Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates for 19 July 2018.

'No concerns' over water supplies in Guernsey

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

There are "no concerns" over water supplies in Guernsey, with stores 93.3% full according to Guernsey Water.

Operations manager John Holt says islanders certainly shouldn't be wasting water, but he's not concerned about supplies.

The news comes as Guernsey is expected to enter "absolute drought" later - something Jersey went into on Wednesday.

However, Jersey reservoirs are 83.3% full and Jersey Water says there are no concerns over supply issues.

Guernsey Water said demand in June was less than in 2017. The peak was on 25 June when 15.5 millilitres of water was supplied. It added it was not unusual and usage was higher on two occasions in June 2017.

The peak so far this year was 16.9 millilitres on 8 July but it is some way below the July record of 23.5 millilitres from 2002.

Jersey migration policy scrapped by ministers

Freddie Miller

Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey

A proposed migration policy for Jersey, aimed at limiting the number of people who can move to the island for work, has been scrapped by the Council of Ministers.

The plan was drawn up by the last government and included the introduction of time-limited work permits and criminal record checks for new migrants. It was due to be debated in September.

The Chamber of Commerce and Institute of Directors spoke out against the plan when it was introduced, calling for any decision on migration to be delayed until after Brexit.

Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre says more consultation is needed and a new board will be set up to speak to people who would be affected by the migration policy.

Weather: Fine and dry with spells of hazy sunshine

Emily Wood

BBC Weather

It will be a bright start with plenty of hazy sunshine.

That will lead to a fine day with further spells of hazy sunshine.

There will be light northerly winds.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

