Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Security delays at Guernsey Airport after technical issues
Passengers flying from Guernsey Airport are being urged to arrive earlier than usual due to a technical issue with the airport's baggage screening equipment.
Engineers have been contacted and are expected to fix the issue later on Monday but, until then, only a single security lane will be open.
The airport said it had extra staff on duty but, as well as arriving early, passengers have been asked to have liquids ready in a clear plastic bag to avoid delays.
Airport officials apologised for the situation and said they were working to fix it as quickly as possible.
Big pay rise for social housing company boss
The chief executive of a Jersey government-owned social housing company saw his pay increase by 56% in four years.
When Andium Homes was first formed out of the old Housing Department in July 2014, Ian Gallichan was paid just over £60,000 for six months' work. By 2017 his base salary was £189,000, a Freedom of Information request revealed.
Andium's finance director, John Hamon, saw his pay go up by 58% to £141,000 per year.
Jane Martin, vice chair of the Andium Homes Board, who oversees salaries at the company, said they were delighted over the increase as it meant the most senior officers in the company were now being paid the right salaries for what they did.
She said before they were being paid "poorly" for the position they held.
'Bat man' detained over 'road rage' incident
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A man has been arrested in Jersey after police said he threatened another man with a baseball bat in an alleged "road rage" incident.
It happened at traffic lights opposite Kitty O'Shea's pub in St Helier just before 18:00 on Friday night.
Police said a middle-aged man in a red T-shirt got out of a white Volkswagen Transporter van carrying a baseball bat and approached a man in a car who vehicles behind.
Officers said the men had a heated argument in the middle of the road and the man with the bat "waved it towards the other man several times".
A man was arrested and later released on bail.
Weather: Fine and dry for several days
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A cool but sunny start on Monday morning with plenty of early sunshine.
Through the day, high pressure will mean that conditions stay fine and dry with only light northeasterly winds.
BBC Radio Guernsey
BBC Radio Jersey
BBC News Online
Weather Forecaster
Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).