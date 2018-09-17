Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Anyone already on the electoral role from the 2016 General Election that has not changed name or moved house will still be eligible to vote in the island's first referendum. Guernsey goes to the polls on 10 October to decide how to elect deputies to the States . It will be the island's first referendum. More on this story:
General election registered 'already on the role'
Beer festival ran out of beer on first night
The Jersey Beer Festival ran out of beer on the first night of the event.
The festival started on Friday night in People's Park, St Helier, with beer brought over from independent brewers in the UK.
It was the first time the event had been run by Jersey company EC Events rather than the Campaign for Real Ale.
Julie Settle, from EC Events, said this was the first time they had run the event so couldn't use the amount drunk in previous years to work out how much beer would be needed.
On Saturday morning local company Liberation Brewery made a delivery of 5,000 pints of beer and La Mare wine estate brought over 30 bottles of gin.
‘Prime cause’ of court delays still not pinned down
Home Affairs has yet to establish the ‘prime cause’ behind court delays that led to the number of pending trials increasing eight-fold.
Here is some aerial footage of the fire on Jersey's north coast.
Emergency services started receiving calls about the blaze at Bonne Nuit just after 17:00 on Saturday.
At its height, 26 firefighters tackled the blaze.
Guernsey weather: Cloud to clear late morning
It has been a very misty start to the day in Guernsey, but that should clear later, with sunshine on the way.
Jersey weather: Top temperature 26°C
Patches of cloud will clear this morning, becoming mainly sunny and "very warm".
Large blaze on Jersey headland
A large fire on Jersey's north coast has been tackled by 26 firefighters.
Fire crews were called to an area of open land at Bonne Nuit at about 17:00 on Saturday following reports of the blaze.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service initially sent two fire engines and a bulk water carrier with 10 firefighters, however a further water carrier was later sent.
A further on-call crew and the oncoming night shift were dispatched to bring the fire under control, meaning 26 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.
The fire was finally brought under control at 01:00 on Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
First Tower store to stay open
St Helier residents have won an eight-month battle to keep their local supermarket open, following a change of heart by the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities.