Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Thursday night will be dry and there will be clear periods and patchy cloud.

The wind will remain light and variable and this may allow some mist and fog patches to form in the early hours.

Minimum Temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).

On Friday once again any overnight mist and fog patches will lift.

It will then be dry throughout the day and there will be plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light and variable.

Maximum Temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F).