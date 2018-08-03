Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Alderney review could result in seatbelt law
- Tamba Park owner to appeal planning decision
European tourism could grow 'if islands join forces'
Guernsey Press
Guernsey and Jersey could work closer together to sell the Channel Islands as a tourist destination, a travel agent has said.
Record number swim in challenge
Jersey Evening Post
A record number of islanders took part in this year’s 30 Bays in 30 Days charity challenge.
Alderney review could result in seatbelt law
BBC Radio Guernsey
A review of the financial relationship between Alderney and Guernsey could result in law changes for the smaller island according to a member of the Alderney Liaison Group.
Deputy Al Brouard, who is also a member of Policy and Resources, which originally called for a review into the 1948 agreement says seatbelt and population laws may be some of the things which change in Alderney if a review is carried out.
Wearing seatbelts is not compulsory in Alderney and only under 18s are required to wear a helmet on a motorbike.
After the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands during World War Two, Alderney had to completely rebuild after the whole population was uprooted for five years.
To help the island get back on its feet the 1948 agreement was created between Alderney and Guernsey where the larger island took on certain roles including the provision of the airfield, health, social security, education, police and immigration.
CI weather: Dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be a dry day with sunny spells and just the chance of a few patches of low cloud drifting through for a time.
Feeling warm with just a gentle north-easterly breeze. Maximum temperature: 22 to 25°C (72 to 77°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Tamba Park owner to appeal planning decision
BBC Radio Jersey
The owner of Tamba Park has questioned the approval of plans for a new charity shop on green zone land at Jersey Zoo.
Jonathan Ruff applied to build a holiday village at his dinosaur themed attraction but it was rejected by the Planning Minister, Deputy John Young, despite being recommended for approval by an independent planning inspector.
Mr Ruff says he is appealing the decision made by the planning minister, to reject his plans. He said if it had gone to the planning panel rather than the minister it might have been a different decision.
He says the zoo's application makes it appear there's one rule for one and one rule for another.
The States is yet to comment.