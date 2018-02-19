BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A deputy accused of pushing his "political agenda" in a report on Jersey's RNLI row defended his actions after the claims.

The States announced a review into the dispute last year between the charity and the former St Helier Lifeboat crew.

BBC Copyright: BBC The RNLI all-weather lifeboat "George Sullivan" based in St Helier harbour Image caption: The RNLI all-weather lifeboat "George Sullivan" based in St Helier harbour

But the review, organised by Deputy Steve Luce to "inform" the island's politicians, was blasted by Senator Sarah Ferguson, who called for a public inquiry and accused the deputy of being "conflicted" due to his "strong links with the RNLI".

Senator Ferguson wants states members to back the public inquiry to provide information on an upcoming debate , where politicians will be asked whether they will officially back the Jersey Lifeboat Association (JLA) who formed after the former crew parted ways with the RNLI.

Deputy Luce said he took "great offence" to the "serious" accusations he was conflicted over the issue, and says he was asked by the chief minister to organise the report, because of his "background and knowledge on lifeboat matters".

The deputy is a former volunteer for the charity.

He also accused the JLA of sending "confusing" messages by wanting to add to the island's search and rescue potential, whilst "ridding" it of the RNLI.

"I have already declared, and the chief minister has endorsed, that the second option is not one that we would support." he said.

More on this story: