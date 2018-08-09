Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  Updates on Thursday 9 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Ambulance calls in 2018 up 17% on previous year

BBC Radio Guernsey

The number of emergency call outs for the St John's Ambulance Service in Guernsey was up 17% in the first few months of 2018 compared the same period in 2017, a service spokesman has revealed.

Ambulance
BBC

The highest percentage of call outs were from people falling in their home. The spokesman said they work with the health department to reduce the number of falls.

We are treating and discharging more patients at home. However this does mean that it takes on average twice as long to treat and discharge a patient compared with transferring them to the Emergency Department."

Ambulance spokesman

CI weather: Bright and breezy after the rain clears

BBC Weather

Rather cloudy at first with some rain at times.The cloud and rain will gradually clear east though, allowing for a a bright and breezy afternoon, with the risk of a shower. Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

