Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Monday 17 September 2018

  1. General election registered 'already on the role'

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Anyone already on the electoral role from the 2016 General Election that has not changed name or moved house will still be eligible to vote in the island's first referendum.

    Guernsey goes to the polls on 10 October to decide how to elect deputies to the States. It will be the island's first referendum.

  2. Beer festival ran out of beer on first night

    Ryan Morrison

    BBC News Online

    The Jersey Beer Festival ran out of beer on the first night of the event.

    The festival started on Friday night in People's Park, St Helier, with beer brought over from independent brewers in the UK.

    It was the first time the event had been run by Jersey company EC Events rather than the Campaign for Real Ale.

    Julie Settle, from EC Events, said this was the first time they had run the event so couldn't use the amount drunk in previous years to work out how much beer would be needed.

    On Saturday morning local company Liberation Brewery made a delivery of 5,000 pints of beer and La Mare wine estate brought over 30 bottles of gin.

  6. Guernsey weather: Cloud to clear late morning

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    It has been a very misty start to the day in Guernsey, but that should clear later, with sunshine on the way.

  8. Large blaze on Jersey headland

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A large fire on Jersey's north coast has been tackled by 26 firefighters.

    Fire crews were called to an area of open land at Bonne Nuit at about 17:00 on Saturday following reports of the blaze.

    Jersey Fire and Rescue Service initially sent two fire engines and a bulk water carrier with 10 firefighters, however a further water carrier was later sent.

    A further on-call crew and the oncoming night shift were dispatched to bring the fire under control, meaning 26 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.

    The fire was finally brought under control at 01:00 on Sunday morning.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known.

