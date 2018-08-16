Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

High costs to the taxpayer over a planning application at a Jersey tourist attraction were due to multiple plans and "inconsistencies", according to the States.

More than £25,463.00 of taxpayers' money was spent on investigating a planning application at Tamba Park, a Freedom of Information request has revealed .

The costs include an independent planning inspector's services, flights and accommodation as well as other staff, equipment and venue hire.

Graham Self, the inspector, recommended the accommodation should go ahead - although the planning minister disagreed and refused the application .

Peter Le Gresley, the States of Jersey's Director of Development Control, Growth, Housing and the Environment, said while the costs seemed "high" the inspector was dealing with two applications which contained "several inconsistencies".

He said the inconsistencies required corrections and for the inspector to make a second report.

One application was for the 27 self-catering "chalets" and the other was for a new house. The park's owner, Jonathan Ruff, says he will be appealing the decision to reject his plans.