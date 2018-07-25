Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A local airline's decision to pull some winter flights will not lead to a reduction in flight frequency according to the politician responsible for tourism in Guernsey.

Politicians voted to open up the island skies to competition rather than require airlines to have a licence to operate on specific routes. They have protected the Gatwick and Alderney routes.

Blue Islands Blue Islands operates under the Flybe banner through a code share agreement

Blue Islands says the risk of an open skies policy is seasonal cherry picking during summer months will undermine the year-round viability of existing high frequency services that islanders rely on.

A spokesman said it will review the viability of selected off peak winter flights on certain days.

Deputy Dawn Tindall says routes like Manchester will attract new airlines to the island to fill the gap. She wouldn't say which airlines were looking to fly into Guernsey.