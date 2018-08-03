Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Alderney review could result in seatbelt law
  2. Tamba Park owner to appeal planning decision
  3. Updates for Friday 3 August 2018

Alderney review could result in seatbelt law

BBC Radio Guernsey

A review of the financial relationship between Alderney and Guernsey could result in law changes for the smaller island according to a member of the Alderney Liaison Group.

Deputy Al Brouard, who is also a member of Policy and Resources, which originally called for a review into the 1948 agreement says seatbelt and population laws may be some of the things which change in Alderney if a review is carried out.

Wearing seatbelts is not compulsory in Alderney and only under 18s are required to wear a helmet on a motorbike.

After the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands during World War Two, Alderney had to completely rebuild after the whole population was uprooted for five years.

To help the island get back on its feet the 1948 agreement was created between Alderney and Guernsey where the larger island took on certain roles including the provision of the airfield, health, social security, education, police and immigration.

Alderney
BBC

In 1948 people didn't have seatbelts or safety helmets. Guernsey eventually introduced them but Alderney didn't. If someone in Alderney requires treatment after a crash the bill for their treatment falls on the health service of both islands.

Deputy Al BrouardPolicy and Resources

CI weather: Dry with sunny spells

BBC Weather

It will be a dry day with sunny spells and just the chance of a few patches of low cloud drifting through for a time.

Feeling warm with just a gentle north-easterly breeze. Maximum temperature: 22 to 25°C (72 to 77°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

Tamba Park owner to appeal planning decision

BBC Radio Jersey

The owner of Tamba Park has questioned the approval of plans for a new charity shop on green zone land at Jersey Zoo.

Statue of Jambo the gorilla
BBC

Jonathan Ruff applied to build a holiday village at his dinosaur themed attraction but it was rejected by the Planning Minister, Deputy John Young, despite being recommended for approval by an independent planning inspector.

Mr Ruff says he is appealing the decision made by the planning minister, to reject his plans. He said if it had gone to the planning panel rather than the minister it might have been a different decision.

He says the zoo's application makes it appear there's one rule for one and one rule for another.

The States is yet to comment.

