising campaign was launched this morning and aims to converted the tower into a holiday home for paying guests by spring 2018.
More than £25,000 has already been spent on renovating the site.
Final tickets available for Liberation International Music Festival
Rob England
BBC News Online
The last round of tickets have been made available for the Liberation International Music Festival in Jersey.
The event, run by charity Music in Action in aid of the Red Cross runs from 6-14 May in venues across the island.
Organisers describe the festival's theme as "exploring liberation, artistic freedom and the power of music to liberate the spirit".
It is one of several events to mark the Channel Islands 72nd anniversary of Liberation from Nazi occupation during World War Two.
Chief minister attending World Economic Forum on Africa
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey's Chief Minister Ian Gorst is currently in Durban, South Africa, attending the World Economic Forum on Africa.
The meeting is a gathering of regional and global leaders from business, government and civil society to "agree priorities that will help Africa achieve growth", a spokesman from the chief minister's office said.
The minister will also attend meetings and offer African ministers advice on anti-corruption policy.
A spokesman said: "Jersey has a strong message to convey on its recent successes in prosecuting complex corruption, fraud and money laundering cases; which is indicative of the Island’s commitment to combat financial crime and particularly issues of bribery and corruption."
The forum finishes tomorrow.
Difference to UK school holidays makes it 'more affordable' for families
BBC Radio Guernsey
The president of the Education, Sport and Culture Committee wants to continue to shift Guernsey's school holidays so they are slightly out of step with the UK.
Deputy Paul Le Pelley said adjusting the February half term so it's a week later than England has made family travel more affordable during the holiday period.
He's open to extending the initiative to other parts of the school calendar.
Professor says Guernsey suits wind power better than Jersey
Guernsey Press
A strong financial case could exist for offshore wind power in Guernsey, an industry professor has said, as he urged government to look into sustainable energy supplies for the future.
Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service marks one-minute silence
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service marked a one-minute silence today as part of the Firefighters Memorial Day.
The last Guernsey firefighter died serving in 1964.
The day remembers firefighters who have died while working.
Three-week road closure
Rob England
BBC News Online
'Full examination' needed on innovation fund report, deputy says
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy says there needs to be an "in committee debate" on the report looking into the failure of the innovation fund.
Ana Rebelo murder probe: What we know so far...
Rob England
BBC News Online
Since 4 April police in Jersey have been investigating the death of Ana Rebelo in St Helier.
Here's what we know so far:
Town parking charges to rise to tackle congestion?
Jersey Evening Post
Existing targets to reduce traffic congestion are unrealistic and can only be met if the price of parking increases, the Infrastructure Minister has said.
Idle times for the Idlerocks
Guernsey Press
Building a new hotel with fewer than 100 rooms is not commercially viable, says Economic Development vice-president Jan Kuttelwascher.
Fuel shortage at Alderney Airport 'should not impact on passengers'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A Guernsey Airport spokesperson has reassured travellers that they do not expect a fuel shortage at Alderney Airport to have "any impact" on passengers, but they will need to factor the situation into their plans.
They added: "The fuel shortage will mean that pilots intending to visit Alderney will have to factor the unavailability of fuel into their pre-flight planning.
"Guernsey Airport will offer concessions to those aircraft that fly down from Alderney to pick up fuel here."
Woman suffered 45 stab wounds, murder trial hears
Jersey Evening Post
A Guernsey woman killed on a houseboat in India four years ago suffered 45 stab wounds, a court has heard.
States relaunched initiative to get young people into politics
Rob England
BBC News Online
An initiative has been relaunched by the States of Guernsey to encourage more young people to get involved with the islands' politics.
The initiative, At the States, is designed to equip young people with the skills they need to put themselves forward for the states assembly.
The relaunch took place at Notre Dame Primary School.
States campaign appeals to islanders to 'talk about Brexit'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Guernsey 'at risk' if £25m waste transfer station not completed on time
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's landfill is now expected to be full by the end of next year, three months later than the previous estimate, it's emerged.
However, the president of the States' Trading Supervisory Board Deputy Charles Parkinson said the space has to be kept free for hazardous waste.
Deputy Parkinson said if the £25m waste transfer station project at Longue House falls behind schedule - which is designed to replace the current landfill system - then there are risks the island could run out of options for waste disposal.
The planned station will process the island's waste, before preparing it to be shipped away.
