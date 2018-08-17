Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Patients wait more than a year for some appointments
BBC Radio Jersey
People needing dental treatment at Jersey's General Hospital are waiting more than a year for their first appointment, according to recent figures.
Hospital waiting times are now published online, following a pledge from Jersey's health minister.
In the first sitting of the new States Assembly Deputy Richard Renouf promised to publish the average waiting times for both a first appointment and operations in a number of different departments.
June and May saw the longest wait for dental appointments this year, with an average of 55 weeks and 46 weeks.
There are considerable variations in the average times an islander is likely to have to wait for their appointment or procedure but it is important to say that urgent cases are always prioritised. I and my colleagues in the department are working to reduce delays and improve patients’ experience of hospital services."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Patients wait more than a year for some appointments
BBC Radio Jersey
People needing dental treatment at Jersey's General Hospital are waiting more than a year for their first appointment, according to recent figures.
Hospital waiting times are now published online, following a pledge from Jersey's health minister.
In the first sitting of the new States Assembly Deputy Richard Renouf promised to publish the average waiting times for both a first appointment and operations in a number of different departments.
June and May saw the longest wait for dental appointments this year, with an average of 55 weeks and 46 weeks.
Dry and sunny with patches of cloud
BBC Weather
Friday looks set to be a dry and mostly sunny day across the Channel Islands.
There will be a few patches of cloud too though, particularly later.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: