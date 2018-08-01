Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two people were taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash in St Peter.

It happened on La Grande Route Des Augerez, at about 18:00 on Tuesday and involved two cars.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman, was trapped because the driver's side and front had been "significantly damaged". Crews used hydraulic tools to force a door open so she could be freed.

A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the severity of the injuries to the people involved was not known.

Police are investigating the crash.