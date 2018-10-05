Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Saturday's sailings between Jersey and St Malo have been cancelled due to the "threat of industrial action" in the port of St Malo
The ferry company says the 1,961 travellers affected have been contacted and offering sailings alternative sailings.
Quote Message: We are very disappointed that through the actions of others our services are being disrupted so we are liaising with everyone and providing help with changing their travel plans." from Elwyn Dop Condor Ferries Executive Director – Operations
We are very disappointed that through the actions of others our services are being disrupted so we are liaising with everyone and providing help with changing their travel plans."
The Commodore Goodwill weekly freight service to the Brittany port has also been cancelled.
The company said: "The situation is unrelated to the action by St Malo port stevedores last December and January that caused several cancellations to Condor’s sailings.
"Further updates will be made as soon as information becomes available."
Today it will be dry and fine with lots of sunshine and blue skies. However, more in the way of cloud is expected towards the end of the day, especially across Guernsey. Another mild day.
Maximum Temperature: 15 to 18C (59-64F).
Plans to fine Jersey tax evaders
BBC Radio Jersey
People who evade tax in Jersey could be let off with a fine, under plans to prosecute only the most serious offenders.
If the law's approved, some evaders would be charged up to double the amount they owe.
The overhaul would also give the States the power to add interest on overdue tax as well as on rebates that aren't paid back to islanders on time.
Richard Summergill, Jersey's Tax Comptroller, says prosecuting evaders isn't always the most practical option.
Quote Message: Criminal sanctions are very expensive to use. The courts do not have a lot of time to administer these fairly basic matters and it is much easier in this day and age to apply civil penalties." from Richard Summergill Jersey's Tax Comptroller
Criminal sanctions are very expensive to use. The courts do not have a lot of time to administer these fairly basic matters and it is much easier in this day and age to apply civil penalties."
Organ donation may become 'opt-out'
Rory O'Reilly
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's health committee has suggested a "soft" opt-out scheme for organ donation.
The island's current "opt-in" system for organ donation means people that would like to donate in the event of their death need to make their wishes clear.
However, the Committee for Health and Social Care (HSC) says its knows there are many people who, although they do believe in organ donation, have not joined the organ donor register.
Without making this express decision, it is more difficult for doctors to establish a patient's wishes.
Based on the results of the consultation exercise carried out earlier in the year, HSC has published a policy letter recommending Guernsey moves from the current system to a 'soft' opt-out model that is likely to increase the likelihood of organ donation when the situation arises.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Condor cancels sailings due to industrial action
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Saturday's sailings between Jersey and St Malo have been cancelled due to the "threat of industrial action" in the port of St Malo
The ferry company says the 1,961 travellers affected have been contacted and offering sailings alternative sailings.
The Commodore Goodwill weekly freight service to the Brittany port has also been cancelled.
The company said: "The situation is unrelated to the action by St Malo port stevedores last December and January that caused several cancellations to Condor’s sailings.
"Further updates will be made as soon as information becomes available."
Weather: Dry and sunny
BBC Weather
Today it will be dry and fine with lots of sunshine and blue skies. However, more in the way of cloud is expected towards the end of the day, especially across Guernsey. Another mild day.
Maximum Temperature: 15 to 18C (59-64F).
Plans to fine Jersey tax evaders
BBC Radio Jersey
People who evade tax in Jersey could be let off with a fine, under plans to prosecute only the most serious offenders.
If the law's approved, some evaders would be charged up to double the amount they owe.
The overhaul would also give the States the power to add interest on overdue tax as well as on rebates that aren't paid back to islanders on time.
Richard Summergill, Jersey's Tax Comptroller, says prosecuting evaders isn't always the most practical option.
Organ donation may become 'opt-out'
Rory O'Reilly
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's health committee has suggested a "soft" opt-out scheme for organ donation.
The island's current "opt-in" system for organ donation means people that would like to donate in the event of their death need to make their wishes clear.
However, the Committee for Health and Social Care (HSC) says its knows there are many people who, although they do believe in organ donation, have not joined the organ donor register.
Without making this express decision, it is more difficult for doctors to establish a patient's wishes.
Based on the results of the consultation exercise carried out earlier in the year, HSC has published a policy letter recommending Guernsey moves from the current system to a 'soft' opt-out model that is likely to increase the likelihood of organ donation when the situation arises.