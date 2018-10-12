Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Rather cloudy with a little rain at times, but it will be a windy day. Some fair or sunny intervals especially from early afternoon, with temperatures between 16 and 20C (60 and 68F).
Jersey weather: Windy with some rain and sunny intervals
High cost of Jersey's road repairs
Repairs to Jersey's roads could cost £70m over 10 years, according to Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis.
Since 2014, the amount spent on roads has continued to decline - from about £3m in 2014 to £2.7m last year.
Mr Lewis says while more money for roadworks has been set aside in the 2019 budget, much of it will be used up on road repairs.