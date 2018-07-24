Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Staff need better protection from patient abuse at Jersey's hospital, a nurses union leader has told the BBC.

There have been 191 incidents of harassment, violence and abuse from patients towards hospital staff between January 2016 and March 2018, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Hospital officials say there is a zero tolerance policy on abuse already in place, but Kenny McNeil of the Royal College of Nursing says it's not being enforced properly.

The health department has been asked for a response.

BBC