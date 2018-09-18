Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Posted at 6:226:22New programme to teach Jèrriais in schools beginsJersey Evening PostA new programme to teach Jèrriais in the island’s schools has begun this term as part of a wider government initiative to promote the language in Jersey.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
New programme to teach Jèrriais in schools begins
Jersey Evening Post
A new programme to teach Jèrriais in the island’s schools has begun this term as part of a wider government initiative to promote the language in Jersey.
Jersey weather: Sunny periods
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey weather: Becoming cloudy this afternoon
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online