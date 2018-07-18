Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's reservoirs are currently 83% full - with enough water to last about 100 days, or three months, according to the island's water company.

It represents a fall of 7% since the end of June.

However, Jersey Water said it's unlikely a hosepipe ban will be introduced in the near future.

But the company is urging islanders to use water sparingly - to help reduce waste, preserve water resources and help keep bills down.

Seven million people in the north west of England will be affected by a temporary ban, due to come into effect on 5 August.