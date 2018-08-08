Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

With just weeks to go until the new university term begins, Jersey's government has still not signed off on plans for full tuition fee grants for local students. In April, States members agreed students from households earning less than £110,000 a year would not have to pay to access higher education. Assistant Education Minister Jeremy Macon said "technical issues" had caused delays. He added that he was hoping the order would be signed by the end of this week. Finance officer Gary Tobin said about 600 students could benefit from the grant this year.
States 'still hasn't signed off' student grant scheme
CI weather: Sunny spells and the odd shower
BBC Weather
There will be some sunny spells on Wednesday morning, but areas of cloud could produce the odd shower.
This afternoon will see plenty of dry and bright weather, but a shower still can not be ruled out. Moderate winds.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: