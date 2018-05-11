Channel Islands Live: 7-11 May

Over 50s Muratti will be competitive 'from start to finish'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The first ever Over 50's Muratti takes place at Springfield Stadium in Jersey this evening.
In a big fund-raising push, money is being raised for both the Guernsey and Jersey Cheshire Homes, who provide care for some of the Channel Islands' most physically disabled people.
Paul Ockleford, a director on the board of the Guernsey Cheshire Home, believes the game will be competitive from start to finish.
The discussion all week has been that it's a friendly match that we should play with a smile and enjoy, but I'm sure with the shirts on your back when you step over the line that might change."
Kick off is at 18:30.
New social media accounts give 'clarity' on referendum
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
New social media accounts promoting the island's first referendum should provide clarity on what the five available options mean, according to one of the politicians behind the move.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the accounts on Facebook and Twitter would provide impartial information on the referendum.
She is also hoping that increased publicity of the referendum could encourage campaign groups to form.
The first thing we're really focusing on is the formation of campaign groups because we've only got two weeks to go until the deadline for applications. If you would like to form or join a campaign group then now is the time to be looking at that. If anyone feels strongly about any of the particular options they really need to consider whether they'd be willing to campaign for it."
Sixteen-year-olds legally have a lot of rights. They can pay tax, they can have children, they can join the military. I think if you have those legal rights then you should have the right to vote. Once you have the right to vote you are the constituents of the politicians, and they are accountable to you."
A public art project consisting of 10 motivational signs will soon be installed around St Peter Port.
"Notes to Islanders" will be running during Mental Health Awareness Week - starting 14 May.
The signs are intended to "provide an important platform for discussion surrounding mental health on the island and ultimately to help brighten up someone's day".
There are 10 signs in total, all designed by Sian Jones - a contemporary artist from Guernsey who is based in London.
8% of Jersey's school children hit in last three weeks
BBC Radio Jersey
A survey in Jersey has found 8% of the island's school children said they'd been hit more than three times in the last four weeks.
The survey of 1,000 pupils by Jersey's Children's Commissioner found children as young as three said bullying was a reason for them not liking school or nursery.
Deborah McMillan, from the JCC, said they've been very clear what they want from the new government.
Eighty young people at secondary age said that in the previous four weeks they've been hit by other pupils more than three times at school. Now imagine if that was you in your workplace - it's just not acceptable. So I think there's a lot that we can do to listen to children's voices, find out what that feels like at school for them, and then work up some solutions."
Hospitality industry wants delay on migration policy vote
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's next chief minister is being urged by the hospitality industry to wait until more is known about the impact of Brexit before committing to a new migration policy.
The Jersey public head to the polls on 16 May for their general election, so the identity of the next chief minister is currently unknown.
The Jersey Hospitality Association wants the next man or woman in the role to delay any decision until after Brexit arrangements are "fully settled".
Proposals that were lodged in the States at the end of 2017 included introducing 10-month work permits for seasonal or temporary workers and up to four years for year-round employment.
It was initially going to be debated in March, but the current Chief Minister Ian Gorst delayed the vote until June.
Bike shop runs out of subsidised e-bikes
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A local bike shop has sold out of the electric bikes that were subsidised by the States of Guernsey.
The States ran a trial scheme to try and increase the amount of people using electric bikes.
Under the system, introduced on 16 April, islanders could claim a 25% discount on the purchase of a bike worth up to £1,500 - with 20% coming from the States and 5% from retailers.
So, Roman Abramovich is top of the pile for the Channel Islands, ahead of the Barclay brothers, who have been knocked down to second place.
Other big names in the top 10 include Sir Philip and Lady Green - residents of Jersey.
Sir Philip is Chairman of the Arcadia group, which owns retailers like Topshop, Topman, Burton and Dorothy Perkins. He was in second place last year, but now finds himself in fourth and losing £787m.
We'll assume he didn't lose it down the back of the sofa.
Another recognisable name on the list is Guernsey resident Steve Lansdown. Mr Lansdown is the owner of Bristol City Football Club, Bristol Rugby and the Bristol Flyers, a basketball team based in - you guessed it - Bristol.
He also founded the financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown. Mr Lansdown had a very successful year, with his fortune rising by £240m to a total of £1.72bn.
Bristol City fans will be hoping they can afford Lionel Messi now...
Messy barbecue users put beauty spot areas at risk
The number of local market transactions also fell in the opening quarter compared to this time last year, down by 23.
The median price of the open market transactions also dropped by about £111,000 compared to the first quarter of 2017 - it's now £746,000.
