Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's director of public health has issued a hot weather warning.

Dr Nicola Brink said it's important islanders keep an eye on those who are finding the current conditions challenging.

She said the elderly, the very young and people with underlying health problems, like a breathing or cardiac complaint, could find the weather affects them.

She's urging everyone to keep out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 and to walk in the shade where possible.

Clothing should be lightweight and loose, and if you're going into the sea to cool down you should apply sun cream.

Dr Brink said closing the curtains on rooms that receive full sunlight can help keep homes cool.