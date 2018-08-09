Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The number of emergency call outs for the St John's Ambulance Service in Guernsey was up 17% in the first few months of 2018 compared the same period in 2017, a service spokesman has revealed.
The highest percentage of call outs were from people falling in their home. The spokesman said they work with the health department to reduce the number of falls.
We are treating and discharging more patients at home. However this does mean that it takes on average twice as long to treat and discharge a patient compared with transferring them to the Emergency Department."
Rather cloudy at first with some rain at times.The cloud and rain will gradually clear east though, allowing for a a bright and breezy afternoon, with the risk of a shower.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).
Band set to do Battle for 20th time
Two decades since first taking part in the Battle of Flowers, members of the band Run for Cover are gearing up for their 20th performance in the event.
CI weather: Bright and breezy after the rain clears
