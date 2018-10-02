Channel Islands Live: 2 October

Senior politicians in Jersey will discuss assisted dying in 2019 after a petition was signed by more than 1,000 people .

The petition urged the States to "promote and support" legislation to make it easier for people to make their own end of life choices, including the time and manner of their death.

Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf said in his response that people already have a choice over how they are treated, including choice over how and where they die.

He said the subject of assisted dying was "complex and a sensitive issue". He said any decision by the States of Jersey would first require an extensive and informed discussion.

He said he would be bringing the matter to the Council of Ministers by January 2019 for the start of a detailed discussion.

In May Guernsey's government rejected proposals that could have seen assisted dying legalised in the future.