Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Airline pulling winter flights 'won't lead to reduction'
- Volunteers in Jersey have been using Stone Age tools and techniques to build a longhouse
- Updates for Wednesday 25 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Airline pulling winter flights 'won't lead to reduction'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A local airline's decision to pull some winter flights will not lead to a reduction in flight frequency according to the politician responsible for tourism in Guernsey.
Politicians voted to open up the island skies to competition rather than require airlines to have a licence to operate on specific routes. They have protected the Gatwick and Alderney routes.
Blue Islands says the risk of an open skies policy is seasonal cherry picking during summer months will undermine the year-round viability of existing high frequency services that islanders rely on.
A spokesman said it will review the viability of selected off peak winter flights on certain days.
Deputy Dawn Tindall says routes like Manchester will attract new airlines to the island to fill the gap. She wouldn't say which airlines were looking to fly into Guernsey.
How do you build a Stone Age home?
Red Arrows to return for Jersey International Air Display
Jersey Evening Post
The Red Arrows, two supersonic Swedish Air Force fighter jets, a Spitfire and a Hurricane have been announced as just some of the aircraft due to perform in this year’s Jersey International Air Display.
CI weather: Fine day with plenty of sunshine
BBC Weather
Today will be a dry and fine day with plenty of warm sunshine and nothing more than a little patchy cloud. There will be a light to moderate northerly wind.
Maximum temperature: 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).
Jersey
Guernsey