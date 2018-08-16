Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 16 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

'Inconsistencies' led to £25k bill for Tamba Park plans

Rob England

BBC News Online

High costs to the taxpayer over a planning application at a Jersey tourist attraction were due to multiple plans and "inconsistencies", according to the States.

More than £25,463.00 of taxpayers' money was spent on investigating a planning application at Tamba Park, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

The costs include an independent planning inspector's services, flights and accommodation as well as other staff, equipment and venue hire.

Graham Self, the inspector, recommended the accommodation should go ahead - although the planning minister disagreed and refused the application.

Peter Le Gresley, the States of Jersey's Director of Development Control, Growth, Housing and the Environment, said while the costs seemed "high" the inspector was dealing with two applications which contained "several inconsistencies".

He said the inconsistencies required corrections and for the inspector to make a second report.

One application was for the 27 self-catering "chalets" and the other was for a new house. The park's owner, Jonathan Ruff, says he will be appealing the decision to reject his plans.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cloudy with rain, turning dry later

BBC Weather

It will be cloudy this morning and for a time this afternoon, with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west.

However, it'll turn drier and brighter again later on in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F)

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cipriani to appear in court after nightclub incident

BBC Radio Jersey

England rugby international Danny Cipriani will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10:00 after being charged by police following an incident at a Jersey nightclub.

Cipriani was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Mulcaster Street in St Helier.

Cipriani
Getty Images
Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps in the summer

The BBC understands he was not out on a rugby club social. Police say he was charged with common assault, larceny - theft of personal property - assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on a licences premises.

The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody until a court hearing later.

Cipriani is a fly half at Gloucester after moving there from fellow Premiership club Wasps in the summer.

He has also played 16 times for England since his international debut in 2008.

The Gloucester team were on the island for a training session against Jersey Reds Rugby Club.

Gloucester Rugby say they are "aware" of the incident involving Cipriani, and said they would be issuing "no further comment at this time" but would make a "further announcement in due course".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Strong wind warning for the Channel Islands

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flying a different flag every day

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Gerald Bisson has a collection of more than 200 flags and he hoists a different one every day from the pole outside his home in Jersey.

He has been collecting flags for decades and flies them in alphabetical order based on country name.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top