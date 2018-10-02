Channel Islands Live: 2 October

Summary
- Guernsey power cut investigation 'may take days'
- - Some traffic lights still out
- Guernsey Water freezing household bills
- Call for outside evaluation of school build land
- JSPCA needs 'an extra £1m a year to keep going'
- Updates on Tuesday 2 October 2018
Jersey States to discuss assisted dying in 2019
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Senior politicians in Jersey will discuss assisted dying in 2019 after a petition was signed by more than 1,000 people.
The petition urged the States to "promote and support" legislation to make it easier for people to make their own end of life choices, including the time and manner of their death.
Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf said in his response that people already have a choice over how they are treated, including choice over how and where they die.
He said the subject of assisted dying was "complex and a sensitive issue". He said any decision by the States of Jersey would first require an extensive and informed discussion.
He said he would be bringing the matter to the Council of Ministers by January 2019 for the start of a detailed discussion.
In May Guernsey's government rejected proposals that could have seen assisted dying legalised in the future.
Injuries reported in Vale crash
BBC Radio Guernsey
Lowlands Road remains blocked after a crash involving two vehicles.
All three emergency services are at the scene and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Jersey stamps mark 100 years of women's suffrage
BBC Radio Jersey
A set of stamps marking 100 years since the first group of women were granted the vote in Great Britain and Ireland have been issued by Jersey Post.
The stamps highlight some of the landmark events in the campaign for women's suffrage.
The law that allowed women to vote in the island for the first time was introduced in Jersey in 1919 - a year after Britain and Ireland.
Accompanying the set of six stamps is a miniature sheet which celebrates the formation of the Women’s Jersey Political Union (WJPU).
The WJPU was established in 1923 after initial legislation enabling women to vote in Jersey had been passed.
Its primary objective was "to obtain full and political rights for women in Jersey".
Crossing lights broken after power cut
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The traffic lights at the bottom of Fountain Street, St Peter Port are still broken following the power cut on Monday evening.
The control unit at the Town Church crossing has failed, and a new one has been ordered.
With the lights out of action - unlike in the picture above - the States of Guernsey has asked motorists to let pedestrians cross, and use "extreme caution" for now.
Power cut investigation 'until exact cause established'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Engineers in Guernsey are to investigate a power cut "until the exact cause is established".
The 42-minute island-wide cut late on Monday afternoon is suspected to have been caused by a fault in a link cable between Guernsey and Jersey.
Power was restored when the island's diesel-powered generators began operating.
Guernsey Electricity said the cable link would remain off "while we investigate the cause of the outage".
It added that the investigation "may take a few days due to the complexity of the cable protection systems".
Power restored after second outage in two days
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Following reports of power cuts in the south west of the island and the west coast Guernsey Electricity says supplies have returned to normal.
The BBC has asked for further details of the outage.
Guernsey utilities share installing solar array
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Solar panels are to be installed on Guernsey Post's headquarters in what is described as the largest solar array in the Channel Islands, the postal service and Guernsey Electricity say.
The organisations said the array, capable of producing about 200,000 kWh of electricity a year, would help them both "reach significant milestones in their ambitions for the generation and use of renewable energy".
Guernsey Post added that the array would "generate the equivalent amount of energy required to power Guernsey Post’s entire fleet of vehicles, at a time when the company is making significant strides towards conversion to a fully electric fleet".
Guernsey Post plans to have 40 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet by the end of 2018, with a commitment to increase this to 80 by mid-2019.
Subject to planning approvals, and after a tender process, it is hoped the array would be installed in the first half of 2019, the organisations said.
'Biggest minimum wage rise in 10 years' recommended
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Jersey's Employment Forum has put forward its highest percentage increase for minimum wage in 10 years.
It has proposed the 6.9% rise would be staggered with a 5% increase in April 2019 and the remainder in October.
The group says the proposals, which are given to the social security minister, would mean an extra £1,082 each year for low-paid staff on a 40-hour week.
