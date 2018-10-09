Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce has said it "totally supports" plans to cut an eighth of the island's civil service jobs. The government's proposals will see at least 200 jobs removed, and will apparently save £10m per year. In an open letter, the States of Guernsey's Chief Executive Paul Whitfield said "the constraints of the current structure" meant planned changes could not be reached. In a tweet, the Chamber of Commerce said it "totally supports" the "streamlining of civil service" to remove "over-complicated procedures".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Chamber 'totally supports' civil service cuts
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce has said it "totally supports" plans to cut an eighth of the island's civil service jobs.
The government's proposals will see at least 200 jobs removed, and will apparently save £10m per year.
In an open letter, the States of Guernsey's Chief Executive Paul Whitfield said "the constraints of the current structure" meant planned changes could not be reached.
In a tweet, the Chamber of Commerce said it "totally supports" the "streamlining of civil service" to remove "over-complicated procedures".
Channel Islands weather: Dry with sunny skies
BBC Weather
A fine start this morning with plenty of early brightness.
Thereafter, expect a dry day with sunny skies and light southeasterly winds.
Dry and clear through this evening and overnight tonight - the light southeasterly wind will steadily increase through the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Jersey
Guernsey