St Helier murder probe: 25-year-old in police custody
Rob England
BBC News Online
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ana Rebelo, who was found dead in a property on Victoria Street, St Helier, on Tuesday 4 April.
Police confirmed that a 25-year-old male had been arrested at 08:20 this morning.
A 58-year-old male who was previously arrested is also due to answer bail today, a police spokesperson said.
Police added: "Both men will be interviewed today. Enquiries into the circumstances of Anna’s death continue. Forensic analytical work is also on-going."
BreakingSt Helier murder probe: Further arrest made
Rob England
BBC News Online
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ana Rebelo, a Jersey police spokesperson has said.
Police warn dog owners of heatstroke symptoms
Rob England
BBC News Online
Mura Masa says nomination for award is 'surreal experience'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey music producer, Alex Crossan, has said being nominated for an Ivor Novello award is a "surreal experience".
His song "Lovesick", featuring world renowned rapper ASAP Rocky, is up for the Most Contemporary Song.
Crossan, known by his stage name Mura Masa, said he was "surprised" by the announcement.
The winners will be revealed on 18 May.
New look Jersey swimming squad confirmed for Gotland
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Just two Jersey swimmers from the 2015 Island Games are included in the squad for the 2017 event in Gotland.
Gemma Atherley (pictured in the 2013 squad) and Cameron Swart remain in the team, which will be coached by Sian Silvester and Christina Blampied.
Tom Gallichan, Ian Black and Beckie Scaife are among the notable absentees for the Island Games at the end of June.
Jersey swimming squad
Population policy to be set by the summer?
Jersey Evening Post
A new population policy is set to be lodged before the summer, the chief minister has confirmed.
Survey shows good prospects for Jersey businesses
BBC Radio Jersey
A survey of almost 300 local companies in Jersey has found that future business prospects are looking bright, particularly in the finance industry.
However, the survey also showed that the cost of doing business is going up.
Chief Statistician at the States of Jersey, Duncan Gibaut, said the latest quarterly Jersey Business Tendency Survey, taken in conjunction with other recent reports, bodes well for the island's economy.
Vehicle registration problems 'waste' police time in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Hundreds of hours of police time is being wasted because of drivers in Guernsey failing to register their vehicles correctly, a police spokesperson has said.
Each time a car changes hands, or the owner moves, the vehicle registration document should be updated.
Roads Policing Sergeant, Tom Marshall, said officers come across up to six cases a day where drivers have failed to do this.
He said: "This makes it harder when pursuing other offences such as unpaid parking tickets and abandoned cars".
A look at the weather across the Channel Islands
BBC Weather
Skies will generally be rather cloudy at first today, perhaps with the odd shower at times, although it should stay mostly dry.
There will be some sunny spells around too, mainly later in the afternoon.
It will also turn breezy through the day.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
In Jersey:
And in Guernsey:
Did woman film herself stealing from hedge-veg stand?
Jersey Evening Post
A CCTV image of a woman appearing to film herself allegedly stealing produce from an honesty box veg stand was posted online this week.
Deputy calls for debate on Jersey Innovation Fund report
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy says there needs to be a debate on the report looking into the failure of the island's innovation fund.
In the States Assembly this week Chief Minister Ian Gorst read out a statement on the Jersey Innovation Fund, which gave away millions of pounds of taxpayers money to new businesses.
States members were given 20 minutes to ask questions on the statement.
Deputy Mike Higgins says this was not a "satisfactory" amount of time.
Sexual assault clinic opens in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A new facility to support victims of sexual assault is opening today in Jersey.
The Government released three years of funding to create the Sexual Assault Referral Centre in St Saviour which will be a 24 hours service for victims.
The need for a referral centre was highlighted in the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.
Victims will now receive an independent adviser who will guide them through support services available to them and help them in dealing with justice system.
Yacht sustains 'minor damage' after ferry hits pontoon
BBC Radio Guernsey
A yacht in Guernsey harbour was damaged when the Condor ferry hit a pontoon yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson said.
The ferry was coming into St Peter Port when the company said its bow came into "light contact" with the pontoon.
Harbour Master, Captain Chad Murray said the incident is "under investigation" and it is too early to speculate what might have happened.
While passengers waited on board, experts checked the hull of the boat to make sure it was safe to continue its voyage.
The ferry was judged to be fit to sail, but there was minor damage to a yacht moored in the harbour.
There were no injuries.