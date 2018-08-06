Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 6 August 2018

CI weather: Dry and mostly sunny

BBC Weather

It will be dry and predominantly sunny with perhaps just a few patches of low cloud for a time during the morning.

Very warm again with just a light to moderate breeze. Maximum temperature: 23 to 26°C (73 to 79°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

Campfire warning after grass blaze

Rob England

BBC News Online

An unattended campfire is thought to have caused a grass fire in Jersey.

Trinity Hill fire
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

Ten firefighters tackled the blaze on Trinity Hill at 14:50 on Saturday.

The fire scorched a 50m by 50m area.

On Sunday investigators said the campfire was the "most likely" cause.

Trinity Hill fire
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would urge all members of the public to be particularly vigilant when lighting fires of any kind, disposing of used barbecues and discarding cigarette butts."

Trinity Hill fire
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

