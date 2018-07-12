Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Asian hornets in Guernsey 'here to stay'
- Nearly 1,500 watch England World Cup game on Jersey big screen
- ---- Big screen 'made possible through England World Cup success'
- Gift of £2.6m saves Victor Hugo's home
- Jersey fire engines to carry safety messages
- L'Ancresse rocks 'can't be recycled for groynes'
- Updates from 12 July 2018
Former Jersey politician made air museum ambassador
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jerseyman has been made an ambassador of a major new museum of flight in honour of his work to help develop the iconic aircraft Concorde.
Former senior Jersey politician Pierre Horsfall has been given the role at Aerospace Bristol museum after working as an aeronatical engineer at Filton, near Bristol.
His ability to speak French meant he was vital to the initial discussions between the French company Sud Aviation and British Aircraft Corporation on the development of the supersonic plane.
Mr Horsfall said he was delighted to be an ambassador and had many fond memories of his time there.
UK planning inspector can look at other hospital sites
Jersey Evening Post
A UK planning inspector will be allowed to comment on other potential sites for the new hospital after the States agreed to expand the scope of an independent planning inquiry.
Mind charity welcomes finance watchdog boss's openness
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey mental health charity has welcomed a decision by the former head of the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) to describe how stress drove him out of his job.
John Harris resigned after 12 years in the role, saying he had to leave for the good of his health, fearing "burnout".
He had to take two periods of leave this year because of stress. Finally he resigned, and chose to announce the reasons for his leaving.
James le Feuvre, from Mind Jersey, said it highlighted how people in the finance industry - and in other jobs - were feeling pressured to reach higher standards and adapt to new practices.
The commission said it would review what help was available to its workers before appointing Mr Harris's successor.
La Mare Primary: 'A new purpose-built school'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A rebuild of La Mare de Carteret Primary School will be proposed by the Education Committee next year.
A review of primary education is currently being carried out by the Committee of Education, Sport and Culture, which said enough work had been carried out to establish that primary education "should continue at la Mare de Carteret in a new purpose-built school".
The cost of redeveloping la Mare de Carteret Primary School had previously been estimated at about £20m.
Committee president Matt Fallaize said the condition of the current school building was "simply not up to a suitable standard".
St Pier reminds UK MPs about Guernsey's register
Guernsey Press
MPs have been reminded of the importance of respecting Guernsey’s constitutional position in a series of meetings in Westminster.
Jersey to enter 2020 World Cup?
Jersey Evening Post
Island football players could soon have three national and international avenues to choose from, following news that a former Muratti defender is chasing ConIFA membership on Jersey’s behalf.
La Mare de Carteret Primary to be 'redeveloped'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has said it is "committed" to redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School, and it intends to "accelerate the approval process for this project".
The future of the site has been in jeopardy for some time, with the adjoining high school still being at risk of closure when proposals for a two-school secondary model are released by the States of Guernsey later this year.
The committee said the cost of redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School had previously been estimated at about £20m.
It said "enough work had been carried out" during the States' review of primary education to decide that "primary education should continue at La Mare de Carteret in a new purpose-built school."
Fire engines to carry safety messages
BBC Radio Jersey
Fire engines in Jersey have been covered with with new safety messages to make people more aware of the importance of staying safe.
The adverts give advice about not swimming after drinking, not cooking after a night out, and having fire alarms installed and checked.
They will be on the side of three front-line fire engines for the next three years.
Le Saux praises England football team
BBC Sport
The former Jersey and England footballer Graeme le Saux has praised the England team and its manager for its success in the world cup.
He was part of the panel that appointed Gareth Southgate to the job. He said it's a side for the future.
Up to three-week wait for pothole repairs
BBC Radio Jersey
People reporting potholes to the States could wait three weeks for a repair if the authorities don't think it is serious.
People in Jersey have reported hundreds of potholes over the past two years. Between May 2016 and July this year, an online service, Love Jersey, had reports of 660 of them.
The department responsible has inspected and ranked them on a priority level to be filled.
Figures show that ranges from two days for an unsafe pothole to 20 working days if it is less serious.
Big screen reaction: Social media
Rob England
BBC News Online
Football fans had a mixed reaction to the announcement on Tuesday that last night's England v Croatia semi-final clash would been screened outside in St Helier.
Although fans at the waterfront seemed to enjoy the atmosphere, in the lead up to the event others on social media were not convinced by the "conditions of entry" set out by the States, which included no alcohol, no ball games and no portable chairs.
Study finds Japanese Knotweed not damaging buildings
BBC Radio Guernsey
New research suggests Guernsey's most invasive plant species, Japanese Knotweed, doesn't cause significant structural damage to buildings.
A study carried out by the University of Leeds says the weed is no more destructive than woody plants, such as trees, and shouldn't be treated with such stigma.
The findings have been met with scepticism by Gerry Tattersall, who has led campaigns to control and remove the plant, who believes the plant can cause significant damage.
In 2012 the discovery of the species on a site earmarked for social housing delayed the development by a year.
Calls for more gas detectors after death
Big screen reaction: ‘We wanted the atmosphere’
Rob England
BBC News Online
Daphne came to the match with her family when she heard there would be a big screen event in St Helier.
