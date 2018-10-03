Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States' Assembly and Constitution Committee will hold a hustings meeting at Beau Sejour later - ahead of Guernsey's first ever referendum.

The meeting has been arranged to provide islanders with more information on the five available options they can vote for.

Voters will be faced with five different options for electing People's Deputies on the ballot paper in a week's time.

If at least 40% of those on the electoral roll turn out to vote in the referendum, its outcome will be binding on the States of Guernsey.

The event will feature presentations by representatives from each of the five options followed by a Q&A, as well as information available about registering to vote and postal voting in the foyer at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre.

The meeting starts at 19:00.