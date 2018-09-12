Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be mostly cloudy with some light and patchy rain sinking southwards through the day. However, a few glimmers of sunshine are quite possible too. Cooler than yesterday.\n Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F). Jersey Guernsey
CI weather: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain
Members clash over provision of toilets
Jersey Evening Post
The provision of public toilets in St Helier caused contention in the States this week, when Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis admitted that he had not made progress on the matter since he was last asked about it.