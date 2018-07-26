Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The number of deaths in Guernsey overtook the number of births last year.

It was revealed in the latest quarterly population, employment and earning bulletin on Wednesday.

From the first quarter of 2017, 75 more people died in Guernsey than those born.

The 65 to 84 age category saw an increase, as other age groups plummeted.

However, the island's total population has remained at a similar level for two years.