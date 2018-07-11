Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's football fans will be able to watch England's semi-final match tonight on a big screen.

Plans have been given the green light after funding was found to cover the costs of bringing it over, putting it up and running it.

Security has also been provided for the alcohol-free event at Marina Gardens, the green alongside Castle Quay on St Helier's waterfront.

Deputy Kevin Pamplin, who led the charge for the screen, said: "Its been a huge team effort led by the Bailiff’s office and amazing support by the corporate sponsors who have stepped up to help make this happen."

England play Croatia in the World Cup semi-final from 19:00.