Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 26 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

More deaths than births in Guernsey, says report

BBC Radio Guernsey

The number of deaths in Guernsey overtook the number of births last year.

It was revealed in the latest quarterly population, employment and earning bulletin on Wednesday.

From the first quarter of 2017, 75 more people died in Guernsey than those born.

The 65 to 84 age category saw an increase, as other age groups plummeted.

However, the island's total population has remained at a similar level for two years.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top