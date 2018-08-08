Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 8 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

States 'still hasn't signed off' student grant scheme

BBC Radio Jersey

With just weeks to go until the new university term begins, Jersey's government has still not signed off on plans for full tuition fee grants for local students.

In April, States members agreed students from households earning less than £110,000 a year would not have to pay to access higher education.

Assistant Education Minister Jeremy Macon said "technical issues" had caused delays. He added that he was hoping the order would be signed by the end of this week.

Finance officer Gary Tobin said about 600 students could benefit from the grant this year.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CI weather: Sunny spells and the odd shower

BBC Weather

There will be some sunny spells on Wednesday morning, but areas of cloud could produce the odd shower.

This afternoon will see plenty of dry and bright weather, but a shower still can not be ruled out. Moderate winds.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Jersey:

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top