"Many stakeholders, including employers and their representatives, supported a minimum wage increase in line with RPI," said Helen Ruelle, chairwoman of the Employment Forum.
"However, it was also clear that employers are increasingly feeling the impact of external pressures, including local taxes and Brexit. Many employers in the lower-paying sectors continue to have difficulty recruiting staff."
She said: "We know that a significant increase in the minimum wage is likely to be challenging for some employers, particularly in agriculture.
"Our recommendation to defer part of the increase to October 2019 means that a more significant overall increase can be achieved in 2019, but the impact on employers is reduced."
The group said the £8.02 minimum wage meant it was 43.4% of mean weekly earnings - a rise from 41.1% last year - and progress towards the States' target of 45% of average earnings by 2020.
'Only 27%' of bus users pay by cash on Jersey services
BBC Radio Jersey
More than two-thirds of bus users in Jersey are no longer using cash to pay for their journeys.
Over the summer, Liberty Bus introduced a contactless system - where people can pay using a bank card or phone.
A recent scrutiny hearing heard only 27% of bus users are now paying with cash and are instead taking advantage of using other methods.
Farmers want more States support as bad weather hits crops
BBC Radio Jersey
There are calls for more support for Jersey farmers after the extreme weather conditions have affected their crops.
Charlie Gallichan, from Woodside Farms in Trinity, is one of the growers in the island who is starting talks with the States of Jersey this week.
He's calling for more support with the cost of, among other things, the extra irrigation required to keep the crops healthy.
Growers have been affected by the very wet winter which was followed by a dry hot summer.
Mr Gallichan says the impact of the extreme weather is likely to be felt all the way into next year....
Blue Islands plane suffers cracked windscreen in flight
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A Blue Islands aircraft had to make an unexpected landing in Jersey on Tuesday morning with a cracked windscreen.
Managers said the fault on the aircraft flying from Guernsey to Southampton was caused by a heating element failing.
The ATR 72, which is capable of carrying more than 70 passengers, landed safely at about 07:45 and no-one was hurt.
Passengers were put on another plane to finish their journey.
Blue Islands said the safety of its passengers, crew and aircraft was its "highest priority".
The landing has also resulted in "small subsequent delays" to other services.
School-build land couple want outside evaluation
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey couple say they want their land valued by someone from outside the island before the States forces them to sell it.
Dave and Julie Carrel were given until the end of last month to sell the 24 vergee (6 acre) site, which is needed for the new Les Quennevais School. If not, they face compulsory purchase.
Work has already started on the £45m school, but the government said it needed the Carrel's land by 19 October if the school was to open in two years' time as planned.
Their lawyer, James Lawrence, said the couple did reply within a defined time frame at the end of September but they wanted to have an "expert evaluation", which had not been able to be "really obtained within the island".
Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said he hoped the owners would agree to sell up to avoid the States forcing through the sale.
Power cuts: The brighter side...
A few people on social media have been reflecting on the more positive side of a power cut, after Guernsey lost all electricity supplies for 42 minutes on Monday evening.
A couple of people were saying how nice it is to be cut off from the wi-fi for a while, while others said their commute home was a bit quicker...
With some traffic lights still out of action, the advice is take turns!
Guernsey Water freezing household bills in 2019
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Water has confirmed it's freezing household bills next year.
The company also announced that, as part of the 2019 States budget, it was proposing a rebalancing of prices to more accurately reflect the cost of providing water and dealing with waste water, making it fairer for all customers.
JSPCA needs 'an extra £1m a year to keep going'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey animals charity the JSPCA needs to find an extra £1m a year to keep going.
Local business trouble-shooter Kevin Keen is to take over for the next six months as the group goes through financial challenges.
The organisation recently celebrated its 150th, but Mr Keen - who has previously introduced improvements at Jersey Post, the Jersey Dairy and Jersey Zoo - is warning it may not reach the age of 151 without significant changes.
He said the charity has been too reliant on people leaving money in their wills...
Traffic lights still out following power outage