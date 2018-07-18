Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on 18 July 2018.

Jersey's reservoir levels fall 7% in hot spell

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's reservoirs are currently 83% full - with enough water to last about 100 days, or three months, according to the island's water company.

It represents a fall of 7% since the end of June.

However, Jersey Water said it's unlikely a hosepipe ban will be introduced in the near future.

But the company is urging islanders to use water sparingly - to help reduce waste, preserve water resources and help keep bills down.

Seven million people in the north west of England will be affected by a temporary ban, due to come into effect on 5 August.

Chamber of Commerce 'welcomes' open skies policy

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce has said it "welcomes" moves towards an open skies policy.

Airlines in Guernsey are currently licensed by the States in an attempt to keep consistent routes and service levels, but that could soon change.

The Committee for Economic Development released a policy letter which aims to protect the Gatwick and Alderney routes while opening up the rest to competition.

Aurigny
BBC

President of the Chamber of Commerce, Barrie Baxter, said: "The Guernsey Chamber of Commerce believe, at our core, in free markets and as such the move towards open skies is very much welcomed on that basis."

However, the "open skies" approach has been criticised by the States-owned airline Aurigny and Blue Islands.

Blue Islands' Chairman Derek Coates has previously described an open skies policy as "highly perilous and destructive", while the CEO of Aurigny, Mark Darby, said it would result in fewer flights to the island.

Education committee reveals 2019 secondary plans

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Guernsey's education committee has revealed which secondary schools children will go to in 2019.

The current primary year five will be the first not to take the 11-plus, and will be an all-ability year group split across four sites - Les Beaucamps, St Sampson's, La Mare de Carteret and Les Varendes.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has also pledged to announce which schools will operate under the new model before the October half-term.

The new model - which involves one school split over two sites - is due to come into operation in September 2022.

Schools
BBC

Each secondary school has been "partnered" with two or three primary schools:

Les Varendes: Amherst, Notre Dame

Les Beaucamps: Castel, Forest, St Martin's

La Mare de Carteret: La Hougette, La Mare de Carteret, Vauvert

St Sampson's: Hautes Capelles, St Mary and St Michael's

Plat Douet head teacher retires after 22 years

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The head teacher of a Jersey primary school has retired after 22 years in the role and almost 40 years as a teacher.

Suzanne Conoops described being a teacher as "the best job in the world" and that she knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was a pupil at St Saviour's Primary School in the 1960s.

Plat Douet chidldren with Mrs Conoops
States of Jersey

I knew from the age of five that I wanted to be a teacher and many of my views on education stem back to my primary school days.

Suzanne ConoopsHead teacher

Mrs Conoops was only the fourth head teacher at Plat Douet in its 50 year history.

She will continue working in education in a part-time advisory role working as a senior advisor to schools with the Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department of the States of Jersey.

Phil Walker, current deputy head teacher, takes over as head teacher from September.

One emergency call during 999 fault

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Only one person called the emergency services while the 999 phone line was out of order, according to the States of Guernsey.

Phone
Getty Images

At 09:30 on Tuesday the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre alerted the public that it was "experiencing faults with the 999 emergency lines", along with a list of alternate numbers to call.

Within an hour a divert was put in place by telecoms company Sure and the States' Information Systems and Services team, which allowed 999 calls to route to JESCC.

The fault - which was caused by both routing devices failing at the same time - was fixed by 15:58.

The States thanked the public for quickly sharing social media posts with the temporary alternative numbers.

We received one call on the 999 system during the outage. Further to that, no calls have been received from anyone stating that they tried and failed to get through during the outage.

SpokesmanStates of Guernsey

Weather: Partly cloud and mainly dry with sunny spells

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

It will be a bright start with some patchy cloud.

Through the day, some good spells of sunshine will develop.

Although conditions will be dry for the vast majority of the day, the odd shower cannot be ruled out.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Dan Downs
BBC

