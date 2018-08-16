Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The costs include an independent planning inspector's services, flights and accommodation as well as other staff, equipment and venue hire.
Graham Self, the inspector, recommended the accommodation should go ahead - although the planning minister disagreed and refused the application.
Peter Le Gresley, the States of Jersey's Director of Development Control, Growth, Housing and the Environment, said while the costs seemed "high" the inspector was dealing with two applications which contained "several inconsistencies".
He said the inconsistencies required corrections and for the inspector to make a second report.
It will be cloudy this morning and for a time this afternoon, with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west.
However, it'll turn drier and brighter again later on in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F)
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Cipriani to appear in court after nightclub incident
BBC Radio Jersey
England rugby international Danny Cipriani will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10:00 after being charged by police following an incident at a Jersey nightclub.
Cipriani was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Mulcaster Street in St Helier.
The BBC understands he was not out on a rugby club social. Police say he was charged with common assault, larceny - theft of personal property - assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on a licences premises.
The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody until a court hearing later.
Cipriani is a fly half at Gloucester after moving there from fellow Premiership club Wasps in the summer.
He has also played 16 times for England since his international debut in 2008.
The Gloucester team were on the island for a training session against Jersey Reds Rugby Club.
Gloucester Rugby say they are "aware" of the incident involving Cipriani, and said they would be issuing "no further comment at this time" but would make a "further announcement in due course".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Inconsistencies' led to £25k bill for Tamba Park plans
Rob England
BBC News Online
High costs to the taxpayer over a planning application at a Jersey tourist attraction were due to multiple plans and "inconsistencies", according to the States.
More than £25,463.00 of taxpayers' money was spent on investigating a planning application at Tamba Park, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
The costs include an independent planning inspector's services, flights and accommodation as well as other staff, equipment and venue hire.
Graham Self, the inspector, recommended the accommodation should go ahead - although the planning minister disagreed and refused the application.
Peter Le Gresley, the States of Jersey's Director of Development Control, Growth, Housing and the Environment, said while the costs seemed "high" the inspector was dealing with two applications which contained "several inconsistencies".
He said the inconsistencies required corrections and for the inspector to make a second report.
One application was for the 27 self-catering "chalets" and the other was for a new house. The park's owner, Jonathan Ruff, says he will be appealing the decision to reject his plans.
Cloudy with rain, turning dry later
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy this morning and for a time this afternoon, with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west.
However, it'll turn drier and brighter again later on in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F)
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Cipriani to appear in court after nightclub incident
BBC Radio Jersey
England rugby international Danny Cipriani will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10:00 after being charged by police following an incident at a Jersey nightclub.
Cipriani was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Mulcaster Street in St Helier.
The BBC understands he was not out on a rugby club social. Police say he was charged with common assault, larceny - theft of personal property - assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on a licences premises.
The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody until a court hearing later.
Cipriani is a fly half at Gloucester after moving there from fellow Premiership club Wasps in the summer.
He has also played 16 times for England since his international debut in 2008.
The Gloucester team were on the island for a training session against Jersey Reds Rugby Club.
Gloucester Rugby say they are "aware" of the incident involving Cipriani, and said they would be issuing "no further comment at this time" but would make a "further announcement in due course".
Strong wind warning for the Channel Islands
Flying a different flag every day
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Gerald Bisson has a collection of more than 200 flags and he hoists a different one every day from the pole outside his home in Jersey.
He has been collecting flags for decades and flies them in alphabetical order based on country name.