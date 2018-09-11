Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates from Tuesday 11 September

More venues for marriages sought under new law

BBC Radio Guernsey

There is strong support for people in Guernsey being able to marry in more venues outside including beaches, gardens or on boats around the island's territorial waters, a consultation has found.

The States asked the public for their views on plans to change Guernsey's marriage law, as the current version dates back to 1919.

The survey ran from the 4 June - 13 July after the law was called "outdated" by the island's government.

There were 361 responses in the survey, which represents about 0.57% of the population of Guernsey.

Those who took part also felt strongly about non-religious celebrants to be able to conduct legal marriages and wanted couples to be able to give notice of marriage by email or other online means.

'Thousands' could be in poor accommodation in Jersey

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey Environmental Health team has "seen it all" in terms of substandard quality housing, according to officials.

The department says a new law aimed at ensuring all rented homes are of a certain quality is desperately needed.

Later, the States is expected to give the final go-ahead to stricter controls which are expected to come into force next month.

Landlords whose properties are not up to scratch will be forced to improve them - and they could be taken to court if they do not act.

Stewart Petrie, the director of Jersey Environmental Health, says poor quality housing is a bigger problem than people realise in Jersey.

A lot of people are saying 'surely there's nowhere in Jersey like that', believe me we see them day in, day out. My estimate is there will be thousands, literally thousands of people living in accommodation that won't meet the minimum standard. Most of those will be able to be put right fairly easily and fairly quickly.

Stewart Petrie

