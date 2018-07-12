Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Asian hornets in Guernsey 'here to stay'
  2. Nearly 1,500 watch England World Cup game on Jersey big screen
  3. ---- Big screen 'made possible through England World Cup success'
  4. Gift of £2.6m saves Victor Hugo's home
  5. Jersey fire engines to carry safety messages
  6. L'Ancresse rocks 'can't be recycled for groynes'
  7. Updates from 12 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Former Jersey politician made air museum ambassador

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jerseyman has been made an ambassador of a major new museum of flight in honour of his work to help develop the iconic aircraft Concorde.

Pierre Horsfall
BBC

Former senior Jersey politician Pierre Horsfall has been given the role at Aerospace Bristol museum after working as an aeronatical engineer at Filton, near Bristol.

His ability to speak French meant he was vital to the initial discussions between the French company Sud Aviation and British Aircraft Corporation on the development of the supersonic plane.

Mr Horsfall said he was delighted to be an ambassador and had many fond memories of his time there.

Mind charity welcomes finance watchdog boss's openness

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jersey mental health charity has welcomed a decision by the former head of the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) to describe how stress drove him out of his job.

John Harris resigned after 12 years in the role, saying he had to leave for the good of his health, fearing "burnout".

John Harris
BBC

He had to take two periods of leave this year because of stress. Finally he resigned, and chose to announce the reasons for his leaving.

James le Feuvre, from Mind Jersey, said it highlighted how people in the finance industry - and in other jobs - were feeling pressured to reach higher standards and adapt to new practices.

The commission said it would review what help was available to its workers before appointing Mr Harris's successor.

La Mare Primary: 'A new purpose-built school'

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

A rebuild of La Mare de Carteret Primary School will be proposed by the Education Committee next year.

A review of primary education is currently being carried out by the Committee of Education, Sport and Culture, which said enough work had been carried out to establish that primary education "should continue at la Mare de Carteret in a new purpose-built school".

The cost of redeveloping la Mare de Carteret Primary School had previously been estimated at about £20m.

Committee president Matt Fallaize said the condition of the current school building was "simply not up to a suitable standard".

Since being elected earlier this year, the committee has been clear that if primary education is to continue at La Mare de Carteret, then it must be in a new purpose-built school because the condition of the present school building is simply not up to a suitable standard. The school community at La Mare de Carteret is eager to know the committee’s position on its future and we are very pleased to confirm that, during 2019, we will seek the approval of the States to redevelop the primary school as soon as resources allow."

Deputy Matt FallaizeEducation Committee president

La Mare de Carteret Primary to be 'redeveloped'

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has said it is "committed" to redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School, and it intends to "accelerate the approval process for this project".

The future of the site has been in jeopardy for some time, with the adjoining high school still being at risk of closure when proposals for a two-school secondary model are released by the States of Guernsey later this year.

La Mare de Carteret
Brian Green

The committee said the cost of redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School had previously been estimated at about £20m.

It said "enough work had been carried out" during the States' review of primary education to decide that "primary education should continue at La Mare de Carteret in a new purpose-built school."

Fire engines to carry safety messages

BBC Radio Jersey

Fire engines in Jersey have been covered with with new safety messages to make people more aware of the importance of staying safe.

The adverts give advice about not swimming after drinking, not cooking after a night out, and having fire alarms installed and checked.

They will be on the side of three front-line fire engines for the next three years.

Station Commander Ryan Hall and Jim Purkiss
Jersey Fire and Rescue

Le Saux praises England football team

BBC Sport

The former Jersey and England footballer Graeme le Saux has praised the England team and its manager for its success in the world cup.

He was part of the panel that appointed Gareth Southgate to the job. He said it's a side for the future.

They are a very young squad. Deep down I never felt we were necessarily capable of winning this tournament. There were teams that were slightly better than us, slightly more developed in that cycle and that quality. We've got something to aim for now as a nation."

Graeme le SauxFormer England footballer

Up to three-week wait for pothole repairs

BBC Radio Jersey

People reporting potholes to the States could wait three weeks for a repair if the authorities don't think it is serious.

People in Jersey have reported hundreds of potholes over the past two years. Between May 2016 and July this year, an online service, Love Jersey, had reports of 660 of them.

The department responsible has inspected and ranked them on a priority level to be filled.

