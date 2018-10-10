Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 10 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Guernsey company buys £160m London property

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    "B.10.01."

    Not the most exotic name in the world, but it is the name of the most expensive home in the UK, which - as reported in the Guardian earlier - was bought for £160m by two Guernsey holding companies this summer.

    The two-storey penthouse apartment at One Hyde Park comes with "two wine cellars and two balconies overlooking the park".

    Because Guernsey's register of beneficial ownership is not publicly accessible, it's not possible to identify who has bought the record-breaking property.

    One Hyde Park
    Copyright: Google

    In the interests of narrowing the field, I can confirm that it wasn't me who bought it - I need at least three balconies...

  2. A tour around the polling stations...

    Edward Rowe

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    There's a bit of a buzz in the air around Guernsey.

    The island's first referendum is under way, and the polling stations have opened to the public.

    These volunteers are all smiles in St Martin's...

    View more on twitter

    And here's the Senior Constable for St Sampson's, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, raising the parish flag outside the douzaine room.

    An act of parish patriotism.

    St Sampson's Douzaine
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Guernsey referendum: Polls are open

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Here's a list of where you can vote in the referendum.

    You must vote in the electoral district in which you are registered.

    St Peter Port South: The Constables' Office, Lefebvre Street and St Stephen's Community Centre, St. Stephen's Lane

    St Peter Port North: Beau Sejour and the Performing Arts Centre

    St Sampson's: St Sampson's Douzaine and Church Schools, Grandes Maisons Road

    Vale: Vale Douzaine and Rue Mainguy Scout Headquarters

    Castel: Castel Douzaine and KGV centre

    West: St Saviour's Community Centre, St Peter's Community Centre, Torteval Douzaine and Forest Douzaine.

    South East: La Salle Paroissiale, Grande Rue and St Andrew's Douzaine

  4. Guernsey referendum: How to vote

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    It's an historic day for Guernsey - the island's first referendum.

    It's the first time the people of Guernsey have been asked to turn out to polling stations to vote on something other than the people who will represent them.

    You can choose how those politicians will be elected in the future.

    There are five options:

    Option A: Thirty-eight politicians elected island-wide, every four years.

    Option B: Thirty-eight politicians elected across seven districts, every four years.

    Option C: Ten politicians elected island-wide and 28 elected across seven districts, every four years.

    Option D: Thirty-eight politicians elected across four districts, every four years.

    Option E: One-third of the 38 politicians elected island-wide, every two years.

    The States video is very good, but if you can't watch it, here's the gist.

    • Everyone on the Electoral Roll will have up to five votes.
    • You need to rank the options in order of preference.
    • Rather than voting with the more traditional "X", you need to rank your preference with numbers, starting with the number 1.
    • You would mark number 1 next to your favourite option, then 2 next to your next favourite option and so on.
    • You don't have to use all your votes.
    • You should only vote for the options you would like to see introduced.
    • If you do not like an option, don't vote for it.
    • If you really only like one option then you can just use one vote.

  5. Temporary lights on St George's Esplanade

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    There are a set of temporary traffic lights on St George's Esplanade after an electricity cable fault in Guernsey this morning.

    The lights are just south of La Piette Hotel and could create a lot of traffic heading into St Peter Port this morning.

    View more on twitter

  6. Channel Islands weather: Unseasonably warm

    BBC Weather

    This morning any overnight mist will lift to leave it dry and unseasonably warm with sunny periods.

    This afternoon there is an increasing chance of showers, possibly heavy with a gentle southerly breeze.

    Further showers expected this evening, still some heavy and possibly thundery - it should become drier towards midnight with clear spells developing.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter

  7. Hinds scores twice in first Trinity league win

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Trinity earned their first win of the season as they won 3-1 at bottom side St Ouen in Jersey's Premiership.

    Karl Hinds
    Copyright: Jersey 2015

    Island striker Karl Hinds scored twice for Trinity while Kyle Hampshire got their other goal.

    It was Trinity's first victory in their fourth game of the season and lifts them up one place to fifth in the table.

  8. Tide warning in place for Guernsey

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    There is a tide warning in place for Guernsey's east coast this evening.

    High southeasterly winds means waves will be breaking over the sea wall.

    The high tides to look out for are at 19:24 tonight and 07:46 in the morning.

    View more on twitter
Back to top