Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 26 September.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Weather: Dry and mostly sunny

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It will be dry and mostly sunny first thing.

    This afternoon will stay dry with plenty more sunshine and it will feel a touch warmer than Tuesday with gentle easterly breezes.

    Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

    Alex Osborne
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top