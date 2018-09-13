Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Thousands of people are expected to line Guernsey's east coast later to see the annual air display.

The display, which takes place over the Little Russel - a stretch of water between Guernsey and Herm - is scheduled to start at 11:00 with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and will end with a display by the Red Arrows just before 13:00.

Other highlights include the Boultbee "City of Exeter" Spitfire at 11:36, a jet provost at 11:56, and a Messerschmitt ME 108 at 12:07.

Access to St Peter Port harbour during the display will be strictly controlled.