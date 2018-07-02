Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A St John Ambulance boat was called to the aid of a lady who had fallen in Herm on Sunday yesterday afternoon.
The Flying Christine 3 marine ambulance was dispatched to the island to treat the patient, who had an arm injury and was feeling unwell.
A paramedic and emergency care assistant were on board.
The crew assessed the patient and began treatment, including administering pain relief, before transferring her back to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
Lawyer 'encouraged' by Jersey care progress
BBC Radio Jersey
A lawyer who represents victims of Jersey's care system has said he's "encouraged" by progress that's been made in the year since the care inquiry report was published.
Eight recommendations were made, which the former chief minister, Ian Gorst, promised to implement at the time.
Among the recommendations was the idea of setting up a children's commissioner to give children and young people a voice.
Alan Collins, who's representing 50 people who were sent to the children's remand centre Les Chenes, said it had already made a difference.
I'm learning a lot, and I think the inquiry would have benefited from hearing from these young people - who are now adults, of course - and I hope that the States of of Jersey will want to hear from them too."
Deputy speaks out against party politics
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's system of consensus government is the envy of politicians around the world, according to the head of Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs.
Speaking on BBC Radio Guernsey, Deputy Mary Lowe stated she'd "never be in favour of party politics".
She said she had always been independent and wouldn't like being told to vote a certain way.
