Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A union representing civil servants in Jersey says morale is low among its members following the States of Jersey's pay offer deal for 2018 and 2019.

Prospect is recommending its members reject the latest pay offer from the States.

The two-year pay deal gives the most to manual workers and doctors, followed by nurses, midwives, teachers and the fire, police and prison services.

The civil servants are receiving the lowest pay increases.

Terry Renouf, Prospect union leader, said he suspects "a lot of good people" will leave.

"It's going to be more difficult to recruit people with the correct skills and mindset to actually come in and do the job."