Roman Abramovich tops Channel Islands rich list
Rob England
BBC News Online
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the Channel Islands in 2018.
With a 2018 wealth of £9.3bn Mr Abramovich is followed by the Barclay brothers, Sir David and Frederick with £7.4bn.
The journalist who compiled the list, Robert Watts, said the newspaper had confirmed Mr Abramovich had applied and been accepted for high value residency status in Jersey, but has not yet taken it up.
A States of Jersey spokeswoman said the Chelsea Football Club owner's residency status "has not been confirmed by any government office" adding the States were unable to comment on individual residency cases.
Guernsey FC to play in 'South East' League
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey FC will play in the Isthmian League's new South East division next season.
A shake-up of non-league football at the two levels below the National League has seen an extra division created at the level above Guernsey for the Midlands and a number of extra divisions at Guernsey's level, including one in the Isthmian League.
Two new clubs will face league trips to the island for the first time - Haywards Heath Town and Sevenoaks Town.
The league winners will gain promotion into the Isthmian League's Premier Division.
Isthmian League South East:
Ashford United
Cray Wanderers
East Grinstead Town
Faversham Town
Greenwich Borough
Guernsey
Hastings United
Haywards Heath Town
Herne Bay
Horsham
Hythe Town
Phoenix Sports
Ramsgate
Sevenoaks Town
Sittingbourne
Thamesmead Town
Three Bridges
VCD Athletic
Whitstable Town
Whyteleafe
Rich List: Barclay brothers no longer top in CI
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Sunday Times Rich List makes interesting reading this year - the Barclay brothers are no longer top of the pile in the Channel Islands.
That honour goes to Roman Abramovich, most famously known for owning Chelsea Football Club, who is now classed as a "high-value resident" in Jersey.
His fortune stretches to more than £9.3bn, with prize assets including the world's second largest yacht, Eclipse, five homes, a Boeing 767 airliner and a vast collection of art.
If Mr Abramovich's vast wealth is getting you down on this Friday morning, just remember; it's only the second largest yacht in the world.
This evening will remain fine with lots of late sunshine. It will then be dry through tonight with mainly clear skies.
A light to moderate south-easterly breeze.
Minimum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).
Following a sunny start it will be a dry morning on Friday with spells of sunshine.
It will then cloud over through the afternoon with some light rain possibly moving in from the west later.
Maximum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Tardif thinks his playing time may be done
James Rabey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The former Oxford, Portsmouth and Guernsey FC goalkeeper returned to playing this year following a double leg break.
Chris Tardif is currently managing and named in the Guernsey FA side that will travel to Jersey this weekend looking to defend the Muratti Vase.
He says this Muratti final could potentially be his last game and it'd be great to go out on a win but says it's about bringing home the trophy and not his future.
Out-of-hours GP service to relocate
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The out-of-hours service provided by GPs in Jersey is relocating.
From 14 May, the Jersey Doctors On Call - or JDOC - service is moving to the Emergency Department at Jersey General Hospital - it was previously based at the Newgate Street end of the hospital.
A statement said: "The new location, which will be trialled for an
initial three-month period, is designed to be more accessible for those who
require urgent non-emergency treatment, continuing the process of joining up
community and hospital healthcare."
Major changes suggested for assisted dying proposals
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The politicians behind the assisted dying proposals - due to be debated in the States of Guernsey next week - have issued a fresh amendment that attempts to address the concerns of those who have raised concerns about the plans.
Politicians opposed to the idea of the States looking into the concept of assisted dying in the island have raised concerns including capacity law, funding and the well-being of vulnerable people.
If the amended proposals are accepted by the States, Deputies Gavin St Pier and Lyndon Trott would want the Policy and Resources Committee to establish a working party to develop a legal regime to permit assisted dying.
The proposals give the example of assisted dying only being available to terminally ill adult Guernsey residents with mental capacity and less than six months to live as and idea of what a legal regime could look like.
In the amendment, Mr St Pier and Mr Trott said they accepted many definitions need to be made, such as how to determine who is included as a "resident" and how to define "terminally ill".
The working party would also make recommendations as to how vulnerable people could be protected from abuse of the legislation.
Addressing another major concern, the new proposals also state that an assisted dying regime "shall not take effect in Guernsey" until capacity legislation has been enacted and is in force.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Electric bicycle budget spent in less than a month
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Funding set aside for Guernsey's electric cycle subsidy has been exhausted less than a month after the campaign was launched.
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure said 366 electric cycles had been bought using the scheme.
