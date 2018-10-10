Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Not the most exotic name in the world, but it is the name of the most expensive home in the UK, which - as reported in the Guardian earlier - was bought for £160m by two Guernsey holding companies this summer.
The two-storey penthouse apartment at One Hyde Park comes with "two wine cellars and two balconies overlooking the park".
Because Guernsey's register of beneficial ownership is not publicly accessible, it's not possible to identify who has bought the record-breaking property.
GoogleCopyright: Google
In the interests of narrowing the field, I can confirm that it wasn't me who bought it - I need at least three balconies...
A tour around the polling stations...
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
There's a bit of a buzz in the air around Guernsey.
Guernsey company buys £160m London property
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A tour around the polling stations...
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
There's a bit of a buzz in the air around Guernsey.
The island's first referendum is under way, and the polling stations have opened to the public.
These volunteers are all smiles in St Martin's...
And here's the Senior Constable for St Sampson's, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, raising the parish flag outside the douzaine room.
An act of parish patriotism.
Guernsey referendum: Polls are open
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Here's a list of where you can vote in the referendum.
You must vote in the electoral district in which you are registered.
St Peter Port South: The Constables' Office, Lefebvre Street and St Stephen's Community Centre, St. Stephen's Lane
St Peter Port North: Beau Sejour and the Performing Arts Centre
St Sampson's: St Sampson's Douzaine and Church Schools, Grandes Maisons Road
Vale: Vale Douzaine and Rue Mainguy Scout Headquarters
Castel: Castel Douzaine and KGV centre
West: St Saviour's Community Centre, St Peter's Community Centre, Torteval Douzaine and Forest Douzaine.
South East: La Salle Paroissiale, Grande Rue and St Andrew's Douzaine
Guernsey referendum: How to vote
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It's an historic day for Guernsey - the island's first referendum.
It's the first time the people of Guernsey have been asked to turn out to polling stations to vote on something other than the people who will represent them.
You can choose how those politicians will be elected in the future.
There are five options:
Option A: Thirty-eight politicians elected island-wide, every four years.
Option B: Thirty-eight politicians elected across seven districts, every four years.
Option C: Ten politicians elected island-wide and 28 elected across seven districts, every four years.
Option D: Thirty-eight politicians elected across four districts, every four years.
Option E: One-third of the 38 politicians elected island-wide, every two years.
The States video is very good, but if you can't watch it, here's the gist.
Temporary lights on St George's Esplanade
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There are a set of temporary traffic lights on St George's Esplanade after an electricity cable fault in Guernsey this morning.
The lights are just south of La Piette Hotel and could create a lot of traffic heading into St Peter Port this morning.
Channel Islands weather: Unseasonably warm
BBC Weather
This morning any overnight mist will lift to leave it dry and unseasonably warm with sunny periods.
This afternoon there is an increasing chance of showers, possibly heavy with a gentle southerly breeze.
Further showers expected this evening, still some heavy and possibly thundery - it should become drier towards midnight with clear spells developing.
Hinds scores twice in first Trinity league win
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Trinity earned their first win of the season as they won 3-1 at bottom side St Ouen in Jersey's Premiership.
Island striker Karl Hinds scored twice for Trinity while Kyle Hampshire got their other goal.
It was Trinity's first victory in their fourth game of the season and lifts them up one place to fifth in the table.
Tide warning in place for Guernsey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There is a tide warning in place for Guernsey's east coast this evening.
High southeasterly winds means waves will be breaking over the sea wall.
The high tides to look out for are at 19:24 tonight and 07:46 in the morning.