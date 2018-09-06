Channel Islands Live: 6 September

He apologises and says future collections should be quieter.
'Progress is being made' on caring for children
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's first Children's Minister, Senator Sam Mezec says progress is being made on improving care for vulnerable children but says he is aware there is a lot more to be done.
Senator Mezec was responding to a report by Ofsted that found vulnerable children "were not a priority" for the States.
He said the states are working to try to attract new workers and make important changes to the island's laws.
I know there is work going on or about to begin updating the children's law. There is the new children's plan which is going to be considered by the council of ministers in the coming months. The wheels are in motion.
Non-glass material in glass bins 'could be dangerous'
BBC Radio Jersey
Material other than glass being left in glass bins "could be dangerous" for staff at the island's recycling centre according to the recycling manager.
About 6,000 tonnes of glass is processed at La Collette recycling centre and used as building materials.
Officials have warned the scheme is becoming unsustainable because of the amount of other waste being mixed in with the loads. They say glass bins could be returned if they contain to many non-glass items.
Emma Richardson-Calladine, says there is an increase in plastic labels being included and a lot of plastic bags.
She said: ""We can try and clean it but there a number of pollutants in there including hazardous things such as light bulbs and electrical which are causing us troubles on site."
Danish company picked to design skatepark
BBC Radio Jersey
A company which specialises in designing skate parks has been chosen to design plans for a new park here in Jersey.
People from the Danish company, Glifberg-Lykke are visiting Jersey next week to look at potential sites and talk to people who will use the site about what they want.
Once the company has drafted designs for the new skatepark supporters will start to raise money to pay for it.
Parliamentary representatives in Jersey for conference
Twitter
Parliamentary representatives from across the British Isles are in Jersey for a conference this week.
They are sharing ideas on best practice, as well as discussing how parliaments will be dealing with Brexit.
Greffier of the States, Dr. Mark Egan, who is leading this year’s conference in Jersey, says, “This is a fantastic networking opportunity for parliamentary colleagues from around the British Isles to come together to learn and share best practice."
Student dodgeball tournament returns for third year
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Pupils in Jersey are being encouraged to sign up for a new charity dodgeball tournament to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.
It is open to all year seven secondary school pupils in the island and schools can enter as many teams as they like. Teams have to have between six and 10 people in them.
It is free to enter but teams are encouraged to raise about £50 for the British Heart Foundation.
Fundraising Manager, Amy O'Brien said: "The last two years have been a roaring success
and all players have really enjoyed taking part. It’s a fun and friendly
afternoon and a great opportunity to get children out of the classroom and
working together as part of a team."
The tournament is at Springfield Stadium on 21 November.
Red Arrows to receive medals for commitment to the Island
Deputy calls for clarity over senior education jobs
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician has questioned the way two senior education officials were appointed after "concerns from education staff".
Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen says the whole recruitment process needs to be looked at. She has lodged 22 questions on the recruitment of the director and deputy director of education.
She said: "My concerns are around the lack of government in the recruitment process in relation to the roles for director and deputy director of education. I just want to find out more information."
The appointments happened towards the end of July before the summer break.
President of Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Matt Fallaize said the questions showed Deputy Dudley Owen did not understand the recruitment process.
He said he was confident that education is supported by a strong and capable team of senior advisers with the right blend of skills to support the education committee as it leads significant transformation in education.
It is expected to be a mainly dry with spells of sunshine and patches of cloud. Cloud is expected to start to thicken during this evening.
There will be a light to moderate north-westerly wind.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Children's care: High turnover 'hampers build up of trust'
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
High staff turnover in Jersey's Children's Services means children are constantly dealing with different social workers, says an independent report.
Children told the inspectors changes of social worker meant having to retell their story, over
and over.
This makes it hard to build up trust and for staff to have a
complete and accurate understanding of all the issues and this means progress is slower than it should be.
The report blames "the complexity of
Jersey's social and population policies, which restrict access to accommodation
and services" for problems attracting and retaining staff.
It says the system needs to change, so
Jersey is seen as a place social workers want to come and where they know they
will be supported.
The report says: "Children's
services must take immediate action to stabilise the workforce, reduce
vacancies and turnover - this will need effective States intervention in
reviewing aspects of existing social and population policies, to make it easier
to attract and retain social workers."
Children's care: 'Inconsistencies' in record keeping
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
The inconsistent approach across Jersey's Children's Services means important information is often missing from
children's files, Ofsted inspectors found.
Updated assessments and chronologies are
often not included in children's records - meaning staff sometimes fail to
consider how things have got worse over time.
When children have gone missing they are
interviewed by the youth service to find out why, but this information is not
always included on children's files.
Each child has an annual health check and personal education plan, but
this information is not always on their record.
The inspectors noted children in care remain significantly
behind their peers in education at all key stages.
Weather: Cloudy with patchy rain
BBC Weather
Thursday night is expected to be a rather cloudy night with some patchy rain and drizzle pushing down from the north, most of the rain will be light in nature. Light winds.
Minimum Temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
It is expected to stay rather cloudy through Friday morning with some further patchy light rain or drizzle.