Under the system, islanders could claim a 25% discount on the purchase of a bike worth up to £1,500 - with 20% coming from the States and 5% from retailers.
£100,000 was put towards the scheme, which launched on 16 April.
It was part of the new integrated transport strategy, which aims to encourage islanders to make more environmentally-friendly transport choices.
Weather: Cloud and rain with some sun on Sunday
BBC Weather
Mostly cloudy this evening and before midnight with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible.
It will then become dry after midnight with some clear spells developing.
Minimum Temperature: 7 to 11C (45 to 52F).
On Saturday it is expected to be a rather cloudy day.
There is the chance of some showery rain but this could remain to the east, so there is some uncertainty.
Maximum Temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
There will be some sunny spells on Sunday, but there will be a chance of showers too.
Some of the showers may be heavy. Sunday night should be dry though.
States' tradition not followed by minister
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A tradition of Jersey's outgoing politicians where messages are left inside desk draws has been criticised by the infrastructure minister.
Deputy Eddie Noel posted pictures of previous messages on Twitter, adding that politicians are "not school children".
I'm suddenly tempted to leave "Chris woz ere" scattered all over BBC Local Live...
Jersey Festival of Words looks to save local language
BBC Radio Jersey
The Jersey Festival of Words is launching a new project to preserve Jersey's native language.
The Jersey Song Project will use music to try to keep Jerriais alive.
Jersey musicians and speakers of the language are being encouraged to write songs to be performed at the Jersey Festival of Words later this year.
Organiser Kit Ashton says Jerriais is now a "critically endangered" language and music is one of the "most powerful" ways to keep a language alive.
Muratti advice issued by Guernsey Police
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police have issued security advice for fans travelling to Jersey for tomorrow's Muratti final.
There's nothing hugely surprising in there, the main message seems to be that smoke grenades won't be allowed.
Le Bourgeois moves to Wasps
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's Michael Le Bourgeois is to join top Premiership side Wasps this summer.
The 27-year-old fly-half, who has spent the past five years at Bedford, was recently named Championship Player of the Year.
In 2011 he became the first local player to sign a professional deal at St Peter and went on to play 110 games for the club.
Jersey Police identify 'majority' of litterers
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey Police say they've "identified the majority" of people involved in littering this beauty spot in St Catherine.
Mount Row reopens soon...
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Mount Row will reopen at 16:00 this afternoon, but Kings Road remains closed until late on Monday...
Guernsey referendum: No campaign group applications
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nobody has come forward to lead a campaign group for Guernsey's first referendum, due to take place this year.
Despite applications being open for almost a month, no one has volunteered to lead a campaign for any of the five options for the referendum on island-wide voting.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, who sits on the committee responsible for organising the referendum, is encouraging anyone with an interest to apply before the deadline in two week's time.
BBC Weather Watchers: Gorse and blue skies
BBC Weather Watchers
Over 50s Muratti will be competitive 'from start to finish'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The first ever Over 50's Muratti takes place at Springfield Stadium in Jersey this evening.
In a big fund-raising push, money is being raised for both the Guernsey and Jersey Cheshire Homes, who provide care for some of the Channel Islands' most physically disabled people.
Paul Ockleford, a director on the board of the Guernsey Cheshire Home, believes the game will be competitive from start to finish.
Kick off is at 18:30.
New social media accounts give 'clarity' on referendum
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
New social media accounts promoting the island's first referendum should provide clarity on what the five available options mean, according to one of the politicians behind the move.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the accounts on Facebook and Twitter would provide impartial information on the referendum.
She is also hoping that increased publicity of the referendum could encourage campaign groups to form.
More information on the referendum on 10 October:
Younger voters would make UK politicians 'more accountable'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Giving 16 year olds the right to vote in the UK would mean politicians are more accountable to young people, according to a member of the Guernsey Youth Forum.
MPs in the UK are being asked today whether legislation should lower the voting age from 18.
Guernsey lowered the voting age to 16 in 2007 - Pieter Durman says the UK should follow its lead.
Move your cars before the demolition...
Can you spot all the signs?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A public art project consisting of 10 motivational signs will soon be installed around St Peter Port.
"Notes to Islanders" will be running during Mental Health Awareness Week - starting 14 May.
The signs are intended to "provide an important platform for discussion surrounding mental health on the island and ultimately to help brighten up someone's day".
There are 10 signs in total, all designed by Sian Jones - a contemporary artist from Guernsey who is based in London.
8% of Jersey's school children hit in last three weeks
BBC Radio Jersey
A survey in Jersey has found 8% of the island's school children said they'd been hit more than three times in the last four weeks.
