Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 14 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. States bans fishing for endangered bluefin tuna

    BBC Radio Jersey

    All bluefin tuna fishing has been banned in Jersey waters, the island's government has said.

    The species is estimated to have declined by at least 51% over the past 39 years and has recently been seen in waters around the Channel Islands.

    Blue fin tuna
    Copyright: Chris Hakett
    Image caption: Jersey anglers recently reeled in a 16 stone catch

    Previously only commercial fishing vessels had been restricted, and this left recreational anglers free to cast off for the endangered fish.

    Now the ban extends to recreational fishing as well.

    Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy John Young, said he brought the ban after three Jerseymen caught the endangered tuna legally off the island's coast last weekend.

    The UK has a total ban on fishing the endangered species in order to preserve the remaining wild stock.

  2. Vegetation destroyed in Vale blaze

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A section of vegetation was destroyed after a fire broke out in Guernsey on Thursday night.

    Fire
    Copyright: Nikki Quevatre

    Two fire engines with six firefighters went to tackle the blaze, on Tertre Lane in the Vale, which was more than 60m long and 40m wide.

    Officers said the fire was not close to the road, and was brought under control by 19:45.

    Crews said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

  4. Watchdog to oversee new hospital project

    Jersey Evening Post

    A watchdog has been re-constituted to scrutinise the future hospital project and it has called upon the chief minister to give evidence at a public hearing.

  5. Police appeal for missing man last seen near village

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Officers are concerned after a man went missing near a Jersey village.

    Raoul Lucas, 66, was last seen in the area of St Peter's Village on Thursday.

    Mr Lucas did not appear at his pre-arranged pick up time, according to a force spokesman, and officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen him.

    Raoul Lucas
    Copyright: States of Jersey Police

  6. Mikus Alps: Investigation 'in latter stages'

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    An investigation into the remains of a Latvian national found in Guernsey has reached its "latter stages," according to Guernsey Police.

    In January, human remains were found in a burnt out car in St Martin. Police later confirmed them to be that of Mikus Alps, 33, who lived in the island.

    Burnt out car
    Copyright: Colin Dodd

    Chief Officer Patrick Rice said: "The nature of the remains led us to request specialist examinations that could only be completed by experts off-island."

    Parts of a shotgun were also found in the car, and a "sombre letter" written by Mr Alps was handed in to police.

    Mr Rice said details of the specialist examinations could not be revealed yet as it was linked to other "on going inquiries".

    "We are seeking to bring the various experts who have supported our investigation together, to examine and discuss all forensic findings. This will help ensure clarity," he said.

    He added he would update the community "as soon as possible".

  7. Dry, with sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    A dry morning with spells of sunshine along with some patchy cloud.

    This afternoon, a little cloudier generally but staying largely dry with further periods of sunshine.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top