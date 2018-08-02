Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates for Thursday 2 August 2018

Piquet House could be used by family court

BBC Radio Jersey

A former military police station in the Royal Square could be used by Jersey's family court service.

Piquet House
BBC

Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis has agreed to support a request from the Bailiff's Office for Piquet House.

If the bid is accepted, Piquet House would be adapted and there would be annual funding for maintenance. Details of the sums involved have not been made public.

The plan is the latest chapter in efforts to find a use for the States-owned building. One scheme was for the Royal British Legion to move there, another was for an honorary police museum.

CI weather: Dry, fine and increasingly warm

BBC Weather

Any early patches of shallow mist will rapidly lift this morning to leave a fine, dry and warm day with some lengthy spells of sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature: 20 to 23°C (68 to 73°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

