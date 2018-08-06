Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be dry and predominantly sunny with perhaps just a few patches of low cloud for a time during the morning.
Very warm again with just a light to moderate breeze.
Maximum temperature: 23 to 26°C (73 to 79°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Campfire warning after grass blaze
Rob England
BBC News Online
An unattended campfire is thought to have caused a grass fire in Jersey.
Ten firefighters tackled the blaze on Trinity Hill at 14:50 on Saturday.
The fire scorched a 50m by 50m area.
On Sunday investigators said the campfire was the "most likely" cause.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would urge all members of the public to be particularly vigilant when lighting fires of any kind, disposing of used barbecues and discarding cigarette butts."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey policeman to become interim deputy chief
Jersey Evening Post
A Jersey born police officer is due to be appointed interim deputy chief officer of Jersey’s police force.
CI weather: Dry and mostly sunny
BBC Weather
It will be dry and predominantly sunny with perhaps just a few patches of low cloud for a time during the morning.
Very warm again with just a light to moderate breeze. Maximum temperature: 23 to 26°C (73 to 79°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Campfire warning after grass blaze
Rob England
BBC News Online
An unattended campfire is thought to have caused a grass fire in Jersey.
Ten firefighters tackled the blaze on Trinity Hill at 14:50 on Saturday.
The fire scorched a 50m by 50m area.
On Sunday investigators said the campfire was the "most likely" cause.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would urge all members of the public to be particularly vigilant when lighting fires of any kind, disposing of used barbecues and discarding cigarette butts."