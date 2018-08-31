Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A report looking at how well Guernsey's plan for land use is performing has been published.

The 282-page document is the first of its kind since the Island Development Plan was approved in 2016.

The report looks at whether the policy is meeting its six objectives, elements of the States strategic land use plan along with priorities in the Policy and Resources plan.

The Annual Monitoring Report includes updates on various topics including

The planning permissions granted for housing in 2017 and the overall supply of housing

The impact the IDP is having on development of protected buildings and in conservation areas

Changes in the stock of premises for industry and storage

An update on progress with tackling the legacy of the horticultural industry including the change in the number of redundant glasshouse sites

A review of the impact of the maximum parking standards for new development

An overview of the "health" of Guernsey’s two main centres and seven local centres

The States said as this is the first report of its kind it's "too early" to tell how well the plan is working by looking at trends.

Nevertheless, the President of Guernsey's Development Planning Authority, Deputy John Gollop, said it has been a "great success".