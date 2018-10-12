Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 12 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Jersey weather: Windy with some rain and sunny intervals

    BBC Weather

    Rather cloudy with a little rain at times, but it will be a windy day.

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: bbc

    Some fair or sunny intervals especially from early afternoon, with temperatures between 16 and 20C (60 and 68F).

  2. High cost of Jersey's road repairs

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Repairs to Jersey's roads could cost £70m over 10 years, according to Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis.

    Since 2014, the amount spent on roads has continued to decline - from about £3m in 2014 to £2.7m last year.

    Pot hole
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Lewis says while more money for roadworks has been set aside in the 2019 budget, much of it will be used up on road repairs.

