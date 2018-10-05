Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Saturday's sailings between Jersey and St Malo have been cancelled due to the "threat of industrial action" in the port of St Malo

The ferry company says the 1,961 travellers affected have been contacted and offering sailings alternative sailings.

Quote Message: We are very disappointed that through the actions of others our services are being disrupted so we are liaising with everyone and providing help with changing their travel plans." from Elwyn Dop Condor Ferries Executive Director – Operations We are very disappointed that through the actions of others our services are being disrupted so we are liaising with everyone and providing help with changing their travel plans." Elwyn Dop Condor Ferries Executive Director – Operations

The Commodore Goodwill weekly freight service to the Brittany port has also been cancelled.

The company said: "The situation is unrelated to the action by St Malo port stevedores last December and January that caused several cancellations to Condor’s sailings.

"Further updates will be made as soon as information becomes available."