Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

If you live near Jersey's General Hospital, you might hear a few "loud bangs" this morning.

Islanders are being told to expect five noises between 08:30 and 10:00.

Five electrical cables which "do not appear to be live" have been found in a service road on the hospital’s grounds.

They're being tested by Jersey Electricity this morning - to ensure they're not live - so the Future Hospital team can "continue their ground investigation".

The tests involve a spike gun firing a .44 calibre cartridge which can be "quite loud".

A statement from Health and Social Services said: "An acoustic enclosure will be put around the site to reduce the noise, but people are still being forewarned."