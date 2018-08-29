Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

French fishermen have been accused of throwing rocks and smoke bombs at British boats in the English Channel, north east of the Channel Islands. The row happened over scallop fishing rights. British boats are legally entitled to fish in the scallop-rich area, but their presence has infuriated the French, who accuse the British of depleting shellfish stocks. Around 40 French boats gathered overnight on Monday in protest against so-called British "pillaging".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fishermen clash over scallops in the Channel
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
French fishermen have been accused of throwing rocks and smoke bombs at British boats in the English Channel, north east of the Channel Islands.
The row happened over scallop fishing rights.
British boats are legally entitled to fish in the scallop-rich area, but their presence has infuriated the French, who accuse the British of depleting shellfish stocks.
Around 40 French boats gathered overnight on Monday in protest against so-called British "pillaging".
Dudley to retire after blood clot
BBC Radio Jersey
Joel Dudley is retiring from rugby with immediate effect after a blood clot was discovered on his lung.
The 26-year-old has made nearly 100 competitive appearances for Jersey Reds since joining in 2012, and is the club's longest-serving player.
Head coach Harvey Biljon said it's "devastating news for Joel and the club".