Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Passengers flying from Guernsey Airport are being urged to arrive earlier than usual due to a technical issue with the airport's baggage screening equipment.

Engineers have been contacted and are expected to fix the issue later on Monday but, until then, only a single security lane will be open.

The airport said it had extra staff on duty but, as well as arriving early, passengers have been asked to have liquids ready in a clear plastic bag to avoid delays.

Airport officials apologised for the situation and said they were working to fix it as quickly as possible.