Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates for Friday 27 July 2018

Owner to appeal planning rejection of holiday village

BBC Radio Jersey

A park owner has said he will appeal the decision to refuse plans for a holiday village.

If approved, the village would have had 27 two and three bedroom, self catering, movable lodges set in the landscaped parkland in St Lawrence.

The plans had been approved by the planning inspector but the decision was overruled by Deputy John Young.

Mr Young claimed the site development wasn't in line with the island plan, but the application was treated seriously and with an open mind.

