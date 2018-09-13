Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 13 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. Guernsey Air Display takes to the sky

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Thousands of people are expected to line Guernsey's east coast later to see the annual air display.

    Red Arrows
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The display, which takes place over the Little Russel - a stretch of water between Guernsey and Herm - is scheduled to start at 11:00 with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and will end with a display by the Red Arrows just before 13:00.

    Other highlights include the Boultbee "City of Exeter" Spitfire at 11:36, a jet provost at 11:56, and a Messerschmitt ME 108 at 12:07.

    Access to St Peter Port harbour during the display will be strictly controlled.

  4. MOT style test costs 'minimal' to drivers

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The costs of an MOT style test for all Jersey vehicles to allow motorists to travel in the EU after Brexit would be "minimal", according to a minister.

    car maintainance
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The test would mean all cars would have to meet new safety standards, even if they are not going to be driven outside the island.

    Motorists would also need a permit to drive with a Jersey driving licence on the continent.

    Deputy Kevin Lewis, the Infrastructure Minister, said the cost for motorists would be "minimal" and the process would not be as long-winded as passing an MOT in the UK.

    He added the legislation would also make the island "safer and more environmentally friendly".

    It is currently illegal to drive "defective vehicles" in Jersey but Mr Lewis says new laws will provide a "structured system" for checking vehicles.

  5. Sunshine and light winds

    BBC Weather

    A fine morning to come with spells of sunshine. Winds will be mostly light, from the north or north-west.

    This afternoon, it will continue dry with further sunny periods. Mostly light winds.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Tractor crash leaves man in hospital

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm after the tractor he was driving crashed into a road side bank in Jersey.

    No other vehicles were involved in the crash on Tuesday, but the Massey Ferguson 5455 tractor sustained "significant damage".

    During the crash the tractor's "hydraulic sump" was damaged and the fire service used environmental protection mats to contain about 60 litres of leaked oil.

    Tractor crash
    Copyright: States of Jersey Fire and Rescue
