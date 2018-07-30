Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Tourism in Sark is "on a knife edge", according to the island's Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Tony Le Lievre believes the recent Manche Iles ferry cancellations have had a "huge impact" on local businesses.
The company said the vessel has been experiencing "technical difficulties".
Mr Le Lievre said passenger numbers are running at more than 5% lower than last year on visitors from Guernsey.
The direct service from Granville, through Jersey, to Sark provided by Manche Iles has been cancelled these last two weekends. We're on a knife edge as far as our visitor economy is concerned and I don't think we can stand those losses for much longer.
Top civil servant has residential status 'fast-tracked'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Fast-tracking residential qualifications for Jersey's top civil servant "sets a precedent", according to one of the island's deputies.
It's emerged that the States of Jersey's Chief Executive, Charlie Parker, has been given entitled housing status - bypassing the usual requirement to live in the island for 10 years.
Under fast-tracking rules, ministers can grant the status on an exceptional basis, and if it's thought to be in the best interest of the community.
But Deputy Kirsten Morel says the decision is the same as saying the chief executive's job is more important than the doctors, nurses or teachers who are working in the island on license for five years.
The States has reassured islanders that no-one else could or would obtain a similar arrangement.
Safety warning for bikers wearing shorts and T-shirts
Jersey Evening Post
A senior States police officer has issued a warning after seeing a high number of islanders riding motorcycles during the warm weather without appropriate clothing.
Sunny spells this morning across the Channel Islands but there is the chance of a passing light shower. Through this afternoon, it will be generally dry with periods of sunshine. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'Jean Cattlewasher's Assisted Pieing Machine'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It's a classic summer event in Guernsey.
The 15th Scarecrow Festival took place at Torteval Church this weekend, with 60 displays raising money for upkeep and repairs.
Crash causes delays on Jersey road
Here's a look at some of the creations...
Jean Cattlewasher's Assisted Pieing Machine
Bear Grills
Cher Crow