Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A review of the financial relationship between Alderney and Guernsey could result in law changes for the smaller island according to a member of the Alderney Liaison Group.

Deputy Al Brouard, who is also a member of Policy and Resources, which originally called for a review into the 1948 agreement says seatbelt and population laws may be some of the things which change in Alderney if a review is carried out.

Wearing seatbelts is not compulsory in Alderney and only under 18s are required to wear a helmet on a motorbike.

After the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands during World War Two, Alderney had to completely rebuild after the whole population was uprooted for five years.

To help the island get back on its feet the 1948 agreement was created between Alderney and Guernsey where the larger island took on certain roles including the provision of the airfield, health, social security, education, police and immigration.

