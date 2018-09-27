Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A historian is trying to track down relatives of a man who was deported from the Channel Islands in 1944.

Guernseyman James Tardivel was sent to prison in France, via Jersey, after insulting a German soldier. He escaped from prison and joined the French resistance.

Expert in the Channel Islands occupation, Dr Gilly Carr is now hoping to find his family after discovering reports of his exploits in a newspaper from 1945.

