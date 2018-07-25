Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Airline pulling winter flights 'won't lead to reduction'
  2. Volunteers in Jersey have been using Stone Age tools and techniques to build a longhouse
  3. Updates for Wednesday 25 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Airline pulling winter flights 'won't lead to reduction'

BBC Radio Guernsey

A local airline's decision to pull some winter flights will not lead to a reduction in flight frequency according to the politician responsible for tourism in Guernsey.

Politicians voted to open up the island skies to competition rather than require airlines to have a licence to operate on specific routes. They have protected the Gatwick and Alderney routes.

Blue Islands Flybe flight
Blue Islands
Blue Islands operates under the Flybe banner through a code share agreement

Blue Islands says the risk of an open skies policy is seasonal cherry picking during summer months will undermine the year-round viability of existing high frequency services that islanders rely on.

A spokesman said it will review the viability of selected off peak winter flights on certain days.

Deputy Dawn Tindall says routes like Manchester will attract new airlines to the island to fill the gap. She wouldn't say which airlines were looking to fly into Guernsey.

How do you build a Stone Age home?

How our ancestors built their homes 6,000 years ago
Volunteers in Jersey have been using Stone Age tools and techniques to build a longhouse.

CI weather: Fine day with plenty of sunshine

BBC Weather

Today will be a dry and fine day with plenty of warm sunshine and nothing more than a little patchy cloud. There will be a light to moderate northerly wind.

Maximum temperature: 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

