Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Referendum hustings attended by about 250 people
- -Electoral Roll closes at midnight
- -Last chance to apply for postal votes
- Warning Sark Electricity could shut
- States priorities revealed without financial plan
- Latvians able to cast their votes in Guernsey
- Updates on Thursday 4 October 2018
Calls for Guernsey's university grant system to change
BBC Radio Guernsey
Calls are being made to change Guernsey's grant system for university tuition fees to be more like the other Crown Dependencies.
Four years ago, States members decided to review the system but have since decided against it - as fees were expected to rise further but never did.
Jersey has recently changed its grant system with the island's government paying the full £9,000 of fees for households earning under £110,000 a year.
Former university student William Carter says the States in Guernsey should follow suit...
The education committee says there are no plans to review the system and unlike the UK, students in Guernsey leave university without considerable debt.
The States of Guernsey says more than £4m is spent per year supporting about 700 students studying full-time higher education degree courses outside of the Bailiwick.
Attempted burglar damaged three doors and a window
BBC Radio Guernsey
The damage was caused to a property on the Rue De L'aitte, Torteval, at some point between 27 and 30 September in what Guernsey Police believe was an attempted burglary.
Officers said the offender failed to gain entry to the property and appealed for anybody with any information to contact Det Con 116 Ormrod on 01481 725111, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police urged members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour and ensure their properties are secure.
Island 'could be without electricity'
Sark's sole electricity provider warns it could shut without financial help from the government.
New centre to encourage young people to stay in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
Ministers are planning to create a centre for higher education to encourage young people not to leave Jersey.
There are concerns people aren't coming back to the island until later in their careers.
The centre could teach work-related skills in a range of industries.
It's one of the Council of Ministers' plans for its four-year term of office.
The Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre says there are no details yet about where it will be...
New Jersey school to be created from two existing schools
BBC Radio Jersey
A new school for Jersey children with behaviour problems and low attendance could be created from two existing schools in the island.
The education department wants to combine d'Hautree House school and the Alternative Curriculum to make a school with a Jèrriais name.
For almost 20 years, d'Hautree House has taught children with emotional and behaviour problems who had trouble fitting in at other island schools.
In 2003, the Alternative Curriculum started for children who couldn't fit in with mainstream teaching and since then, the two establishments have worked closely together and their work has often overlapped.
Three years ago, a single head teacher was appointed to oversee both schools - and the education minister says its an "ideal opportunity" to bring them together.
The new school would aim to help young people complete their education effectively, or help them back to mainstream education.
Then plan would be to call it La Sente - Jèrriais for "the path" - to reflect the path of life.
Guernsey donates £75K to Indonesia tsunami appeal
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Guernsey Overseas Aid and Development Commission has agreed to donate £75,000 to an appeal in response to the earthquake and tsunami which struck Sulawesi in Indonesia.
It follows the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launching an appeal after the disaster on 28 September.
It's thought to have affected 1.5 million people directly.
The commission’s donation will supplement the individual donations made by the community of the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the work of other local charities.
Sark finance committee resigns after budget defeat
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
All three members of Sark’s Finance and Resources Committee have resigned from their positions.
It follows the rejection of the island's budget at Wednesday's Chief Pleas meeting.
Conseiller Sebastien Moerman, who has stood down as chairman of Finance and Resources, said it was the first time a budget with a clear three-year plan had been presented.
The plan - which included spending more money on civil servants, in particular a new treasurer role - was voted out 12-3.
Electoral Roll closes at midnight
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It's not just the postal vote applications that close tonight, it's also your last chance to register on the electoral roll for next week's referendum in Guernsey.
The island's first ever referendum sees the public being asked to choose a method of electing politicians into government.
If 40% of the people on electoral roll turn up, the vote will be binding on the States of Guernsey.
A hustings allowing representatives of all five options to present their arguments and respond to questions was held on Wednesday evening and was broadcast on BBC Radio Guernsey.
A400 'training in local skies'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
An Atlas A400 military aircraft has been performing training flights in Guernsey's skies this week.
The A400 entered operational service in 2014, and is able to carry 37 tonnes up to 40,000ft.
It can accommodate 116 fully-equipped troops, with vehicles and helicopters - including the Chinook.
Horses transported to France 'via UK' after no-deal Brexit
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A "no-deal" Brexit would mean horses travelling from Guernsey to France would need to go via the UK, according to the States Veterinary Officer.
In a post on Facebook, David Chamberlain said horses travelling to Europe would "have to enter via a border inspection post".
He said that as there is no such post in St Malo - where Guernsey's ferries dock in France - the horses would need to be transported to the UK before being shipped to Calais.
"The journey distance from Guernsey to St Malo is 70 miles but via Dover is 646 miles," said Mr Chamberlain.
'Somebody please STOP Barry Brehaut'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There's not much I can say about this sign as we can't be 100% sure of the intention, and let's not forget it's vandalism.
If you drive through Bordeaux in Guernsey, you will probably catch a glimpse of this stop sign that someone has amended to feature Deputy Barry Brehaut.
I think it's fair to assume this is a reaction to the plans of the environment committee - of which he is president - to lower speed limits to 25mph or extend current 25mph zones on 81 roads around the island.
Latvians in Guernsey able to vote in national election
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Latvian community, thought to number about 1,000, are able to vote on Saturday, 6 October, in the country's 13th national election, or Saeima.
They can cast their ballots at a polling station at Moores Hotel, in St Peter Port, between 07:00 and 20:00.
Further information on voting requirements is available here.
Lilita Kruze, who represents Latvians in Guernsey, says her compatriots have the opportunity to shape the future of their country.
Postal vote application deadline today
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Today is the last chance to apply for a postal vote in Guernsey's first ever referendum.
The referendum on 10 October gives options on how Guernsey's politicians will be elected into government.
If 40% of those registered on the electoral roll turn out to vote, the result will be binding on the States of Guernsey.
Jenner heads to Kenya with MCC
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey cricketer Jonty Jenner is heading to Kenya with the MCC.
The island international, who is part of the MCC's Young Cricketers programme, is included in a 13-man squad that will play seven matches.
The tour culminates with three games against Kenya's national side starting next Friday in Nairobi.
Co-op refused car park planning permission
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Co-op Locale in Grouville, Jersey has been refused permission to develop land on the north of the site into a car park.
Jersey's Planning Department refused permission on the basis that the land is suitable for affordable housing, therefore any other use would be "unjustified".
The Co-op said it plans to appeal the decision.
Vale Road reopens
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Vale Road has reopened after a crash in Guernsey shortly after 08:00.
There were no major injuries.
Police witness appeal after bus assault
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a potential assault took place on a Guernsey bus.
An incident occurred on the number 61 bus travelling from Pleinmont to St Peter Port between 16:00 and 16:30 on 28 August.
The potential assault involved "an intoxicated male and a female passenger".
Guernsey Police are particularly keen to speak to a "gentleman travelling on the bus who appeared to be a painter or builder in work clothing".