Figures show that ranges from two days for an unsafe pothole to 20 working days if it is less serious.

Pothole
BBC

Big screen reaction: Social media

Rob England

BBC News Online

Football fans had a mixed reaction to the announcement on Tuesday that last night's England v Croatia semi-final clash would been screened outside in St Helier.

Although fans at the waterfront seemed to enjoy the atmosphere, in the lead up to the event others on social media were not convinced by the "conditions of entry" set out by the States, which included no alcohol, no ball games and no portable chairs.

Sounds like a barrel of laughs. No thanks, going [to] the local."

Andy Chapman

I’m excited and I’m happy my kids are coming to join in on the fun too."

Jade Payn

Ridiculous. People [are] suppose to celebrate this day, and you offer nothing. No this, no that."

Lukasz Wawrzyczek

First semi-final at a World Cup for 30 years and you guys put on the most boring event in the UK. Even Guernsey allowed alcohol at their viewings of the games."

Ross Crenan

Great idea for families and people wanting to watch in a quiet, safe & friendly environment. Thanks to the people that suggested it and to those who turned it round so quickly."

Elizabeth Inns

You wanted the big screen now you are moaning! If families want to go there for a picnic and enjoy the atmosphere they can. What’s wrong with that?"

Anoushka Horgan

Study finds Japanese Knotweed not damaging buildings

BBC Radio Guernsey

New research suggests Guernsey's most invasive plant species, Japanese Knotweed, doesn't cause significant structural damage to buildings.

Japanese Knotweed
PA

A study carried out by the University of Leeds says the weed is no more destructive than woody plants, such as trees, and shouldn't be treated with such stigma.

The findings have been met with scepticism by Gerry Tattersall, who has led campaigns to control and remove the plant, who believes the plant can cause significant damage.

In 2012 the discovery of the species on a site earmarked for social housing delayed the development by a year.

Calls for more gas detectors after death

Gas detector could have saved my husband, wife says
A widow says her husband would still be alive if carbon monoxide detectors had been installed.

Big screen reaction: ‘We wanted the atmosphere’

Rob England

BBC News Online

Daphne came to the match with her family when she heard there would be a big screen event in St Helier.

From the 19:00 kick-off 1,467 watched the nail-biting semi-final which saw England knocked out of the World Cup.

Daphne
BBC

Brilliant idea. We just wanted the atmosphere. It's all very well watching it at home, but the atmosphere is brilliant."

Daphne Ratazzi

Jersey's new finance regulator 'to get extra support'

BBC Radio Jersey

The new leader of Jersey's financial regulator will be given extra support to help them avoid too much stress, according to the organisation.

The previous director of the Financial Services Commission, John Harris (pictured), resigned because of the pressure of work and potential "burnout", and said he wanted to tell people about it to acknowledge the stress felt by other finance workers.

The chairman of the organisation, Lord Eatwell, said the JFSC already had some measures in place to help its staff, but it would but will review them in the light of Mr Harris's resignation.

John Harris
BBC

Athletics: Guernsey's Chalmers in 400m hurdles semi-finals

Jack Murley

Channel Islands Sports Producer

Guernsey's Alistair Chalmers has won his heat in the 400m hurdles at the World Under-20s Championships in Finland.

He ran a time of 51.16 seconds for Team GB, which was enough to see him through to the semi-finals.

His next run is due on Friday at about 17:25 BST.

In pictures: England v Croatia on Jersey's big screen

Rob England

BBC News Online

Big screen St Helier
BBC
Big screen St Helier
BBC
Big screen St Helier
BBC
Big screen St Helier
BBC
Big screen St Helier
BBC

Oil spill in St Peter Port

Twitter

View more on twitter

Man indecently exposes himself on beach

BBC Radio Jersey

Police are hunting a man who was reported to have indecently exposed himself on a beach in Jersey.

It happened at La Coupe Beach at about 14:00 on Tuesday.

The man was at the far end of the beach away from the steps and arrived in a blue Mitsubishi van.

He was described as white, in his 30s, with short dark hair and a dark beard, police said.

Asian hornets in Guernsey 'are here to stay'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Asian hornets are here to stay in Guernsey, according to Linda Archard from the States Analyst's Laboratory.

Her comments come after an Asian hornet nest was found in L'Islet on Wednesday. It was reported to a local pest controller who alerted authorities.

