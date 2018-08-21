Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 21 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Person treated for smoke inhalation after flat fire

Rob England

BBC News Online

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a flat in Guernsey, police have said.

Firefighters were called to the top floor of a block of flats on Mill Street, St Peter Port, at about 19:15 on Monday.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Misty and cloudy to start, brighter later

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

It will be dry with early patches of mist and low cloud slowly lifting and breaking to allow some sunshine to develop.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Alex Osborne
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top