Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States of Jersey have agreed to pay a UK company £3.5m to change the way they offer services to islanders.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said he's "delighted" to have signed off on the contract, because "dramatic improvements" are needed.

BBC Copyright: BBC

TDP Development - which is based in Halifax in Yorkshire - beat 23 other companies in a tender process.

The company will draw up plans aimed at improving teamwork, collaboration and leadership among Jersey's public sector staff.