Ms Archard said: "It is frustrating but I think they are here to stay. We just need to get better at locating them."

People are being asked to check stay vigilant and report any potential sightings.

Asian hornet
BBC

St Helier big screen: A reminder of 'that goal'

Rob England

BBC News Online

Although England were eventually knocked out of the World Cup in Wednesday night's semi-final, it's worth reflecting on a time where fans in Jersey believed, more than ever, that football could be coming home.

Here's the reaction to Kieran Trippier's free kick after only five minutes of play.

View more on twitter

Big screen reaction: 'It's somewhere different'

Rob England

BBC News Online

Adam Routier brought his two small children to the big screen event in St Helier on Wednesday night.

Organisers screened the England v Croatia semi-final, which saw the British side lose 2-1 in extra time.

Adam Routier
BBC

It's been a great evening. There are kids running around kicking balls, everyone enjoying themselves, it's good fun. I'd have probably been at home [otherwise]. It's just somewhere different to come tonight and it's more family-orientated. You could go to the pub and watch it if you wanted to have a pint, or go and have one at half time."

Big screen reaction: 'I would have stayed on the sofa'

Rob England

BBC News Online

Jackie brought her son out to watch England v Croatia last night on the big screen in St Helier.

She said the outdoor event allowed them both to get out in the fresh air to watch the game.

Jackie Davis
BBC

There are so many people and it’s a great family atmosphere as well. You can sit back and enjoy the game on the big screen, and enjoy the sunshine, and not have to sit in a house or a pub. I probably would have stayed on the sofa and watched it on the telly at home. I’ve got a little boy who's five and it’s nice to bring him outside so he can have fun with his mates."

Jackie Davis

St Johns Ambulance destroys hard drives in GDPR move

BBC Radio Guernsey

Thousands of data files were destroyed yesterday, as St John Emergency Service complied with the latest General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.

GDPR, which came into force in May, applies to all companies worldwide that process the personal data of EU citizens. It increased the rights of individuals in relation to their personal data and how it was used.

The process to destroy the files, which was undertaken by Galaxy CI for free, involved blasting the hard drives with electromagnetic waves, then shredding the storage device.

Galaxy Chairman Stuart Moseley said that organisations such as St John needed to be able to guarantee that such files were destroyed.

Jersey big screen 'made possible through England success'

Rob England

BBC News Online

The big screen event on Wednesday night where nearly 1,500 people watched England v Croatia was all made possible because of England's World Cup success, according to organisers.

Deputy Kevin Pamplin said he was watching Sunday's match against Sweden when he was approached by islanders who wanted to see if it was possible to have a screen for the semi-final.

He said people's optimism and the way the team captured the imagination of the British Isles helped him make a case for the event.

The big screen was organised in four days with the help of the Bailiff's Chambers and corporate sponsorship. However, those involved were criticised on social media for the event's no alcohol policy.

However, Deputy Pamplin said many enjoyed the "family-friendly" aspect of the evening.

Big screen event
BBC

I think the most warming sight was the family aspect: you saw children here enjoying themselves, sharing it with the family. We want to be seen as a 'family first' island."

Deputy Kevin Pamplin

More on this story:

Weather: Dry and fine with a light breeze

BBC Weather

Thursday will be dry and fine with lots of sunshine and blues skies, but also a little patchy cloud around.

There will be a light breeze. Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).

Jersey:

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey
BBC

L'Ancresse rocks 'can't be recycled for groynes'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Tests have revealed that the concrete from the failing panels of the L'Ancresse anti-tank wall in Guernsey can't be recycled.

Consultants who recommended the wall's partial removal hoped that it could be broken up and used to build the base of groynes.

Peter Barnes, from the Environment Department, said the tests had shown the material was not good enough quality to to be recycled in such a way.

L'Ancresse Sea Wall
BBC

Nearly 1,500 watch England game on Jersey big screen

BBC Radio Jersey

Nearly 1,500 people watched England lose to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on a big screen in Jersey.

The screen was organised at short notice for the St Helier Waterfront to show the game, and will be there for the third place knockout against Belgium on Saturday and the France v Croatia final on Sunday.

Deputy Kevin Pamplin, who led the charge to bring the screen to the island, said a lot of work went in to getting it into place and he hoped to bring it back for the Gotland Island Games in 2019.

View more on twitter

