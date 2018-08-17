Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 17 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Patients wait more than a year for some appointments

BBC Radio Jersey

People needing dental treatment at Jersey's General Hospital are waiting more than a year for their first appointment, according to recent figures.

Hospital waiting times are now published online, following a pledge from Jersey's health minister.

In the first sitting of the new States Assembly Deputy Richard Renouf promised to publish the average waiting times for both a first appointment and operations in a number of different departments.

June and May saw the longest wait for dental appointments this year, with an average of 55 weeks and 46 weeks.

Jersey hospital
BBC

There are considerable variations in the average times an islander is likely to have to wait for their appointment or procedure but it is important to say that urgent cases are always prioritised. I and my colleagues in the department are working to reduce delays and improve patients’ experience of hospital services."

Deputy Richard Renouf

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dry and sunny with patches of cloud

BBC Weather

Friday looks set to be a dry and mostly sunny day across the Channel Islands.

There will be a few patches of cloud too though, particularly later.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top