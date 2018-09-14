Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

All bluefin tuna fishing has been banned in Jersey waters, the island's government has said. The species is estimated to have declined by at least 51% over the past 39 years and has recently been seen in waters around the Channel Islands. Previously only commercial fishing vessels had been restricted, and this left recreational anglers free to cast off for the endangered fish. Now the ban extends to recreational fishing as well. Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy John Young, said he brought the ban after three Jerseymen caught the endangered tuna legally off the island's coast last weekend. The UK has a total ban on fishing the endangered species in order to preserve the remaining wild stock.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
States bans fishing for endangered bluefin tuna
BBC Radio Jersey
All bluefin tuna fishing has been banned in Jersey waters, the island's government has said.
The species is estimated to have declined by at least 51% over the past 39 years and has recently been seen in waters around the Channel Islands.
Previously only commercial fishing vessels had been restricted, and this left recreational anglers free to cast off for the endangered fish.
Now the ban extends to recreational fishing as well.
Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy John Young, said he brought the ban after three Jerseymen caught the endangered tuna legally off the island's coast last weekend.
The UK has a total ban on fishing the endangered species in order to preserve the remaining wild stock.
Vegetation destroyed in Vale blaze
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A section of vegetation was destroyed after a fire broke out in Guernsey on Thursday night.
Two fire engines with six firefighters went to tackle the blaze, on Tertre Lane in the Vale, which was more than 60m long and 40m wide.
Officers said the fire was not close to the road, and was brought under control by 19:45.
Crews said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Traffic lights 'stuck on red' in St Peter
Watchdog to oversee new hospital project
Jersey Evening Post
A watchdog has been re-constituted to scrutinise the future hospital project and it has called upon the chief minister to give evidence at a public hearing.
Police appeal for missing man last seen near village
Rob England
BBC News Online
Officers are concerned after a man went missing near a Jersey village.
Raoul Lucas, 66, was last seen in the area of St Peter's Village on Thursday.
Mr Lucas did not appear at his pre-arranged pick up time, according to a force spokesman, and officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen him.
Mikus Alps: Investigation 'in latter stages'
Rob England
BBC News Online
An investigation into the remains of a Latvian national found in Guernsey has reached its "latter stages," according to Guernsey Police.
In January, human remains were found in a burnt out car in St Martin. Police later confirmed them to be that of Mikus Alps, 33, who lived in the island.
Chief Officer Patrick Rice said: "The nature of the remains led us to request specialist examinations that could only be completed by experts off-island."
Parts of a shotgun were also found in the car, and a "sombre letter" written by Mr Alps was handed in to police.
Mr Rice said details of the specialist examinations could not be revealed yet as it was linked to other "on going inquiries".
"We are seeking to bring the various experts who have supported our investigation together, to examine and discuss all forensic findings. This will help ensure clarity," he said.
He added he would update the community "as soon as possible".
Dry, with sunny spells
BBC Weather
A dry morning with spells of sunshine along with some patchy cloud.
This afternoon, a little cloudier generally but staying largely dry with further periods of sunshine.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: