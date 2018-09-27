Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 27 September.

  1. Search for occupation man that joined French resistance

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A historian is trying to track down relatives of a man who was deported from the Channel Islands in 1944.

    Guernseyman James Tardivel was sent to prison in France, via Jersey, after insulting a German soldier. He escaped from prison and joined the French resistance.

    Expert in the Channel Islands occupation, Dr Gilly Carr is now hoping to find his family after discovering reports of his exploits in a newspaper from 1945.

    James Tardivel
    Copyright: Priaulx Library
    Quote Message: He says in the newspaper he was given a certificate by the local mayor of the town to officially recognise he had fought with the French resistance and had an identity card with a false identity. So the family must know this story within the family and somewhere in Guernsey there is a family that has this certificate and an identity card. I'd love them to get in touch. from Dr Gilly Carr Historian
    Dr Gilly CarrHistorian

  2. Mother and two children involved in hit-and-run

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    A woman and her two young children have been hit by a van in a hit-and-run.

    The incident happened at around 08:25 on 25 September, Guernsey police have said.

    The van which failed to stop drove down Upper Mansell Street and turned left into Lower Vauvert.

    The condition of the three victims is not known.

    Police are appealing for witnesses.

  3. States could collect biometric information on migrants

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Immigration officials could soon ask people hoping to move to Jersey to provide physical information such as fingerprints, as part of the island's Brexit preparations. Ministers say it would bring Jersey inline with the UK.

    At the moment Jersey immigration officials can only take fingerprints from people in certain circumstances including if they don't have a valid passport or are claiming asylum.

    Biometrics
    Copyright: BBC

    If States Members agree, it will mean the government is able to come forward, in future, with rules that could request everyone making an immigration application to provide "biometric details".

    Ministers say there is an "immediate need" for this as a result of Brexit - a process that will see the status of EU citizens living in both the UK and Jersey change.

    The plan will be debated on the 6 November.

  4. St John Ambulance in push to treat people at home

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    People in Guernsey are more likely to be treated at home by paramedics without having to go to hospital as part of a new deal between the States of Guernsey and the St John Emergency Ambulance Service, officials say.

    Paul Smith, a director with the service says it will slowly evolve over the next ten years of the recently signed contract.

    He says delivering emergency care at home saves time and money and is more convenient for the patient.

    St John Ambulance
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: We are seeing a lot more visits to home for falls for example. A lot of the transformation will be keeping people in their homes rather than transporting them to hospital, getting them checked and then transporting them back because it is inefficient. A lot of the transformation will be St John's keeping people out of hospital as much as possible. from Paul Smith St John Ambulance
    Paul SmithSt John Ambulance
