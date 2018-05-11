Channel Islands Live: 7-11 May

The politicians behind the assisted dying proposals - due to be debated in the States of Guernsey next week - have issued a fresh amendment that attempts to address the concerns of those who have raised concerns about the plans.

Politicians opposed to the idea of the States looking into the concept of assisted dying in the island have raised concerns including capacity law, funding and the well-being of vulnerable people.

If the amended proposals are accepted by the States, Deputies Gavin St Pier and Lyndon Trott would want the Policy and Resources Committee to establish a working party to develop a legal regime to permit assisted dying.

The proposals give the example of assisted dying only being available to terminally ill adult Guernsey residents with mental capacity and less than six months to live as and idea of what a legal regime could look like.

In the amendment, Mr St Pier and Mr Trott said they accepted many definitions need to be made, such as how to determine who is included as a "resident" and how to define "terminally ill".

The working party would also make recommendations as to how vulnerable people could be protected from abuse of the legislation.

Addressing another major concern, the new proposals also state that an assisted dying regime "shall not take effect in Guernsey" until capacity legislation has been enacted and is in force.