It is then likely to turn mainly dry and fine with long spells of sunshine developing.
Maximum Temperature: 14 to 18C (57 to 64F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Removing dog bins 'won't increase dog waste'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Removing the red dog waste bins from around Guernsey "will not increase the amount of dog waste".
A spokesman said they currently have separate bins, which were put in to encourage people to pick up after their dogs but the waste was treated alongside the normal rubbish bins.
He said dog owners are able to put their waste in the normal bins and they will still be collected.
Ministers first to sign 'children's pledge'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre and Children's Minister Senator Sam Mezec were the first to sign a new pledge "putting children first".
The pledge was announced after an Ofsted report for the Jersey Children's Commission found vulnerable children were not a priority for the government.
The pledge commits the government and officials to doing more to protect children in their care and those in need in the island.
'Home grown nurse graduates' celebrated
Compensation for dog care employee
BBC Radio Jersey
A tribunal has found a Jersey delivery driver was unfairly dismissed from his job for taking time off to look after his sick dog.
The Jersey Employment Tribunal heard Jonathan Blood was told by his vet that his dog needed eye drops every two hours.
He contacted his employer by text to let them know each time that he would not be working his shift.
His employers dismissed him via text message saying they had complaints from customers about late deliveries and that his absence reflected badly on the company.
The tribunal ruled because there was no warning or disciplinary process it was an unfair dismissal and he should be compensated.
Harlequins youngster Waters joins Jersey
Championship side Jersey Reds sign Harlequins scrum-half Calum Waters on a season-long loan from the Premiership club.Read more
La Collette smoke 'just training' says fire service
Household waste collections 'gone smoothly'
BBC Radio Jersey
Changes to the way household waste is collected in Guernsey "have gone relatively smoothly" according to one of the people responsible for the change.
Richard Evans says this is probably the biggest change to household waste collections in more than half a century.
In reply to complaints of noise from glass collections, Mr Evans says a greater amount of glass was collected than was expected.
He apologises and says future collections should be quieter.
Red Arrows to receive medals for commitment to the Island
Jersey Evening Post
Members of the Red Arrows are due to be presented with Bailiff’s Silver Medals at Government House next week in honour of their commitment to the Island.
Dame of Sark’s invalid carriage to be auctioned
Guernsey Press
An auction is to be held next week featuring an invalid carriage previously owned by the Dame of Sark and a collection of sculptures and other Channel Island-related items.
Alcohol duty freeze 'would ease staffing crisis'
Jersey Evening Post
Freezing or reducing alcohol duties would help ease the staffing crisis in Jersey’s hospitality sector by allowing bars to pay higher and more attractive wages, a leading industry figure has said.
Higher RPI leads to social housing rent freeze
BBC Radio Jersey
A second Jersey social housing company has agreed to "temporarily freeze its rents" while it waits for the outcome of a review into social housing provision.
The Jersey Homes Trust manages nearly 800 homes and has joined government owned provider Andium Homes in delaying its proposed rent rise for six months.
Under the social housing guidelines rent would have increased by more than 5% in October.
A spokesman for the Jersey Homes Trust said the retail price index was up 4.5% this year but average earnings only increased by 3.5%.
The guidelines allow for rent to go up 0.75% over the retail price index and because RPI was higher than usual it would have made the increase "very difficult" for many social housing tenants.
The retail price index increase in the UK was 2.3% and in Guernsey it was 2.6%.
States 'pledge' to put children first
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's Council of Ministers has launched an eight part pledge that requires people to put children first.
It is in response to a report by the Ofsted that found vulnerable children in Jersey "were not a priority" for the government.
The pledge commits members of the States Assembly, the Council of Ministers and the executive leadership of the island's public services to rapid and concrete action.
It says: "We will create an environment where all our children and young people in Jersey are safe and can flourish."
Guernsey August rainfall '47% lower than average'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The amount of rainfall in Guernsey was 47% lower than the monthly August average, figures have revealed.
The average for August over the past decade was 60.5mm (2.4in) of rainfall. But in 2018 it was 32.2mm (1.3in) of rain.
Guernsey Water says the island's reserves are at 82.3% of total capacity.
Jersey's Catholic Dean gets Bailiff medal
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's outgoing Catholic Dean has been recognised by the Bailiff, Sir William Baillhache, for his service to the island.
Monsignor Nicholas France has been awarded the Bailiff's silver medal, which honours his service and commitment to the Catholic community.
He'll celebrate his final Mass in Jersey at Fort Regent on Sunday.
Pavement blocking prompts call for action
Guernsey Press
"Unacceptable" parking at a St Peter Port dentists has led to a direct appeal for action by the Environment and Infrastructure president.
Two rare monkeys born at Jersey Zoo
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey Zoo has successfully bred black lion tamarin monkeys - the first to be born outside Brazil since 2011.
They were born in July but it's only just been announced. They will join the breeding programme at Jersey Zoo, which is run by the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
It's thought there are about 1,000 of the monkeys left in the wild.
Jersey Zoo is currently the only place outside of Brazil that houses the species.
Vulnerable children 'not a priority'
Ofsted says improvements in Jersey are needed due to a "legacy of widespread failures".Read more
