Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

About 30 people were involved in a "large scale disturbance" in Havilland Street, St Peter Port, on Monday. It happened just before 22:00. Guernsey Police are asking any witnesses or anybody with information to contact the Investigation Support Unit on 01481 72511, ext: 4725.
Research into ormers under way
Jersey Evening Post
Researchers are hoping to learn more about one of the Island’s favourite traditional shellfish – the ormer.
Call for witnesses to 'large scale disturbance'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Festival adopts wristband payment system
Jersey Evening Post
Cashless payments and eco-friendly cups are to be used at this year’s Reasons to be Cheerful Festival for the first time in moves organisers hope will reduce queues and help the event to be more environmentally friendly.
Weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine and blue skies.
It will remain fine into this evening with late sunshine, but there will be also some cloud building.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).