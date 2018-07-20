Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on 20 July 2018.

Call for witnesses to 'large scale disturbance'

BBC Radio Guernsey

About 30 people were involved in a "large scale disturbance" in Havilland Street, St Peter Port, on Monday.

It happened just before 22:00.

Guernsey Police are asking any witnesses or anybody with information to contact the Investigation Support Unit on 01481 72511, ext: 4725.

Weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

It will be a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine and blue skies.

It will remain fine into this evening with late sunshine, but there will be also some cloud building.

Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).