The survey of 1,000 pupils by Jersey's Children's Commissioner found children as young as three said bullying was a reason for them not liking school or nursery.
Deborah McMillan, from the JCC, said they've been very clear what they want from the new government.
Hospitality industry wants delay on migration policy vote
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's next chief minister is being urged by the hospitality industry to wait until more is known about the impact of Brexit before committing to a new migration policy.
The Jersey public head to the polls on 16 May for their general election, so the identity of the next chief minister is currently unknown.
The Jersey Hospitality Association wants the next man or woman in the role to delay any decision until after Brexit arrangements are "fully settled".
Proposals that were lodged in the States at the end of 2017 included introducing 10-month work permits for seasonal or temporary workers and up to four years for year-round employment.
It was initially going to be debated in March, but the current Chief Minister Ian Gorst delayed the vote until June.
Bike shop runs out of subsidised e-bikes
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A local bike shop has sold out of the electric bikes that were subsidised by the States of Guernsey.
The States ran a trial scheme to try and increase the amount of people using electric bikes.
Under the system, introduced on 16 April, islanders could claim a 25% discount on the purchase of a bike worth up to £1,500 - with 20% coming from the States and 5% from retailers.
Rich List: Big names in the top 10
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
So, Roman Abramovich is top of the pile for the Channel Islands, ahead of the Barclay brothers, who have been knocked down to second place.
Other big names in the top 10 include Sir Philip and Lady Green - residents of Jersey.
Sir Philip is Chairman of the Arcadia group, which owns retailers like Topshop, Topman, Burton and Dorothy Perkins. He was in second place last year, but now finds himself in fourth and losing £787m.
We'll assume he didn't lose it down the back of the sofa.
Another recognisable name on the list is Guernsey resident Steve Lansdown. Mr Lansdown is the owner of Bristol City Football Club, Bristol Rugby and the Bristol Flyers, a basketball team based in - you guessed it - Bristol.
He also founded the financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown. Mr Lansdown had a very successful year, with his fortune rising by £240m to a total of £1.72bn.
Bristol City fans will be hoping they can afford Lionel Messi now...
Messy barbecue users put beauty spot areas at risk
Jersey Evening Post
A number of islanders have been spoken to by police after an east coast beauty spot was left strewn with plastic bottles, cans and cooking equipment – just metres away from a bin.
Crash update: Person trapped in car
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A person is trapped in a car in St Martin, Guernsey, after the vehicle hit a garden shed.
Another passenger has already been taken to A&E - none of the injuries are thought to be serious.
Police, ambulances and the fire service are all at the scene, where the road is not blocked but is said to be very congested.
BBC Weather Watchers: La Tonelle
BBC Weather Watchers
It's looking like another beautiful day in the Channel Islands...
Jersey Reds sign hooker Maddison
Championship side Jersey Reds sign 26-year-old hooker Charlie Maddison from Rotherham.Read more
Social media pages launched for Guernsey referendum
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Social media pages have been launched for Guernsey's referendum on island-wide voting.
The States of Guernsey said it's to give voters information during the campaign.
They've launched a Facebook page called "Guernsey Referendum" - and a twitter account, @gsyreferendum.
They've got 13 followers.
I would make a joke but I think that might be more than I've got.
Today's weather: Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Today's weather: Guernsey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Record ticket sales as literary festival under way
Guernsey Press
A record number of tickets have been sold for this year’s Guernsey Literary Festival.
Car hits garden shed in St Martins
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Emergency services are attending a road crash in Rue De La Villette in St Martins, Guernsey.
It appears a car has hit a garden shed.
There is no information available about any injuries or road closures yet.
Rich List: Specsavers owners drop to sixth place
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The owners of Specsavers have dropped from third to sixth place on the Channel Islands section of the Sunday Times Rich List.
The Perkins family, including Dame Mary Perkins and Doug Perkins, are highly visible members of society in Guernsey, and are patrons of many charities and organisations.
They are also worth £1.7bn - £100m more than they were in 2017 - but have still dropped from third to sixth place.
Litterers 'ruining Jersey' for wildlife
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The people who left litter at a local beauty spot are lazy and ruining Jersey for animals, plants and people, according to a local wildlife group.
A photograph of the rubbish, which covered a table and grass at a picnic spot at St Catherine, was posted on social media by States of Jersey Police.
Kim Koester, from Action for Wildlife Jersey, says the litter poses a serious risk to animals in the area.
Housing prices drop by 3%
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The average price of local market properties in Guernsey fell by more than 3% in the first quarter of 2018.
