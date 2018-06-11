Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  Updates from Monday 11 June until Friday 15 June 2018

People near General Hospital told to expect 'loud bangs'

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

If you live near Jersey's General Hospital, you might hear a few "loud bangs" this morning.

Islanders are being told to expect five noises between 08:30 and 10:00.

Jersey hospital
BBC

Five electrical cables which "do not appear to be live" have been found in a service road on the hospital’s grounds.

They're being tested by Jersey Electricity this morning - to ensure they're not live - so the Future Hospital team can "continue their ground investigation".

The tests involve a spike gun firing a .44 calibre cartridge which can be "quite loud".

A statement from Health and Social Services said: "An acoustic enclosure will be put around the site to reduce the noise, but people are still being forewarned."

Owners of abandoned cars 'risk driving ban'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Motorists who leave broken-down vehicles in public car parks are being warned they may be fined and risk a one-year driving ban.

Guernsey Police are actively tracing the owners of the six vehicles left for the past few months at the L'Ancresse Lodge car park.

Roads Policing Sergeant Tom Marshall said officers would turn their attention to other car parks, and reminded road users that the penalties for abandoning cars were significant.

Bodies 'would be sent off-island' if cremator fails

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

A critical failure at Le Foulon crematorium would mean that bodies would have to be sent off-island, according to a member of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure.

Last week,States members voted in favour of replacing rather than moving the crematorium, a process which is estimated to cost about £4m and take about 12 months.

Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said that, in the meantime, the crematorium was at an increased risk of failing, which may have a knock-on impact on people cremating loved ones.

Le Foulon
BBC

Proposals one and two - which centre around the cremator and surrounding building - were approved by 25 votes to 10, while a new amendment - proposal three - was passed by unrecorded vote.

Proposal three centred around the States' Trading Supervisory Board making the current site - which is at the top of a steep hill - more accessible for disabled and elderly islanders.

