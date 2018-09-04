Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's government will have to decide soon whether or not to publish its beneficial ownership register, according to a UK MP visiting the island.

Andrew Mitchell MP met with Guernsey's most senior politicians to discuss how transparent the island was as a place to do business.

Mr Mitchell said Guernsey would soon be in the minority on the international stage, with other places publishing registers and being more transparent.

He says a European directive would come into force at the end of next year which would see countries in Europe making their beneficial ownership registers public.

The registers detail who is the ultimate owner of companies, and are seen as a key process in fighting money laundering.

Currently they are only available to regulators, law enforcement and the local governments.