It now stands at £407,000 - nearly a 6% drop on March 2017.
The details have been released in the Guernsey Residential Property Prices Bulletin, which measures average price changes in properties sold in the island each quarter.
The number of local market transactions also fell in the opening quarter compared to this time last year, down by 23.
The median price of the open market transactions also dropped by about £111,000 compared to the first quarter of 2017 - it's now £746,000.
Roman Abramovich tops Channel Islands rich list
Rob England
BBC News Online
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the Channel Islands in 2018.
With a 2018 wealth of £9.3bn Mr Abramovich is followed by the Barclay brothers, Sir David and Frederick with £7.4bn.
The journalist who compiled the list, Robert Watts, said the newspaper had confirmed Mr Abramovich had applied and been accepted for high value residency status in Jersey, but has not yet taken it up.
A States of Jersey spokeswoman said the Chelsea Football Club owner's residency status "has not been confirmed by any government office" adding the States were unable to comment on individual residency cases.
Guernsey FC to play in 'South East' League
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey FC will play in the Isthmian League's new South East division next season.
A shake-up of non-league football at the two levels below the National League has seen an extra division created at the level above Guernsey for the Midlands and a number of extra divisions at Guernsey's level, including one in the Isthmian League.
Two new clubs will face league trips to the island for the first time - Haywards Heath Town and Sevenoaks Town.
The league winners will gain promotion into the Isthmian League's Premier Division.
Isthmian League South East:
Rich List: Barclay brothers no longer top in CI
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Sunday Times Rich List makes interesting reading this year - the Barclay brothers are no longer top of the pile in the Channel Islands.
That honour goes to Roman Abramovich, most famously known for owning Chelsea Football Club, who is now classed as a "high-value resident" in Jersey.
His fortune stretches to more than £9.3bn, with prize assets including the world's second largest yacht, Eclipse, five homes, a Boeing 767 airliner and a vast collection of art.
If Mr Abramovich's vast wealth is getting you down on this Friday morning, just remember; it's only the second largest yacht in the world.
Weather: Light rain to follow sunny start
BBC Weather
This evening will remain fine with lots of late sunshine. It will then be dry through tonight with mainly clear skies.
A light to moderate south-easterly breeze.
Minimum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).
Following a sunny start it will be a dry morning on Friday with spells of sunshine.
It will then cloud over through the afternoon with some light rain possibly moving in from the west later.
Maximum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Tardif thinks his playing time may be done
James Rabey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The former Oxford, Portsmouth and Guernsey FC goalkeeper returned to playing this year following a double leg break.
Chris Tardif is currently managing and named in the Guernsey FA side that will travel to Jersey this weekend looking to defend the Muratti Vase.
He says this Muratti final could potentially be his last game and it'd be great to go out on a win but says it's about bringing home the trophy and not his future.
Out-of-hours GP service to relocate
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The out-of-hours service provided by GPs in Jersey is relocating.
From 14 May, the Jersey Doctors On Call - or JDOC - service is moving to the Emergency Department at Jersey General Hospital - it was previously based at the Newgate Street end of the hospital.
A statement said: "The new location, which will be trialled for an initial three-month period, is designed to be more accessible for those who require urgent non-emergency treatment, continuing the process of joining up community and hospital healthcare."
Major changes suggested for assisted dying proposals
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The politicians behind the assisted dying proposals - due to be debated in the States of Guernsey next week - have issued a fresh amendment that attempts to address the concerns of those who have raised concerns about the plans.
Politicians opposed to the idea of the States looking into the concept of assisted dying in the island have raised concerns including capacity law, funding and the well-being of vulnerable people.
If the amended proposals are accepted by the States, Deputies Gavin St Pier and Lyndon Trott would want the Policy and Resources Committee to establish a working party to develop a legal regime to permit assisted dying.
The proposals give the example of assisted dying only being available to terminally ill adult Guernsey residents with mental capacity and less than six months to live as and idea of what a legal regime could look like.
In the amendment, Mr St Pier and Mr Trott said they accepted many definitions need to be made, such as how to determine who is included as a "resident" and how to define "terminally ill".
The working party would also make recommendations as to how vulnerable people could be protected from abuse of the legislation.
Addressing another major concern, the new proposals also state that an assisted dying regime "shall not take effect in Guernsey" until capacity legislation has been enacted and is in force.
Nazi camp survivor to be repatriated
The family of Frank Le Villio has been trying to bring him home to Jersey from Nottingham.Read more
New man shed to be built in St Martin
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online