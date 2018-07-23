Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

You've probably heard of horse, greyhound and pigeons racing - but what about sheep?

You've heard of horse racing, but sheep?!

The annual sheep race on the Channel Island of Sark was held last weekend.

About 1,000 people come every year to watch as the sheep race with teddy bear jockeys tied to their backs.

The event takes place in a grassy field, and the animals are not forced to run to make sure they are not exploited.

All money raised goes to charity.