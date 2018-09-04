Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Jersey bee population 'will be devastated' by hornets
- UK Conservative MP calls on Guernsey to open register records
- Guernsey deputy critical of Home Affairs prison plans
- Petition calls for Jersey hospital staff to comment on plans
- Updates on Tuesday 4 September 2018
Weather: Staying fine and sunny
BBC Weather
Plenty of late evening sunshine for Tuesday. Thereafter, expect a dry and largely clear night with light northeasterly winds again.
Minimum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Wednesday will be another mainly fine and dry day is expected with lengthy spells of sunshine and light northeast winds. The sunshine may occasionally turn a little hazier through the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'Amazing Gracie' allowed home
Channel Island seaplane could run from Easter 2019
BBC Radio Jersey
A seaplane service between Guernsey and Jersey could start next Easter, according to operator Clear Harbour Airways.
The company wants to run the service between St Peter Port and St Helier up to 10 times a day.
Owner Benjamin Hill says they've found an aircraft that should be delivered to Jersey by the new year.
They are evaluating a DeHavilland DHC-3 Single Otter or the DeHavilland DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft.
States 'failed to take action' on invasive Asian hornet
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey beekeeper says the States has failed to take enough action to combat Asian hornets.
John de Carteret is a member of a volunteer team destroying nests in the island and said there could be up to 800 nests by September 2019.
He said the Environment Department has done too little too late to tackle the threat from the invasive bee-killing species.
Mr de Carteret said the States should have organised someone to take overall responsibility for the fight against the insects but now they had spread and established themselves in the island.
The States has been approached for a comment.
Blue Islands has doubts over ‘fog-busting’ aircraft
Guernsey Press
Airline Blue Islands has no plans to buy new "fog-busting" aircraft of the type identified by Aurigny as "game-changer" planes for Guernsey.
Passengers stranded after airline closure
Jersey Evening Post
Forty-six Swiss tourists were left stranded in Jersey when an airline went out of business.
Police concerned for missing 41-year-old woman
States working on building questionnaire for health staff
BBC Radio Jersey
A questionnaire is being designed by the States to give health workers a say on the new Jersey General Hospital.
The £466m hospital development will see the new hospital built on the current site, but the plan has faced protests and criticism.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition asking for health workers to be allowed to say what they think about the scheme.
Jersey Finance boss leaves role after 12 years
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The head of Jersey Finance, the group responsible for promoting the island's finance industry is to leave the job after 12 years.
Geoff Cook was appointed in 2007 to help promote and guide the island's finance industry at the start of the financial crisis.
Mr Cook is leaving Jersey Finance to start a new career as board director and advisor to financial services companies but has not yet decided whether he will remain in Jersey. He is leaving his role in February 2019.
Jersey Finance Chairman, Gunther Thumann said: "He has played a pivotal role in shaping our future through his expertise, commitment and passion."
Jersey pupil gets prime minister's award
BBC Radio Jersey
The UK prime minister has recognised a young person from Jersey for introducing first aid training into schools across the island.
Tom Hughes, 17, is a St John Ambulance volunteer. He started teaching other pupils basic life saving skills during his GCSE PE course.
Tom contacted local schools to see if he could do more to give young people first aid training and he's now personally trained 3,000 primary and secondary school students.
He is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.
In a letter Theresa May says the work Tom has done training others has the potential to save lives. She said: "I wish you every success as you continue to pass on this vital knowledge."
Jerseyman named executive producer of ArtHouse Jersey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The former head of Brexit coordination and EU with the States of Jersey will take on a new role as executive producer of arts organisaiton ArtHouse Jersey.
Matt Fiott grew up in the island and was educated at Victoria College before getting a degree in international business at the University of Plymouth and a masters in International Relations at the University of Hong Kong.
Guernsey 'will meet EU expectations'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey is looking to "meet what is expected by the EU of third countries" when it comes to public registers of beneficial ownership, according to the island's chief minister.
All three Crown Dependencies - Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man - have previously said they would make their registers public if and when it becomes an international standard.
The registers detail the ultimate owner of businesses, and are seen as a key part of preventing money laundering and other financial crimes
Yesterday, Deputy Gavin St Pier met with Dame Margaret Hodge and Andrew Mitchell, two MPs who have been highly critical of the Crown Dependencies' refusal to make their registers public - currently they are only accessible to law enforcement, regulators and government officials.
Andrew Mitchell said he hopes Guernsey will make its registers public by the end of next year.
Pub group sells Auberge to focus on 'core estate'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A restaurant in Guernsey is being sold by the Liberation Group, which wants to focus on what it calls its "pub estate".
The company, which own 68 pubs in the Channel Islands, has sold the Auberge to nearby resident Andrew Haining for an undisclosed sum.
Mr Haining is chairman of Aurigny, Praxis, IFM, Swoffers and lives very close to the restaurant.
He said he had ambitions for the restaurant and hoped to build on the success it had had in recent years.
Liberation Group CEO Mark Crowther said the sale would enable it to continue with a broader strategy of enhancing pubs and becoming a very significant player in the market.
Liberation Group said all staff currently employed at the restaurant would remain their under their current contracts.
Health workers 'will be asked about hospital plans'
BBC Radio Jersey
A minister says every member of staff at Jersey General Hospital will be able to have their say on plans to rebuild it.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition asking for health workers to be allowed to say what they think about the scheme.
Assistant Chief Minister Chris Taylor is leading a panel looking into the £466m project.
He said his panel recognised the need to ask doctors, nurses and other workers for their opinions, and had taken action.
