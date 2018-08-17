Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People needing dental treatment at Jersey's General Hospital are waiting more than a year for their first appointment, according to recent figures .

Hospital waiting times are now published online, following a pledge from Jersey's health minister.

In the first sitting of the new States Assembly Deputy Richard Renouf promised to publish the average waiting times for both a first appointment and operations in a number of different departments.

June and May saw the longest wait for dental appointments this year, with an average of 55 weeks and 46 weeks.

BBC