Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jerseyman has been made an ambassador of a major new museum of flight in honour of his work to help develop the iconic aircraft Concorde.

Former senior Jersey politician Pierre Horsfall has been given the role at Aerospace Bristol museum after working as an aeronatical engineer at Filton, near Bristol.

His ability to speak French meant he was vital to the initial discussions between the French company Sud Aviation and British Aircraft Corporation on the development of the supersonic plane.

Mr Horsfall said he was delighted to be an ambassador and had many fond memories of his time there.