Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

All bluefin tuna fishing has been banned in Jersey waters, the island's government has said.

The species is estimated to have declined by at least 51% over the past 39 years and has recently been seen in waters around the Channel Islands.

Jersey anglers recently reeled in a 16 stone catch

Previously only commercial fishing vessels had been restricted, and this left recreational anglers free to cast off for the endangered fish.

Now the ban extends to recreational fishing as well.

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy John Young, said he brought the ban after three Jerseymen caught the endangered tuna legally off the island's coast last weekend.

The UK has a total ban on fishing the endangered species in order to preserve the remaining wild stock.