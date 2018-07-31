Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The odd early shower is possible but in general, this morning will be dry across the Channel Islands with periods of sunshine. This afternoon, it will continue to be dry with pleasantly warm sunny spells and light south-westerly winds. Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F). Jersey: Guernsey:
Showers possible but mostly dry and sunny
