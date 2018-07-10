Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Tuesday 10 July 2018

CI weather: Dry day with sunshine

BBC Weather

This morning, any mist patches will lift to leave it dry with plenty of sunshine.

This afternoon, further sunshine likely with just a little patchy cloud. A gentle to moderate easterly wind. Maximum temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F).

Jersey:

Jersey
Guernsey:

Guernsey weather
Warning issued over hot weather

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Guernsey's director of public health has issued a hot weather warning.

Dr Nicola Brink said it's important islanders keep an eye on those who are finding the current conditions challenging.

She said the elderly, the very young and people with underlying health problems, like a breathing or cardiac complaint, could find the weather affects them.

She's urging everyone to keep out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 and to walk in the shade where possible.

Clothing should be lightweight and loose, and if you're going into the sea to cool down you should apply sun cream.

Dr Brink said closing the curtains on rooms that receive full sunlight can help keep homes cool.

Guernsey
