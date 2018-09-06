Channel Islands Live: 6 September

High staff turnover in Jersey's Children's Services means children are constantly dealing with different social workers, says an independent report.

Children told the inspectors changes of social worker meant having to retell their story, over and over.

This makes it hard to build up trust and for staff to have a complete and accurate understanding of all the issues and this means progress is slower than it should be.

The report blames "the complexity of Jersey's social and population policies, which restrict access to accommodation and services" for problems attracting and retaining staff.

It says the system needs to change, so Jersey is seen as a place social workers want to come and where they know they will be supported.

The report says: "Children's services must take immediate action to stabilise the workforce, reduce vacancies and turnover - this will need effective States intervention in reviewing aspects of existing social and population policies, to make it easier to attract and retain social workers."