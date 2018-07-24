Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Hospital staff 'need better protection' from abuse
- Princess Elizabeth Hospital to be redesigned
- Guernsey's tax transparency rating upgraded
Hospital staff 'need better protection' from abuse
Staff need better protection from patient abuse at Jersey's hospital, a nurses union leader has told the BBC.
There have been 191 incidents of harassment, violence and abuse from patients towards hospital staff between January 2016 and March 2018, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
Hospital officials say there is a zero tolerance policy on abuse already in place, but Kenny McNeil of the Royal College of Nursing says it's not being enforced properly.
The health department has been asked for a response.
OECD upgrades Guernsey's tax transparency rating
Guernsey's tax system has become more transparent according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Two years ago Guernsey was rated as "largely compliant" by the OECD but that has now been upgraded to "compliant".
The organisation looks at the availability of tax information in different jurisdictions and says the new rating brings Guernsey in line with the other Crown Dependencies.
Leading Guernsey politician, Deputy Gavin St Pier says the new rating is "very welcome."
Princess Elizabeth Hospital to be redesigned
Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital is to be completely redesigned according to Health and Social Care.
The States of Guernsey is looking for companies to analyse how the building could change and improve before commissioning plans or working out a budget.
The building, which has been around since the 1930s was described as "not exactly fit for purpose" by health officials.
Health and Social Care officials say they don't know how much the project will cost but expect it will take up to a decade to complete.
CI weather: Warm sunshine and mostly clear skies
It will be fine and dry with periods of sunshine, and it will feel warm and humid again.
A few patches of cloud around too, particularly this morning. A gentle breeze. Maximum temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F).
Children’s Service cover-up claimed by whistleblower
A 'culture of fear’ is preventing staff at Jersey’s Children’s Service from speaking out about multiple problems and failings, including the way the case of a physically abused child was handled, according to a whistleblower.