From the 19:00 kick-off 1,467 watched the nail-biting semi-final which saw England knocked out of the World Cup.
Jersey's new finance regulator 'to get extra support'
BBC Radio Jersey
The new leader of Jersey's financial regulator will be given extra support to help them avoid too much stress, according to the organisation.
The previous director of the Financial Services Commission, John Harris (pictured), resigned because of the pressure of work and potential "burnout", and said he wanted to tell people about it to acknowledge the stress felt by other finance workers.
The chairman of the organisation, Lord Eatwell, said the JFSC already had some measures in place to help its staff, but it would but will review them in the light of Mr Harris's resignation.
New Alderney ferry service to be launched on Friday
Guernsey Press
Alderney's new ferry service launches on Friday with its first early sailing to Guernsey almost fully booked.
Athletics: Guernsey's Chalmers in 400m hurdles semi-finals
Jack Murley
Channel Islands Sports Producer
Guernsey's Alistair Chalmers has won his heat in the 400m hurdles at the World Under-20s Championships in Finland.
He ran a time of 51.16 seconds for Team GB, which was enough to see him through to the semi-finals.
His next run is due on Friday at about 17:25 BST.
In pictures: England v Croatia on Jersey's big screen
Rob England
BBC News Online
Oil spill in St Peter Port
Man indecently exposes himself on beach
BBC Radio Jersey
Police are hunting a man who was reported to have indecently exposed himself on a beach in Jersey.
It happened at La Coupe Beach at about 14:00 on Tuesday.
The man was at the far end of the beach away from the steps and arrived in a blue Mitsubishi van.
He was described as white, in his 30s, with short dark hair and a dark beard, police said.
Asian hornets in Guernsey 'are here to stay'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Asian hornets are here to stay in Guernsey, according to Linda Archard from the States Analyst's Laboratory.
Her comments come after an Asian hornet nest was found in L'Islet on Wednesday. It was reported to a local pest controller who alerted authorities.
Ms Archard said: "It is frustrating but I think they are here to stay. We just need to get better at locating them."
People are being asked to check stay vigilant and report any potential sightings.
St Helier big screen: A reminder of 'that goal'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Although England were eventually knocked out of the World Cup in Wednesday night's semi-final, it's worth reflecting on a time where fans in Jersey believed, more than ever, that football could be coming home.
Here's the reaction to Kieran Trippier's free kick after only five minutes of play.
Big screen reaction: 'It's somewhere different'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Adam Routier brought his two small children to the big screen event in St Helier on Wednesday night.
Organisers screened the England v Croatia semi-final, which saw the British side lose 2-1 in extra time.
Big screen reaction: 'I would have stayed on the sofa'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jackie brought her son out to watch England v Croatia last night on the big screen in St Helier.
She said the outdoor event allowed them both to get out in the fresh air to watch the game.
St Johns Ambulance destroys hard drives in GDPR move
BBC Radio Guernsey
Thousands of data files were destroyed yesterday, as St John Emergency Service complied with the latest General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.
GDPR, which came into force in May, applies to all companies worldwide that process the personal data of EU citizens. It increased the rights of individuals in relation to their personal data and how it was used.
The process to destroy the files, which was undertaken by Galaxy CI for free, involved blasting the hard drives with electromagnetic waves, then shredding the storage device.
Galaxy Chairman Stuart Moseley said that organisations such as St John needed to be able to guarantee that such files were destroyed.
Jersey big screen 'made possible through England success'
Rob England
BBC News Online
The big screen event on Wednesday night where nearly 1,500 people watched England v Croatia was all made possible because of England's World Cup success, according to organisers.
Deputy Kevin Pamplin said he was watching Sunday's match against Sweden when he was approached by islanders who wanted to see if it was possible to have a screen for the semi-final.
He said people's optimism and the way the team captured the imagination of the British Isles helped him make a case for the event.
The big screen was organised in four days with the help of the Bailiff's Chambers and corporate sponsorship. However, those involved were criticised on social media for the event's no alcohol policy.
However, Deputy Pamplin said many enjoyed the "family-friendly" aspect of the evening.
Weather: Dry and fine with a light breeze
BBC Weather
Thursday will be dry and fine with lots of sunshine and blues skies, but also a little patchy cloud around.
There will be a light breeze. Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
L'Ancresse rocks 'can't be recycled for groynes'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Tests have revealed that the concrete from the failing panels of the L'Ancresse anti-tank wall in Guernsey can't be recycled.
Consultants who recommended the wall's partial removal hoped that it could be broken up and used to build the base of groynes.
Peter Barnes, from the Environment Department, said the tests had shown the material was not good enough quality to to be recycled in such a way.
Nearly 1,500 watch England game on Jersey big screen
BBC Radio Jersey
Nearly 1,500 people watched England lose to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on a big screen in Jersey.
The screen was organised at short notice for the St Helier Waterfront to show the game, and will be there for the third place knockout against Belgium on Saturday and the France v Croatia final on Sunday.
Deputy Kevin Pamplin, who led the charge to bring the screen to the island, said a lot of work went in to getting it into place and he hoped to bring it back for the Gotland Island Games in 2019.
‘Think outside the box if you want to achieve goals’
Guernsey Press
A multiple world record holder believes anyone can achieve their goals in life, they just need to think ‘beyond their core skill set’.