BreakingCompulsory purchase 'will be used' for Quennevais School
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The owners of a field in St Brelade will be forced to sell it to the States for a new school after a decision by the education minister.
Minister Tracey Vallois has started the process to compulsory purchase three fields in St Brelade for the new £40m Les Quennevais School.
Politicians agreed in July to go ahead with a compulsory purchase order of the fields in La RueCarrée, St Brelade if a "fair price" isn't agreed with the owners.
The minister warned the cost of the school could increase if they have to pay more than originally budgeted for the fields.
Senator Vallois said she wanted the fields to be in public ownership before 19 October to ensure work on the new school could be completed by September 2020.
Your views: New waste collection
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's new waste and recycling collection schemes have started, and there's been a big reaction across social media.
Most of the discussion is around the collection of glass bottles...
MDC: As suspected last night got woken by the sound of smashing bottles and glass all the way up road. Those that haven’t had this experience enjoy.
George: When it is blowing a gale and the bottle bag is empty where does it vanish to. Can I leave a brick out to weigh it down courtesy of the bin man?
Matt: Each house gets a free chameleon or gecko to counter the increase in bugs! Now there's a promotion for you...
I'm not sure what the GSPCA would think of that one, Matt...
More than 150 people register for postal vote
BBC Radio Guernsey
More than 150 islanders have registered to vote by post in Guernsey's first ever referendum.
The States Assembly and Constitution Committee said the brisk start was part of a recent trend for more people to choose postal voting over the traditional trip to a polling station.
Islanders will vote on 10 October on how to elect their deputies to the States in the future.
Anybody wishing to register for a postal vote can do so online, or by picking up a form from Sir Charles Frossard House or the Douzaine offices.
St Helier to renew 10,000 driving licences by year end
BBC Radio Jersey
St Helier officials are expecting their workloads to be stretched at the end of the year as they renew 10,000 driving licences.
The parish has the bulk of the 30,000 or so licences issued in the island that are due to expire at the end of the year.
Jersey's 10-year credit card-style driving licences cost £50 to renew.
Parish officials said drivers should check when they expired and allow extra time to renew them.
The parish is expecting a turnaround of up to four weeks, but said people could renew their licence up to three months before it expired without losing any coverage time.
Legal aid outlay rose by £500k in 2016
Guernsey Press
The cost of legal aid in Guernsey rose by 25% in just one year, according to the latest figures.
Union calls pay offer a ‘slap in the face’
Jersey Evening Post
A nurses' union has threatened strike action after urging its members to reject a pay deal which it describes as a ‘slap in the face’.
Pointues Rocques site 'should have two road links'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A site where more than 150 homes could be built should have two access points for vehicles, according to the Guernsey planning authority.
The potential development at Pointues Rocques in St Sampson has faced protests from local residents.
Guidelines have been prepared by the island's planning service showing that between 100 and 150 homes could be built on the site depending on the final design.
An original traffic impact assessment suggested a single point of access to the site from Robergerie Road would be enough. However, the Development and Planning Authority said it had looked into it in more detail and said the traffic movements should be spread between two roads rather than one.
Jersey bee population 'will be devastated' by hornets
BBC Radio Jersey
Experts predict Jerseys bee population will be devastated by the number of Asian hornets which have colonised the island.
Specialist bee keepers said Asian hornets were "here to stay" and those allergic to stings have been urged to be cautious around them.
Officials from across the British Isles will be in Jersey next week to talk about the hornets.
John De Carteret, from the Jersey Beekeepers' Association, has been asked to speak at the event. He is regularly called sightings of the invasive species around the island.
It's expected eight governments - from the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey - could be represented at next week's meeting.
CI weather: Mostly fine and dry
BBC Weather
Partly cloudy skies at first with just the small risk of a shower. As Tuesday morning progresses, skies will become increasingly clear, leading into a fine and dry afternoon with light northeast winds.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Conservative MP calls on Guernsey to open records
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's government will have to decide soon whether or not to publish its beneficial ownership register, according to a UK MP visiting the island.
Andrew Mitchell MP met with Guernsey's most senior politicians to discuss how transparent the island was as a place to do business.
Mr Mitchell said Guernsey would soon be in the minority on the international stage, with other places publishing registers and being more transparent.
He says a European directive would come into force at the end of next year which would see countries in Europe making their beneficial ownership registers public.
The registers detail who is the ultimate owner of companies, and are seen as a key process in fighting money laundering.
Currently they are only available to regulators, law enforcement and the local governments.
Deputy critical of Home Affairs prison plans
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician says the Committee for Home Affairs "do not have a clear and focused agenda" for tackling the causes of crime.
Deputy Emilie Yerby said there were 169 people in prison in Guernsey for every 100,000 people, compared to 146 per 100,000 in England and Wales.
She has asked a series of questions of the Committee for Home Affairs following its announcement that it was considering options for extending the prison in light of a growing prison population.
The Committee for Home Affairs warned against drawing conclusions from relatively small data sets and said it "would arguably be premature to conclude that the current upward trend in the prison population is an urgent sign of a problem with the community or the justice system".
Petition calls for hospital staff to comment on plans
BBC Radio Jersey
A petition is calling for staff working at the Jersey General Hospital to have their say on plans for redevelopment.
The petition on the official States of Jersey petitions site said the views of the "highly-valued hospital staff" should be a major consideration in the decision making process.
More than 1,000 people have signed it already, which means the health minister will now have to respond.
The States of Jersey plans to build a new £400m hospital on the site of the existing Jersey General Hospital.
A spokesperson for the States of Jersey said the "course and content of future hospital stakeholder engagement has been extensive and complex".