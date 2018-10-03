Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Serious injuries for motorbike rider in crash
- Football referees 'prepared to resign over abuse'
- Updates on Wednesday 3 October 2018
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Hustings meeting to be held ahead of Guernsey referendum
BBC Radio Guernsey
The States' Assembly and Constitution Committee will hold a hustings meeting at Beau Sejour later - ahead of Guernsey's first ever referendum.
The meeting has been arranged to provide islanders with more information on the five available options they can vote for.
Voters will be faced with five different options for electing People's Deputies on the ballot paper in a week's time.
If at least 40% of those on the electoral roll turn out to vote in the referendum, its outcome will be binding on the States of Guernsey.
The event will feature presentations by representatives from each of the five options followed by a Q&A, as well as information available about registering to vote and postal voting in the foyer at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre.
The meeting starts at 19:00.
Emergency workers' stress-related illness absences on rise
BBC Radio Jersey
Emergency workers in Jersey could get more help in dealing with the stress of their jobs.
Figures from a Freedom of Information request show days taken off through stress-related illness in the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service have more than doubled.
Between January and June this year 82 days were lost to stress-related absence, compared with 37 throughout the whole of last year.
Meanwhile, in the ambulance service, nearly 60 days have been lost in the first six months of this year compared with 69 during the whole of last year and in the police, the number of absent days totals 94 for the first six months of this year - compared with 157 for all of last year.
In the UK, the charity, Mind is running the Blue Light Programme, which provides mental health support for emergency services staff and volunteers from ambulance, fire, police and search and rescue teams across England and Wales.
James Le Feuvre, the executive director of Mind Jersey, says if local crews would like it, he would look at bringing the programme to the island...
Weather: Dry with some sunshine
BBC Weather
Wednesday morning mist patches will lift to leave the rest of the morning dry with some sunshine. The afternoon will remain dry and there will be further lengthy periods of sunshine. Light winds.
Maximum Temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Football referees 'prepared to resign over abuse'
BBC Radio Jersey
Football referees in Jersey are preparing to resign over bad behaviour and abuse from players and supporters.
The head of the Jersey Football Association (JFA) said "a number" of the island's 22 referees had contacted him in the past few days.
It follows a weekend that saw 10 players given red cards.
One match had to be abandoned due to a mass confrontation of players. There were also reports a 16-year-old referee was verbally abused by fans.
Jean Luc Desbois said that at an emergency meeting on Monday the JFA and the island's referees' association agreed to work together on changes.
They could include only allowing captains to speak to match officials; and abusive fans could also be removed from the crowd.
Serious injuries after motorbike crash
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man was taken to hospital with "serious but not life threatening" injuries after a crash in Guernsey on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at the junction of Lowlands Road and Braye Road just before 17:00, and involved two cars and a motorbike.
All three emergency services attended, with St John Emergency Ambulance later taking the motorbike rider to hospital.