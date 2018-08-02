Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A former military police station in the Royal Square could be used by Jersey's family court service.

BBC

Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis has agreed to support a request from the Bailiff's Office for Piquet House.

If the bid is accepted, Piquet House would be adapted and there would be annual funding for maintenance. Details of the sums involved have not been made public.

The plan is the latest chapter in efforts to find a use for the States-owned building. One scheme was for the Royal British Legion to move there, another was for an honorary police museum.