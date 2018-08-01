Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Schoolchildren in Jersey should not be punished for minor breaches of uniform policy or other rules through ‘suspension or isolation’, as it would infringe on their right to education, the Children’s Commissioner has said .
Don’t suspend pupils for uniform infringement
Jersey Evening Post
Sunshine and light winds
BBC Weather
A fine start this morning with plenty of hazy sunshine and light winds. Through the day, the sunshine will likely turn less hazy. Feeling pleasantly warm in the afternoon sunshine.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 20C (60 to 68F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Two injured in St Peter crash
BBC Radio Jersey
Two people were taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash in St Peter.
It happened on La Grande Route Des Augerez, at about 18:00 on Tuesday and involved two cars.
The driver of one of the cars, a woman, was trapped because the driver's side and front had been "significantly damaged". Crews used hydraulic tools to force a door open so she could be freed.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the severity of the injuries to the people involved was not known.
Police are investigating the crash.
