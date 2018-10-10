Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

"B.10.01."

Not the most exotic name in the world, but it is the name of the most expensive home in the UK, which - as reported in the Guardian earlier - was bought for £160m by two Guernsey holding companies this summer.

The two-storey penthouse apartment at One Hyde Park comes with "two wine cellars and two balconies overlooking the park".

Because Guernsey's register of beneficial ownership is not publicly accessible, it's not possible to identify who has bought the record-breaking property.

In the interests of narrowing the field, I can confirm that it wasn't me who bought it - I need at least three balconies...