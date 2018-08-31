Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates on Friday 31 August 2018

First ever planning monitoring report a 'great success'

Hayden Atkins

Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey

A report looking at how well Guernsey's plan for land use is performing has been published.

The 282-page document is the first of its kind since the Island Development Plan was approved in 2016.

The report looks at whether the policy is meeting its six objectives, elements of the States strategic land use plan along with priorities in the Policy and Resources plan.

The Annual Monitoring Report includes updates on various topics including

  • The planning permissions granted for housing in 2017 and the overall supply of housing
  • The impact the IDP is having on development of protected buildings and in conservation areas
  • Changes in the stock of premises for industry and storage
  • An update on progress with tackling the legacy of the horticultural industry including the change in the number of redundant glasshouse sites
  • A review of the impact of the maximum parking standards for new development
  • An overview of the "health" of Guernsey’s two main centres and seven local centres

The States said as this is the first report of its kind it's "too early" to tell how well the plan is working by looking at trends.

Nevertheless, the President of Guernsey's Development Planning Authority, Deputy John Gollop, said it has been a "great success".

Nurses reject fresh pay offer

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

A nursing union has dismissed the latest pay offer from the States of Jersey and asked islanders to lobby politicians for an improvement.

Unite says the new deal is "wholly inadequate" and may lead to industrial action.

The original offer from the States was part of plans to standardise pay grades across Jersey's public sector.

It would have seen some nurses earning much more - while some would have to take a pay cut.

Jersey hospital
BBC

Unite union members rejected the deal in a ballot - and leaders claim the new offer is no better.

Regional Officer Terry Keefe said the proposals are "overly complicated and misleading", and highly-skilled nurses could end up worse off.

Mr Keefe says there needs to be meaningful negotiations - or there could be industrial action.

Chief Executive of the States of Jersey, Charlie Parker, said the changes are necessary to make sure all States workers get a fair wage for the work they do.

Two men sentenced for drug trafficking

Luke Webb

BBC Radio Guernsey

Two men have been sentenced to 18 months in prison for drug offences after appearing in Guernsey's Royal Court.

Neil MacDonald, 39, and Jack Falla, 31, of the Ville au Roi, St Peter Port, pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis between December 2017 and January 2018.

MacDonald was a close friend of Latvian man Mikus Alps, whose body was found in a burnt out car at Petit Bot in January.

When Mr Alps died early this year, MacDonald told police he was looking after two bags which belonged to the Latvian man.

Burnt out car
Colin Dodd
The remains of Mikus Alps are undergoing specialist tests in the UK

Police found they contained two shotguns and ammunition, and MacDonald was taken into custody.

When searching his phone, police found messages detailing the drug trafficking and during a sweep of MacDonald's home, they discovered nearly 18 grams of cannabis resin.

As well as the 18-month prison term, he was sentenced to 10 months - to run concurrently - for possessing a firearm, a shotgun and ammunition without a licence, and one month for possessing the class A drug LSD.

Falla was sentenced to 18 months in prison for one charge of trafficking cannabis.

Police are continuing the investigation into the cause of Mikus Alps' death and specialist tests are under way in the UK.

