Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A St John Ambulance boat was called to the aid of a lady who had fallen in Herm on Sunday yesterday afternoon.

The Flying Christine 3 marine ambulance was dispatched to the island to treat the patient, who had an arm injury and was feeling unwell.

A paramedic and emergency care assistant were on board.

The crew assessed the patient and began treatment, including administering pain relief, before transferring her back to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.