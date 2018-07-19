Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are "no concerns" over water supplies in Guernsey, with stores 93.3% full according to Guernsey Water.

Operations manager John Holt says islanders certainly shouldn't be wasting water, but he's not concerned about supplies.

The news comes as Guernsey is expected to enter "absolute drought" later - something Jersey went into on Wednesday.

However, Jersey reservoirs are 83.3% full and Jersey Water says there are no concerns over supply issues.

BBC

Guernsey Water said demand in June was less than in 2017. The peak was on 25 June when 15.5 millilitres of water was supplied. It added it was not unusual and usage was higher on two occasions in June 2017.

The peak so far this year was 16.9 millilitres on 8 July but it is some way below the July record of 23.5 millilitres from 2002.